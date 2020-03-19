MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Azul S.A. AZUL4 BRAZULACNPR4 AZUL S.A. (AZUL4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/18 10.35 BRL -32.04% 11:03a AZUL S A : AGM/EGM - Management's Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings PU 03/16 AZUL S A : Covid-19 Response Update PU 03/12 AZUL S A : Q419 Results Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Management's Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings 0 03/19/2020 | 11:03am EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2020 AZUL S.A. March 18, 2020. 1 CONTENTS Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors .............................................................................3 2. Instructions for Attendance at the O/EGM ................................................................................... 4 3. Management's Proposal .............................................................................................................. 7 I. Agenda .................................................................................................................................................. 7 II. Clarifications.......................................................................................................................................... 9 EXHIBT I ............................................................................................................................................... 10 EXHIBT II .............................................................................................................................................. 28 EXHIBIT III ............................................................................................................................................ 66 EXHIBIT IV ............................................................................................................................................ 68 EXHIBIT V ............................................................................................................................................. 87 2 Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors Dear Shareholder, In line with the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings ("O/EGM") to be held on April 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at our headquarters, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo. The purpose of the O/EGM convened to be held on April 29, 2020 is to pass a resolution on: Ordinary Matters: To acknowledge the management's accounts of the Company and examination, discussion and voting on the management's report and the financial statements, together with the report of the external independent auditor, for the year ended December 31, 2019. To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for fiscal year 2020. Extraordinary Matters to amend the Company's Bylaws in order to modify the wording of the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 09, 2020; and To restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes thereto. Additionally, I emphasize that, except for item (2) of the O/EGM agenda, to which preferred shareholder are also entitled to vote, the remaining agenda resolutions of the O/EGM do not fall within the list of matters to be approved by preferred shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws, thus only shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matters at this O/EGM. Notwithstanding, shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the O/EGM and discuss the matters of the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, Sole Paragraph, of the Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76. Hoping that this document helps you to fully exercise your rights, we reaffirm the importance of your attendance at the O/EGM and count on it. In addition, the Shareholders of Azul may directly contact the Investor Relations Team, by e- mail (invest@voeazul.com.br) or telephone (+55 11 4831-2880), to clarify any doubts. The Investor Relations Team is at your disposal to promptly respond to all your requests. Sincerely, David Gary Neeleman Chairman of the Board of Directors 3 2. Instructions for Attendance at the O/EGM Shareholders of the Company may attend the O/EGM and cast their votes in person, or if they are unable to be attend, they may appoint a proxy, provided that their shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent, Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), pursuant to Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6.404/76. 2.1. Shareholders Attending in Person Shareholders who wish to attend the O/EGM must arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bring an updated proof of the ownership of shares of the Company issued by Bradesco and/or by a custodian institution, together with the following documents: individuals: identity document with photo. For example: ID card (RG), resident foreigner's ID card (RNE), driver's license (CNH) or membership card of an officially recognized professional association; legal entities: identity document with photo of the shareholder's legal representative, duly accompanied by a notarized copy or the original version of the company's organizational documents, as well as corporate incumbency documents identifying the legal representative of the company (minutes of the meeting that elected the members of the board of executive officers; board of directors; or power of attorney as applicable); Investment Funds: identity document with photo of the legal representative of the fund administrator (or fund manager, as applicable), accompanied by a notarized copy or the original version of the fund's Regulation and Bylaws or Articles of Organization of the Fund's administrator (or manager, as applicable), as well as corporate incumbency documents identifying the legal representative of the legal entity. 2.2. Shareholder Represented by Proxy Shareholders who cannot attend the O/EGM may be represented by a proxy appointed less than one (1) year prior to the meetings, as provided for in paragraph 1 of Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76. Pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, proxies can only be granted to individuals who meet at least one of the following requirements: they must be (i) a shareholder or member of the management of Azul; (ii) a lawyer; or (iii) a financial institution or investment fund administrator representing their members. Proxies of shareholders that are legal entities, pursuant to the understanding rendered by the Board of the CVM, at the meeting held on November 4, 2013 (CVM Process RJ2014/3578), are not required to be either (i), (ii) or (iii) above. Shareholders represented by proxy must follow the procedure below: 4 Date for Delivery of Proxy Documents By 4 p.m. of April 27, 2020, i.e. at least forty-eight (48) hours before the time scheduled for the Meetings, in accordance with Article 10 of the Company's Bylaws. Proxy Documents (i) proxy, in accordance with the abovementioned requirements, as applicable (Proxy); (ii) Bylaws or Articles of Organization and minutes of the meeting that elected the members of the board of executive officers or board of directors, in case the shareholder is a legal entity; and (iii) ID document with photo of the proxy or legal representative. Place for Delivery of Proxy Documents Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, Barueri, São Paulo Attn.: Investor Relations Department The purpose of the request of prior delivery of proxies by shareholders who wish to be represented by a duly appointed proxy is to facilitate the O/EGM preparation works, not representing any obstacle to their attendance. Proxies granted in Brazil must be notarized and proxies granted abroad must be notarized by a duly qualified Notary Public and consularized by the Brazilian Consulate or apostilled, as applicable, pursuant to applicable law, translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, and recorded at the Registry of Titles and Deeds (Cartório de Registro de Títulos e Documentos). The Company's Bylaws does not acknowledge the possibility of proxies granted electronically. 2.3. Distance Voting Form The Shareholders may also exercise their vote in the O/EGM, by submitting the remote voting form, as provided in CVM Instruction 481. The submission of vote will be acknowledged through the remote voting form ("Form"), which will be made available by the Company in its Investor Relations website (ri.voeazul.com.br), as well as in the websites of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br). The shareholder that decides to exercise its remote voting right may (i) fill out the Form and send it directly to the Company; (ii) in case the shares issued by the Company are deposited in a custody institution, transmit the voting instruction to the custody institutions, which will submit the manifestations of vote to the Depositary Central of B3, subject to the applicable procedures and the documents required by the relevant custody institution; or (iii) in case of shares issued by the Company, deposited in a financial institution that is responsible for the service of Company's bookentry shares, transmit the voting instructions to Bradesco, according to the applicable procedures and the documents required by Bradesco. In order for the Form to be considered valid and the votes casted to be counted as part of the quorum of the O/EGM all fields must be filled in; (ii) all its pages must be initialed by the shareholder (or its legal representative, as applicable); and (iii) at the end, the shareholder (or its legal representatives, as applicable) must sign it. 5 The deadline to submit the Form directly to the Company or through services providers, according to article 21-B of CVM Instruction 481, is April 23, 2020. Any Form received after such date will be disregarded. The shareholder that decides for exercising its remote voting right by sending the Form directly to the Company shall send a copy of the Form, duly completed, initialed and signed, together with the documents listed in item 2.2 above (as applicable) to the electronic address invest@voeazul.com.br (Subject: Distance Voting Form) or to the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, Barueri, São Paulo, to the attention of the Investors Relations Department. 6 3. Management's Proposal Dear Sirs, In view of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings convened on the date hereof to be held on April 29, 2020 ("O/EGM"), the Management of Azul S.A. ("Azul" or "Company") submits to its Shareholders for their consideration this Management's Proposal ("Proposal"), accompanied by all documents and information necessary for the Shareholders to resolve on the matters included in the agenda of the meeting, as further described. Agenda

Ordinary Matters: To receive the management's accounts of the Company and examine, discuss and vote on the management's report and the financial statements, together with the report of the external independent auditor, for the year ended December 31, 2019. With the closing of fiscal year 2019, on December 31, 2018, the Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders receive the management's accounts and examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with the report of the independent auditors, as published on March 12, 2020, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission- SEC ("SEC"), and in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo and the "Diário Comercial" newspaper pursuant to Brazillian Law nº 6,404/76. We would also like to draw your attention to the fact that, pursuant to section III of Article 9 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 481/09"), Exhibit Ito this Proposal contains the comments of management on the Company's financial condition. To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company for fiscal year 2020. The Management proposes to the shareholders to vote on the global annual compensation of the managers, for the year 2020, in the amount of up to R$ 34,996,695,00 (thirty-four million, nine hundred and ninety-six thousand, six hundred and ninety-five Brazilian Reais), to cover compensation of every kind including, without limitation, salaries, fees, variable compensation, share-based incentive plans, direct and indirect benefits, and other earnings of a similar nature. It should be noted that the proposed compensation had no readjustment, being the same amounts previously practiced. In relation to the compensation approved for fiscal year 2019, that was the amount of R $ 33,055,926.37, the current compensation had an increase, being justified mainly due to the exchange variation in relation to the US dollar, since the fees of certain members of the Board of Directors are denominated in US dollars. The members of the Board of Directors receive fixed monthly fees, regardless of the number of meetings that they participate in a month, as well as an additional remuneration for their participation in Advisory Committees of the Board of Directors. 7 The annual global compensation of the managers is recommended by the Company's Compensation Committee, which is based on market parameters and guidelines of the Company's long-term incentive plans. In this sense, the annual global compensation is set to achieve the objectives of the Company's compensation policy, generating an increase in the performance and retention of our managers. Please note that the information necessary to evaluate the proposal for the global compensation of managers for the year 2020, as provided for in Article 12 of ICVM 481/09, can be found in Exhibit IIto this Proposal, which includes the details listed in section 13 of Annex 24 to CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 480/09"). Extraordinary Matters: The amendment of the Company's Bylaws The Board of Directors proposes to promote the amendment of the Company's Bylaws, in view of changes and adjustments of a formal nature, in order to: amend the wording of the main sections of Articles 5 to reflect the new capital stock after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 09, 2020; and amend the wording of the main sections of Articles 6 to reflect the new balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 09, 2020. In accordance with the provisions of Article 11 of ICVM 481/09, Exhibit III and Exhibit IVto this Proposal contains (i) a comparative table showing the current wording, the proposed wording and the management's comments to each item; and (ii) a marked version of the bylaws taking into account all the proposed amendments. Proposal to restate the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendments approved by the O/EGM. In relation to the Bylaws, the Board of Directors also proposes the restatement of the amendments submitted for approval by the O/EGM. The restated version proposed by the Management is included in Exhibit Vto this Proposal. Installation of a Fiscal Council Although not included in the Agenda of the O/EGM, Law No. 6404/76 allows shareholders holding shares representing at least 1% of the non-voting shares to request the establishment of the Fiscal Council. As required by law the Distance Voting Form ("Form") made available by the Company contains the following simple question: "3. Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to art. 161 of Brazilian Law nº 6,404 of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain " 8 The Company management recommends that you vote for not requesting the installation of this body, since the Company already has a Statutory Audit Committee composed of independent members (of whom at least one has recognized and well-known experience in corporate accounting matters), whose function is to promote and ensure the discussion of matters related to the financial statements and specific auditing procedures involving the Company's activities. The Statutory Audit Committee also meets the requirements of the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for this reason we understand to be redundant the existence of two similar structures within the Company. Therefore, the installation of the Fiscal Council would imply a cost increase for the Company, without any increase in the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls. In this sense, we emphasize that there was no request for inclusion of candidates to the Fiscal Council, so that shareholders who opting for distance voting will not be able to know the names, curriculums and other relevant information on potential candidates that may be nominated at a later, even at the O/EGM itself, as well as to participate in the election, in case shareholders holding more than 1% of the total preferred shares vote in favor to the installation a Fiscal Council (considering the sum of present and distance votes). Therefore, in order to avoid the risk that shareholders opting for distance voting will inadvertently contribute to the election of candidates (i) nominated and supported by shareholders holding a negligible or minimum percentage of the capital stock, and / or (ii) whose names and curriculums and other relevant information necessary for an informed decision were not disclosed at the time of completion of the Form, the Management suggests that shareholders opting for distance voting to vote "abstain" in the answer to the Simple Question nº. 3 included in the Form. Clarifications In addition to the information included in this Management's Proposal and Exhibits hereto, the Shareholders of Azul may have access to the other documents relating to the matters to be discussed at the O/EGM, pursuant to Article 6 of CVM Instruction 481, as of the date hereof, at the headquarters of the Company, in the Company's investor relations website (ri.voeazul.com.br), and in the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (www.b3.com.br), and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov). Furthermore, except for item (2) of the O/EGM agenda, to which preferred shareholder are also entitled to vote, the remaining agenda resolutions of the O/EGM do not fall within the list of matters to be approved by preferred shareholders, according to the Company's Bylaws, thus only shareholders holding common shares are entitled to vote such matters at this O/EGM. Notwithstanding, shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the O/EGM and discuss the matters of the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, Sole Paragraph, of the Brazilian Law Nº 6,404/76. Additionally, the Shareholders of Azul may directly contact the Investor Relations Team, by e- mail (invest@voeazul.com.br) or telephone (+55 11 4831-2880), to clarify any doubts. The Investor Relations Team is at your disposal to promptly respond to all your requests. Sincerely, David Gary Neeleman Chairman of the Board of Directors 9 EXHIBT I (Portuguese version only) COMENTÁRIO DOS DIRETORES Data-Base: 31/12/2018 (conforme item 10 do Anexo 24 da Instrução CVM 480) 10.1 - Condições financeiras/patrimoniais a. Condições financeiras e patrimoniais gerais Em 2019, nós continuamos a executar nosso plano de expansão de margem, que consiste em três pilares estratégicos: transformação da frota a partir da substituição de aeronaves menores por aeronaves maiores, de próxima geração e mais eficientes em termos de consumo de combustível; crescimento das nossas unidades de negócio Azul Cargo e o nosso programa de vantagem TudoAzul; e expansão das receitas auxiliares. Como resultado, a demanda de passageiros aumentou 23,9%, frente a um aumento de 22,2% na capacidade, resultando em uma taxa de ocupação de 83,5%, 1,2 ponto percentual a mais que em 2018. Mesmo com o impacto da reoneração da folha de pagamento em 20% desde janeiro de 2019 e a depreciação média de 8,0% do real em relação ao dólar, obtivemos resultados robustos e encerramos o ano com uma sólida posição de liquidez. No exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019, a Companhia reportou um prejuízo operacional de R$1.195,4 milhões, comparado com um resultado operacional de R$1.193,6 milhões em 2018. Excluindo eventos não-recorrentes no total de R$ 3.226,8 milhões em 2019 e R$ 226,3 milhões em 2018, o lucro operacional seria de R$2.031,4 milhões e R$1.419,9 milhões, respectivamente, representando uma margem de 17,8% em 2019, 2,1 pontos percentuais acima da margem operacional de 15,7% no ano anterior. Esse resultado foi impulsionado principalmente por um aumento de 26,3% na receita resultante do aumento de 22,2% na capacidade em termos de ASKs, principalmente devido à introdução de aeronaves de próxima geração em nossa frota, que são mais eficientes em termos de consumo de combustível e têm um CASK menor, parcialmente compensado pela (i) reoneração da folha de pagamento em 20% em vigor desde janeiro de 2019, (ii) pela depreciação média de 8,0% do real em relação ao dólar em 2019 em comparação a 2018, o que aumentou as despesas denominadas em dólares e (iii) eventos não-recorrentes no total de R$ 3.226,8 milhões, principalmente devido ao impairment relacionado com o subarrendamento de 53 aeronaves E195-E1, e outros custos relacionados ao nosso plano de transformação de frota. No exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018, excluindo o evento não-recorrente de R$226,3 milhões que impactaram os resultados da Companhia em 2018, o lucro operacional do exercício de 2018 foi de R$1.419,9 milhões, aumento de R$190,7 milhões comparado com o lucro operacional realizado em 2017. Nossa margem operacional ajustada pelo efeito não- recorrente para o ano de 2018 totalizou 15,7% comparado a 16,0% no ano anterior. Esse resultado operacional está relacionado ao aumento de 17,8% nas receitas, impulsionadas pelo aumento de 16,0% na capacidade em termos de ASKs, principalmente devido à introdução das aeronaves A320neo de próxima geração, que são mais eficientes na queima de combustível e possuem um CASK menor, parcialmente compensado pela desvalorização média de 14,8% do real em relação ao dólar em 2018 comparado com 2017 e pelo aumento de 30% nos preços de combustíveis. O evento não-recorrente de R$226,3 milhões consiste em uma despesa relacionada com a venda de seis E-Jets. No exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017 registramos um lucro operacional de R$1.229,2 milhões e um lucro líquido de R$411,8 milhões ajustados devido a adoção da norma contábil IFRS 16, uma melhora quando comparado ao lucro operacional de R$344,3 milhões e ao prejuízo líquido de R$126,3 milhões realizados no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2016, 10 ainda no padrão anterior IAS 17. Nossa margem operacional (lucro operacional dividido pela receita líquida) para o ano de 2017 totalizou 16,0% comparado a 5,2% no ano anterior, reflexo da adoção das novas normas contábeis IFRS 16. A melhora do resultado operacional deve-se principalmente (i) ao crescimento de 15,3% da receita em relação ao mesmo período em 2016 decorrente do aumento de 4,2% do RASK; (ii) ao aumento de capacidade em termos de ASKs de 10,6% principalmente devido à introdução de aeronaves de próxima geração que consomem menos combustível e tem CASK menor; (iii) a apreciação média do real de 8,8% em relação ao dólar, reduzindo as despesas denominadas em moeda estrangeira, como aluguel de aeronaves e manutenção e (iv) à adoção da norma contábil IFRS 16. 10.2 - Resultado operacional e financeiro a. Resultados das operações do emissor, em especial: descrição de quaisquer componentes importantes da receita A nossa receita líquida é proveniente de (i) transportes de passageiros e (ii) cargas e outras receitas. A tabela a seguir demonstra a composição da nossa receita líquida nos períodos indicados: Exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2019 20168 2017 (em milhares) Transporte de Passageiros ........................ 10.907.889 8.670.132 6.695.340 Cargas e outras Receitas ........................... 534.428 386.932 1.009.491 fatores que afetaram materialmente os resultados operacionais Nossos resultados são principalmente impactados pela variação dos preços de combustível e câmbio. Para mitigar nossa exposição a essas variáveis, que não podem ser controladas por nós, usamos mecanismos de proteção de curto prazo incluindo a celebração de termos de compromisso para compra de combustível a preços fixos e a celebração de instrumentos financeiros, tais como contratos de derivativos, de maneira a transferir às nossas contrapartes parte de nossa exposição futura. O preço médio do petróleo (WTI) aumentou 16,4% em 2017 em relação a 2016, aumentou 27,6% em 2018 comparado com 2017, e reduziu 11,2% em 2019 em relação a 2018, impactando de forma negativa os nossos resultados operacionais em 2017 e 2018, com o aumento da despesa de combustível em 18,5% e 43,1%, respectivamente, e provocando um efeito positivo em nossos resultados operacionais em 2019, com o aumento despesa de combustível em 16,7%, que foram parcialmente compensadas pelo aumento das horas bloco. Nos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2017, 2018 e 2019, o combustível de aviação representou 28,8%, 34,6% e 32,8%, respectivamente, do nosso custo operacional ajustado pelo efeito dos eventos não-recorrentes dos períodos. A representatividade das despesas pagas em dólares norte-americanos ou afetadas por essa moeda em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017 foi 41,3%, 43,2% e 41,4%, respectivamente, e consistem principalmente em despesas de combustível, arrendamento de aeronaves e manutenção. Principais fatores que afetaram nossos resultados operacionais em 31 de dezembro de 2019 em comparação com o mesmo período de 2018: Os custos de serviços prestados e despesas operacionais ajustadas pelo impacto dos eventos não-recorrente de R$ 3.226,8 milhões em 2019 e R$226,3 milhões em 2018 aumentaram 23,2%, ou R$1.773,7 milhões, de R$7.637,2 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018 para R$9.410,9 milhões no mesmo período em 2019, principalmente por (i) um aumento de 16,7% em despesas com combustível de aviação principalmente devido ao aumento de horas, (ii) um aumento de 32,2% em despesas com salários e benefícios como resultado do impacto da reoneração da folha de pagamento em 20% em vigor desde janeiro de 2019, e (iii) 11 eventos não-recorrentes no total de R$ 3.226,8 milhões, principalmente devido ao impairment relacionado com o subarrendamento de 53 aeronaves E195-E1, e outros custos relacionados ao nosso plano de transformação de frota. Principais fatores que afetaram nossos resultados operacionais em 31 de dezembro de 2018 em comparação com o mesmo período de 2017: Os custos de serviços prestados e despesas operacionais aumentaram 22,4%, ou R$1.441,8 milhões, de R$6.421,6 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017 para R$7.863,4 milhões no mesmo período em 2018, principalmente por (i) um aumento de 43,1% em despesas com combustível de aviação principalmente devido a um aumento no preço dos combustíveis de aviação, (ii) um aumento de 9,0% em despesas com salários e benefícios como resultado de acordos coletivos, e (iii) um aumento de 60,2% em outras despesas operacionais, devido à uma despesa não-recorrente R$226,3 milhões relacionada à venda de seis E-Jets no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018, parcialmente compensadas pela redução de 48,3% nas despesas com matérias de manutenção e reparo, devido ao menor número de eventos de manutenção realizados no período e condições mais favoráveis para negociação com fornecedores. Principais fatores que afetaram nossos resultados operacionais em 31 de dezembro de 2017 em comparação com o mesmo período de 2016: Os custos de serviços prestados e despesas operacionais aumentaram 9,5%, ou R$598,9 milhões, de R$6.325,6 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2016 para R$6.924,5 milhões no mesmo período em 2017, principalmente por (i) um aumento de 18,5% em despesas com combustível de aviação principalmente devido a um aumento no preço dos combustíveis de aviação, e (ii) um aumento de 18,7% em despesas com salários e benefícios como resultado de acordos coletivos, parcialmente compensadas com a valorização média de 8,5% do Real frente ao dólar norte-americano no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017 comparados com o mesmo período em 2016, o que reduziu as despesas denominadas em dólares norte-americanos, incluindo arrendamento e manutenção de aeronaves. Para melhor comparação entre os custos de serviços prestados e despesas operacionais do exercício de 2017 e o exercício de 2016, os dados acima estão apresentados em IAS 17. Variações das receitas atribuíveis a modificações de preços, taxas de câmbio, inflação, alterações de volumes e introdução de novos produtos e serviços Nossa receita é principalmente impactada pela demanda por passagens aéreas. Acreditamos que mais da metade dos nossos passageiros viajam a negócios e, portanto, possuem menor sensibilidade a variações de preços quando comparados aos passageiros que viajam a lazer. O crescimento de nossas receitas também está relacionado a fatores macroeconômicos como crescimento do PIB e aumento da renda per capta. Os preços das nossas passagens são ajustados diariamente baseados no número de assentos disponíveis em cada voo, tendências históricas e estimativas de demanda. Principais fatores que afetaram nossa receita no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019 em comparação com o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018: A receita líquida aumentou 26,3%, ou R$2.385,3 milhões, de R$9.057,1 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018 para R$11.442,3 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019, devido (i) ao aumento de 23,9% nos RPKs, reflexo do aumento de 22,2% nos ASKs, (ii) ao aumento de 3,0% no PRASK devido às altas taxas de ocupação, yields e receitas auxiliares às vendas de passagens e (iii) ao aumento de 45% na receita proveniente do transporte de cargas. Principais fatores que afetaram nossa receita no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018 em comparação com o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017: 12 A receita líquida aumentou 17,5%, ou R$1.352,2 milhões, de R$7.704,8 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017 para R$9.057,1 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2018, devido ao devido ao aumento de 16,4% de RPKs refletindo um aumento de 16,0% na capacidade em termos de ASKs. Em 1º de janeiro de 2018, a Azul adotou novas normas contábeis, incluindo o IFRS 15, que acarreta em um novo padrão de reconhecimento de receita. A adoção do IFRS 15 impactou a classificação e o prazo de reconhecimento de certos itens auxiliares, como bagagens, upgrades, mudanças de itinerário e outras tarifas relacionadas com a passagem, uma vez que tais taxas são consideradas parte do serviço prestado ao passageiro. Esses itens auxiliares são agora reconhecidos na receita de passageiros, enquanto os itens não relacionados a passageiros, incluindo cargas, pacotes de viagem e receita de aluguel de aeronaves, continuam a ser reconhecidos em outras receitas. Principais fatores que afetaram nossa receita no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017 em comparação com o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2016: A receita líquida aumentou 16,8%, ou R$1.119,6 milhões, de R$6.669,9 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2016 para R$7.789,5 milhões no exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2017, devido ao (i) aumento de 15,7% na receita de transporte de passageiros e aumento de 23,9% em outras receitas discutidas abaixo. Outras receitas aumentaram R$211,1 milhões, ou 23,9% em 31 de dezembro de 2017, principalmente devido (i) ao aumento na receita proveniente de transporte de carga de 49,4%, e (ii) ao aumento de 15,3% em receitas brutas auxiliares dos passageiros, em razão do aumento de 6,8% do número de passageiros transportados ano contra ano e da adição de A320neos em nossa frota, com mais assentos e um compartimento de cargas maior comparado aos E-Jets e ATRs. Para melhor comparação entre os custos de serviços prestados e despesas operacionais do exercício de 2017 e o exercício de 2016, os dados acima estão apresentados em IAS 17. Impacto da inflação, da variação de preços dos principais insumos e produtos, do câmbio e da taxa de juros no resultado operacional e no resultado financeiro do emissor Nossa situação financeira e o resultado das nossas operações são impactados por fatores como: (i) a variação no preço do petróleo (ii) a taxa de câmbio, (iii) o desenvolvimento macro- econômico brasileiro; (iv) a taxa de desemprego; (v) a disponibilidade de crédito; (vi) o nível de juros básico; e (v) o nível de renda da população. O preço médio do petróleo (WTI) aumentou 16,4% em 2017 em relação a 2016, aumentou 27,6% em 2018 em relação a 2017, e reduziu 11,2% em 2019 em relação a 2018, impactando de forma negativa os nossos resultados operacionais em 2017 e 2018, com o aumento da despesa de combustível em 18,5% e 43,1%, respectivamente, e provocando um efeito positivo em nossos resultados operacionais em 2019, com o aumento despesa de combustível em 16,7%, que foram parcialmente compensadas pelo aumento das horas bloco. Nos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2017, 2018 e 2019, o combustível de aviação representou 28,8%, 34,6% e 32,8%, respectivamente, do nosso custo operacional ajustado pelo efeito dos eventos não-recorrentes dos períodos. Nosso resultado operacional é afetado por oscilações da moeda. Em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017, 85%, 79% e 83%, respectivamente, da nossa receita era doméstica e denominou- se em reais, enquanto que 41,3%, 43,2% e 41,4% respectivamente, de nossas despesas operacionais eram pagas em dólares norte-americanos ou afetadas por essa moeda, como empréstimos e financiamentos, combustível para aviação, pagamentos dos arrendamentos de aeronaves e pagamentos de certos contratos de manutenção por hora/voo e de seguro de aeronaves. Nós fazemos contratos de curto prazo para nos proteger contra a exposição cambial relacionada ao arrendamento de nossas aeronaves e outras obrigações relacionadas ao pagamento do aluguel. A inflação tem produzido, e pode continuar a produzir efeitos em nossa situação financeira e resultados operacionais. Nos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2017, 2018 e 2019, aproximadamente 30,7%, 28,9% e 30,1% de nossas despesas denominadas em reais, incluindo despesas com salários, refeições e bebidas servidas aos passageiros e com serviços de apoio em solo, foram impactadas pela inflação. 13 O Banco Central determina a taxa de juros básica para controlar a inflação. As variações na taxa de juros afetam principalmente nossas obrigações de longo prazo sujeitas a taxas de juros variáveis, incluindo nossos empréstimos e financiamentos circulante e não-circulante. Em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017, tínhamos R$3.518,2 milhões, R$2.756,1 milhões e R$2.578,4 milhões, respectivamente, de empréstimos e financiamentos circulante e não-circulante, dos quais (i) 70,1%, 89,2% e 80,6%, respectivamente, eram indexados pela taxa CDI, ou taxa de juro interbancária; e (ii) 2,1%, 3,4% e 7,0%, respectivamente, eram indexados pela taxa LIBOR. Além disso, as taxas de juros também afetam nosso resultado financeiro uma vez que temos investimentos indexados pela taxa CDI. O Banco Central mudou a taxa de juros básica diversas vezes nos últimos anos para manter a inflação dentro das metas de crescimento. A tabela abaixo apresenta os dados relativos ao crescimento real do PIB, inflação e taxas de juros no Brasil, a taxa de câmbio real/dólar norte-americano e os preços do petróleo não- refinado nos períodos indicados. No exercício findo em 31 dezembro de 2019 2018 2017 Crescimento real do PIB........................... 1,1% 1,1% 1,1% Inflação (IGP-M)(1) .................................... 7,3% 7,6% (0,5%) Inflação (IPCA)(2) ...................................... 4,3% 3,8% 2,9% TJLP(3) ...................................................... 5,6% 6,5% 7,0% Taxa CDI (média)(4) .................................. 5,9% 6,5% 10,1% LIBOR(5).................................................... 2,4% 2,3% 1,4% Taxa de câmbio encerramento do período-reais por US$1,00 .................. 4,031 3,875 3,308 Taxa de câmbio média-reais por US$1,00(6).............................................. 3,945 3,654 3,192 Desvalorização média do real vs. US$..... 8,0% 14,8% (8,5)% Preço do petróleo não refinado da West Texas Intermediate, ou WTI, (média em US$ por barril no período) ............... 57,63 64,89 50,86 Taxa de desemprego(7)............................. 11,5% 12,4% 12,7% Fonte: FGV, IBGE, Banco Central, Bloomberg e administração de informações da Energy Inflação (IGP-M) é índice geral de preço do mercado calculado pela FGV (exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2015 e 2016 apresentados em bases acumuladas ). Inflação (IPCA) é o índice de preço ao consumidor amplo calculado pelo IBGE-Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2015 e 2016 apresentados em bases acumuladas). TJLP é a taxa de juros de longo prazo (média das taxas mensais do ano). A taxa CDI corresponde à média das taxas de juros overnight do mercado interbancário no Brasil (média diária ao ano). Média dólar norte-americano/LIBOR - London Inter-Bank Offered Rate para 3 meses. Média da taxa de câmbio em cada dia útil do ano. Média da taxa de desemprego conforme mensurada pelo IBGE. Os fatores descritos acima, no entanto, podem impactar os nossos resultados operacionais, positiva ou negativamente, uma vez que afetam diretamente o poder de consumo de nossos clientes. Além disso, a disponibilidade de crédito e o nível dos juros básicos podem afetar, positiva ou negativamente, nossas despesas financeiras, bem como nossa capacidade de investimento a curto e médio prazos. O aumento da inflação afetaria o preço de venda de nossos serviços, bem como nossas despesas e receitas financeiras, uma vez que nosso endividamento total e investimentos são corrigidos monetariamente por índices inflacionários tais como IPCA. Prejuízos fiscais líquidos acumulados Nós e nossas subsidiárias tivemos prejuízos fiscais líquidos acumulados de R$1.971,8 milhão em 31 de dezembro de 2019, representados por perdas com imposto de renda e base negativa 14 de contribuição social. Alguns desses prejuízos fiscais líquidos foram registrados em subsidiárias inativas, e qualquer uso futuro depende da transferência de atividades operacionais para essas subsidiárias. Conforme as leis tributárias brasileiras, nós só podemos utilizar nossos prejuízos fiscais para compensar o pagamento de impostos limitado a até 30% da receita tributável de cada exercício. Com base em nossos cálculos atuais, não acreditamos que teremos limitações ao uso desses prejuízos fiscais no futuro. 10.3 - Efeitos relevantes nas DF's a. Introdução ou alienação de segmento operacional Não aplicável, visto que somente temos um segmento operacional. b. Constituição, aquisição ou alienação de participação societária Nos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017 nós não constituímos, adquirimos ou alienamos participação societária. Eventos ou operações não usuais Aceleração da transformação da frota Em 2019, a Administração aprovou o plano de substituição do Embraer E195, incluindo o subarrendamento de 53 aeronaves E195, seguindo a estratégia da Azul de acelerar a substituição de toda a frota doméstica de jatos E195 por aeronaves E2 maiores e de próxima geração, com menor consumo de combustível devido à nova tecnologia do motor. Essa alteração no uso pretendido da aeronave desencadeou uma revisão de impairment. Um ativo não financeiro é sujeito a impairment se seu valor contábil exceder seu valor recuperável. De acordo com o IFRS 16, a Azul capitaliza o direito de uso das aeronaves anteriormente mantidas sob arrendamentos operacionais e deprecia o ativo de forma linear ao longo da vida do contrato de arrendamento subjacente ou da vida útil econômica do componente, dos dois o menor. A Azul aplicou a abordagem de transição retrospectiva completa em 1º de janeiro de 2019, segundo a qual as informações comparativas de períodos anteriores foram reapresentadas. Na transição, a Azul reconheceu um ativo de direito de uso que representa seu direito de usar o ativo subjacente e um passivo de arrendamento correspondente que foram mensurados inicialmente pelo valor presente dos pagamentos futuros de arrendamento reconhecidos à taxa de câmbio e à taxa de desconto históricas. O passivo de arrendamento mercantil é atualizado a cada fechamento contábil para refletir a taxa de câmbio atual, enquanto o valor contábil do direito de uso permanece em taxas históricas, de acordo com a IAS 21 - Os efeitos das mudanças nas taxas de câmbio. O valor recuperável é o valor mais alto entre valor em uso e o valor justo menos as despesas de venda. O valor em uso das aeronaves E195, peças e equipamentos relacionados afetados pelo plano de aceleração foi determinado usando projeções de fluxo de caixa do plano de substituição do E195 aprovado pela diretoria, cobrindo um período de sete anos. As principais premissas utilizadas na análise incluíram: Receita de contratos de sublocação

Custos de entrega e manutenção

Valor residual para aeronaves próprias e sob arrendamento financeiro no final dos contratos de sublocação 15 Taxa de câmbio R$4,0041/US$1

Taxa de desconto antes de impostos de 10,6% O valor justo menos custo de venda da frota E195 foi determinado com base em avaliações de terceiros e considerando circunstâncias específicas da frota, como idade da aeronave, requisitos e condições de manutenção, sendo assim classificado como nível 3 na hierarquia do valor justo. Como resultado da análise de impairment, a Companhia registrou um impairment dos ativos não circulante e ativos de direito de uso de R$2.032.207 em 2019 na rubrica "Depreciação, amortização e impairment". Adicionalmente, de acordo com o IAS 36, um impairment não é totalmente alocado se os ativos não tiverem valor contábil suficiente para absorver a carga na sua totalidade. Consequentemente, para essa porção não absorvida uma provisão adicional de contrato oneroso no valor de R$797.591 foi reconhecida na rubrica "Outras despesas" na demonstração do resultado com contrapartida na rubrica "Provisões" no balanço patrimonial. Adicionalmente, outros ativos e passivos foram ajustados para refletir o impacto do plano de transformação acelerada da frota, incluindo: i) R$91.826 baixa de pré-pagamentos e reservas de manutenção que não se espera serem recuperáveis; ii) provisão de R$27.999 para peças de estoque; iii) reversão de R$76.466 de ganhos acumulados de sale and leaseback, uma vez que o valor contábil das aeronaves foi reduzido ao seu valor recuperável. O impacto total do impairment considerando as provisões e baixas contábeis relacionadas foi de R$54.211 por aeronave. 10.4 - Mudanças significativas nas práticas contábeis - Ressalvas e ênfases no parecer do auditor a. Mudanças significativas nas práticas contábeis Nossos Diretores informam que a Companhia adotou de maneira retrospectiva completa o CPC 06 (R2), sendo assim os valores correspondentes referentes aos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2018 e 2017, apresentados para fins de comparação, foram ajustados e estão sendo reapresentados. b. Efeitos significativos das alterações em práticas contábeis A Companhia avalia, na data de início do contrato, se esse contrato é ou contém um arrendamento. Ou seja, se o contrato transmite o direito de controlar o uso de um ativo identificado por um período de tempo em troca de contraprestação. A Companhia aplica uma única abordagem de reconhecimento e mensuração para todos os arrendamentos, exceto para arrendamentos de curto prazo e arrendamentos de ativos de baixo valor. A Companhia reconhece os passivos de arrendamento para efetuar pagamentos de arrendamento e ativos de direito de uso que representam o direito de uso dos ativos subjacentes. Os detalhes da reapresentação podem ser vistos na nota explicativa 3.19 da nossa demonstração financeira Ressalvas e ênfases presentes no parecer do auditor Nossos Diretores informam que consta no parecer da auditoria referente as demonstrações financeiras um parágrafo de ênfase em decorrência da adoção do Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 06 (R2) - Arrendamentos e IFRS 16 - Leases, os valores correspondentes referentes aos exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2018 e 2017, apresentados para fins de comparação, 16 foram ajustados e estão sendo reapresentados como previsto no Pronunciamento Técnico NBC TG 23 (R1) - Políticas Contábeis, Mudança de Estimativa e Retificação de Erro. 10.5 - Políticas contábeis críticas Nossas demonstrações financeiras são preparadas de acordo com as práticas contábeis adotadas no Brasil e estão em conformidade com as normas internacionais de relatório financeiro (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS). A elaboração de nossas demonstrações financeiras requer que a administração adote políticas contábeis e faça estimativas e julgamentos para determinar os valores registrados em nossas demonstrações financeiras e nas respectivas notas explicativas. Políticas contábeis críticas são aquelas que refletem significativos julgamentos ou estimativas sobre assuntos que poderiam gerar diferentes resultados se tivessem sido consideradas com base em diferenças premissas e condições. Acreditamos que nossas estimativas e julgamentos são razoáveis. No entanto, os resultados efetivos e o tempo de reconhecimento de tais montantes podem diferir das nossas estimativas. Para essa discussão e de outras políticas contábeis, veja nota 3 de nossas demonstrações financeiras consolidadas auditadas. Veja a seguir as políticas contábeis críticas da Companhia: Ativo Imobilizado Os bens integrantes do ativo imobilizado são registrados pelo custo de aquisição ou construção e incluem juros e demais encargos financeiros. A depreciação é calculada pelo método linear, de acordo com a vida útil estimada. O valor residual, a vida útil dos ativos e os métodos de depreciação são revistos no encerramento de cada exercício, e ajustados de forma prospectiva, quando necessário. O valor contábil do imobilizado é analisado para verificar possível perda no valor recuperável quando fatos ou mudanças nas circunstâncias indicam que o valor contábil é maior que o valor recuperável estimado. Um item do ativo imobilizado e de qualquer parte significativa reconhecida inicialmente é baixado após alienação ou quando não há benefícios econômicos futuros resultantes do seu uso ou alienação. Qualquer ganho ou perda resultante da baixa do ativo (calculado como a diferença entre os proventos líquidos da alienação e o valor contábil do ativo) é reconhecido no resultado em "Outras despesas operacionais, líquidas". Contratos de arrendamento A Companhia avalia, na data de início do contrato, se esse contrato é ou contém um arrendamento. Ou seja, se o contrato transmite o direito de controlar o uso de um ativo identificado por um período de tempo em troca de contraprestação. A Companhia aplica uma única abordagem de reconhecimento e mensuração para todos os arrendamentos, exceto para arrendamentos de curto prazo e arrendamentos de ativos de baixo valor. A Companhia reconhece os passivos de arrendamento para efetuar pagamentos de arrendamento e ativos de direito de uso que representam o direito de uso dos ativos subjacentes. Ativos de direito de uso A Companhia reconhece os ativos de direito de uso na data de início do arrendamento (ou seja, na data em que o ativo subjacente está disponível para uso). Os ativos de direito de uso são mensurados ao custo, deduzidos de qualquer depreciação acumulada e perdas por redução ao 17 valor recuperável, e ajustados por qualquer nova remensuração dos passivos de arrendamento (exceto reavaliação cambial). O custo dos ativos de direito de uso inclui o valor dos passivos de arrendamento mensurados inicialmente pelo valor presente dos pagamentos futuros de arrendamento reconhecidos à taxa de câmbio e à taxa de desconto na data de início do arrendamento, custos diretos iniciais incorridos e pagamentos de arrendamentos realizados até a data de início, a estimativa de custos de restauração a serem incorridos pelo arrendatário ao final do contrato, menos os eventuais incentivos de arrendamento recebidos. Os ativos de direito de uso são depreciados linearmente, pelo menor período entre o prazo do arrendamento e a vida útil estimada dos ativos. Em determinados casos, se a titularidade do ativo arrendado for transferida para a Companhia ao final do prazo do arrendamento ou se o custo representar o exercício de uma opção de compra, a depreciação é calculada utilizando a vida útil estimada do ativo e o valor residual conforme a política de ativo imobilizado. Os ativos de direito de uso também estão sujeitos a redução ao valor recuperável. Passivos de arrendamento Na data de início do arrendamento, a Companhia reconhece os passivos de arrendamento mensurados pelo valor presente dos pagamentos do arrendamento a serem realizados durante o prazo do arrendamento. Os pagamentos do arrendamento incluem pagamentos fixos (incluindo, substancialmente, pagamentos fixos) menos quaisquer incentivos de arrendamento a receber, pagamentos variáveis de arrendamento que dependem de um índice ou taxa, e valores esperados a serem pagos sob garantias de valor residual. Os pagamentos de arrendamento incluem ainda o preço de exercício de uma opção de compra razoavelmente certa de ser exercida pela Companhia e pagamentos de multas pela rescisão do arrendamento, se o prazo do arrendamento refletir a Companhia exercendo a opção de rescindir o arrendamento. Os pagamentos variáveis de arrendamento que não dependem de um índice ou taxa são reconhecidos como despesas no período em que ocorre o evento ou condição que gera esses pagamentos. O total de despesas relacionadas aos passivos de arrendamento de baixo valor durante o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017 não foi material. Ao calcular o valor presente dos pagamentos do arrendamento, a Companhia usa a taxa de juros implícita no arrendamento e, quando não é prontamente determinada, a taxa incremental nominal sobre empréstimos da Companhia na data do início do arrendamento é utilizada. Na determinação da taxa de desconto a Companhia utilizou como base, em cada um dos anos onde ativos foram incorporados ao balanço, o custo de captação de operações realizadas no mercado americano e brasileiro. Para operações captadas no mercado brasileiro, a Companhia converteu o custo para o equivalente de uma operação em dólar ajustando este pelo risco país e diferencial de taxa de juros entre Brasil e Estados Unidos. Assim, entendemos que os efeitos inflacionários são irrelevantes, especialmente considerando que 99,4% dos arrendamentos da Companhia são determinados em dólares americanos. Após a data de início, o valor do passivo de arrendamento é aumentado para refletir o acréscimo de juros e reduzido para os pagamentos de arrendamento efetuados. Além disso, o valor contábil dos passivos de arrendamento é remensurado se houver uma modificação, uma mudança no prazo do arrendamento, uma alteração nos pagamentos do arrendamento (por exemplo, mudanças em pagamentos futuros resultantes de uma mudança em um índice ou taxa usada para determinar tais pagamentos de arrendamento) ou uma alteração na avaliação de uma opção de compra do ativo subjacente. Arrendamentos de curto prazo e de ativos de baixo valor A Companhia aplica a isenção de reconhecimento de arrendamento de curto prazo a seus arrendamentos cujo prazo seja igual ou inferior a 12 meses a partir da data de início e que não contenham opção de compra. Também aplica a concessão de isenção de reconhecimento de 18 ativos de baixo valor a arrendamentos considerados de baixo valor. Os pagamentos de arrendamento de curto prazo e de arrendamentos de ativos de baixo valor são reconhecidos como despesa pelo método linear ao longo do prazo do arrendamento. O total de despesas relacionadas ao arrendamento de ativos de baixo valor durante os exercícios findos em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017 não foi material. Transações de Sale and Leaseback Se a Companhia transfere o ativo a outra entidade e efetua o leaseback desse ativo do comprador, a Companhia aplica os requisitos para determinar quando a obrigação de performance estará satisfeita com base no CPC 47 (IFRS 15), para determinar se a transferência do ativo deve ser contabilizada como venda desse ativo ou trata-se de um mero financiamento com o ativo em garantia. Se a transferência do ativo satisfaz aos requisitos do CPC 47 (IFRS 15) para ser contabilizada como venda do ativo, a Companhia mensura o ativo de direito de uso resultante do leaseback proporcionalmente ao valor contábil anterior do ativo referente ao direito de uso retido pela Companhia. Consequentemente, reconhecemos somente o valor de qualquer ganho ou perda referente aos direitos transferidos ao comprador. Se a transferência do ativo não satisfaz aos requisitos do CPC 47 (IFRS 15) para ser contabilizado como venda do ativo, a Companhia continua a reconhecer o ativo transferido e reconhece o passivo financeiro equivalente aos rendimentos da transferência de acordo com os requisitos do CPC 48 (IFRS 9). Transações de subarrendamento Quando o ativo subjacente é novamente arrendado pela Companhia a um terceiro, e o arrendamento original permanece vigente, a Companhia avalia se trata de um subarrendamento financeiro ou operacional analisando a extensão em que o arrendamento transfere os riscos e benefícios inerentes ao direito de uso. Independente da classificação do subarrendamento, a contabilização do passivo de arrendamento do arrendamento original permanece inalterada. Subarrendamento financeiro: a Companhia desreconhece o direito de uso e reconhece o subarrendamento a receber. A diferença entre o valor contábil líquido de depreciação do direito de uso e o valor presente do subarrendamento a receber é reconhecida imediatamente no resultado na rubrica "Custos dos serviços prestados".

Subarrendamento operacional: a Companhia continua reconhecendo o direito de uso que segue sendo depreciado de acordo com a política da Companhia. A receita de subarrendamento é reconhecida ao longo do contrato de subarrendamento na rubrica

"Cargas e outras receitas". Decomponentização de aeronaves e direito de uso e capitalização de eventos de manutenção pesada e checks estruturais No momento do reconhecimento inicial da aeronave ou do direito de uso, a Companhia distribui o custo da aeronave entre quatro componentes principais: casco, motores, manutenções pesadas e checks estruturais. A vida útil dos eventos de manutenção e checks estruturais é determinada de acordo com o período estimado até o próximo evento ou vida útil remanescente dos motores/aeronave, dos dois, o menor. A Companhia possui contratos de manutenção de motores que suportam toda a atividade significativa de sua manutenção. Adicionalmente, a Companhia, também possui contratos do tipo "power-by-the-hour", no qual os valores devidos aos prestadores de manutenção são calculados com base nas horas voadas, no momento do evento da manutenção. 19 Os eventos de manutenção pesada e checks estruturais subsequentes, que incrementam a vida útil dos ativos, são capitalizados e reconhecidos como ativo imobilizado ou complemento ao direito de uso dos ativos, de acordo com o ativo subjacente. Subsequentemente são depreciados durante o período de uso respectivo ou até ao termino do arrendamento. Reparos e demais manutenções de rotina são apropriados ao resultado durante o período em que são incorridos. Capitalização de obrigações contratuais com condições de devolução das aeronaves Os custos resultantes dos eventos de manutenção que serão realizados imediatamente antes da devolução da aeronave aos arrendadores (definidos como eventos de restauração para efeitos da IFRS 16), são reconhecidos como provisões a partir do início do contrato, desde que possam ser estimados de forma razoável, por contrapartida do direito de uso das aeronaves, o qual é depreciado linearmente ao longo do contrato de arrendamento. Adiantamentos para aquisição de aeronaves No imobilizado são registrados os pré-pagamentos para aquisição de aeronaves, incluindo juros e encargos financeiros incorridos durante a fase de fabricação das aeronaves e benfeitorias em bens de terceiros. A Companhia recebe créditos de fabricantes quando da aquisição de certas aeronaves e motores, que podem ser utilizados para pagamento de serviços de manutenção. Esses créditos são registrados como redução do custo de aquisição das aeronaves e motores relacionados, em contrapartida de um débito em outras contas a receber e, em seguida, registrada como despesa ou ativo, quando os créditos são utilizados para a aquisição adicional de bens ou serviços. Reconhecimento da Receita Receitas de passageiros são reconhecidas após efetiva prestação do serviço de transporte. Receitas de serviços relacionados ao transporte de passageiros são reconhecidas quando o respectivo transporte é realizado, sendo classificadas como receita de transporte de passageiros. Tais receitas incluem excesso de bagagem, encargos administrativos, upgrades e outras despesas relacionadas a viagens. Os trechos vendidos e não voados, correspondentes aos transportes a executar e serviços relacionados, são demonstrados no passivo circulante na rubrica "Transportes a executar". Os bilhetes expiram no prazo de um ano. A Companhia reconhece receita de bilhetes e serviços relacionados ao transporte de passageiros a partir da data do voo e passagens com expectativa de expiração (breakage). A Companhia estima os valores de reembolsos e remarcações, líquido dos bilhetes expirados, uma vez que a data do voo já ocorreu. Estas estimativas são baseadas em dados históricos e experiência de eventos passados. O CPC 47 (IFRS 15) exige a divulgação de informações quantitativas e qualitativas sobre alocação de preço de transação alocado às performances satisfeitas ou ou parcialmente satisfeito. A Companhia aplica o expediente prático para não divulgar informações, pois as obrigações de desempenho fazem parte de contratos com duração prevista de um ano ou menos. Programa TudoAzul No programa "TudoAzul", os clientes acumulam pontos com base no valor gasto em passagens aéreas. A quantidade de pontos ganhos depende do status no programa de fidelidade, mercado, voo, dia da semana, compra antecipada, classe da reserva e outros fatores do TudoAzul, incluindo campanhas promocionais. Através de dados histórico, a Companhia estima os pontos que expirarão sem ser utilizados e reconhece e receita correspondente na emissão do ponto (breakage). Os pontos em geral expiram em dois anos após a data de emissão, independentemente de atividade na conta do membro do programa. 20 Após a venda de um bilhete, a Companhia reconhece uma parcela das vendas de passagens como receita quando o serviço de transporte ocorre e difere a parcela correspondente aos pontos do Programa TudoAzul, em conformidade com o CPC 47 (IFRS 15). A Companhia determina o preço estimado de venda do transporte aéreo e os pontos, considerando que cada elemento tivesse sido vendido em uma base separada, sendo, portanto, baseado no preço de venda individual relativo ("stand alone selling price"). A Companhia também vende pontos do programa de fidelidade a clientes e parceiros, incluindo cartões de crédito co-branded, instituições financeiras e varejo. A receita relacionada é diferida e reconhecida como receita de transporte de passageiros quando os pontos são resgatados e o serviço de transporte relacionado ocorre, com base no preço médio ponderado dos pontos vendidos. As vendas de pontos do programa de fidelidade são compostas por dois componentes, transporte e marketing. Consequentemente, reconhecemos o componente de marketing em "outras receitas" com base nos termos contratuais. Os pontos concedidos ou vendidos e não utilizados são registrados na rubrica "Transportes a executar". A Companhia reconhece a receita de pontos vendidos e concedidos que nunca serão resgatados pelos membros do programa. A Companhia estima esses valores anualmente com base nas informações disponíveis mais recentes sobre os padrões de resgate e vencimento. Reservas para Manutenção Determinados contratos de arrendamento preveem o pagamento de reservas de manutenção para os arrendadores de aeronaves a serem mantidos como garantia antes do desempenho das principais atividades de manutenção. Os depósitos de reserva de manutenção são reembolsáveis após a conclusão do evento de manutenção em um valor igual ou menor que (1) o valor da reserva de manutenção detida pelo locatário, associado ao evento de manutenção específico ou (2) os custos relacionados ao evento específico de manutenção. Substancialmente, todos esses pagamentos de reserva de manutenção são calculados com base em uma medida de utilização, como horários ou ciclos de voo, e são usados exclusivamente para garantir o arrendador a manutenção. No início da locação ou na data da demonstração financeira, avaliamos se os pagamentos de reserva de manutenção exigidos pelos contratos de arrendamento mercantil serão recuperados por meio do desempenho de manutenção nos ativos arrendados. Os depósitos de manutenção considerados recuperáveis são refletidos em depósitos em garantia e reservas de manutenção nas demonstrações financeiras. Avaliamos a recuperabilidade dos valores atualmente em depósito com os arrendadores, comparando-os com os valores que devem ser reembolsados no momento do próximo evento de manutenção, e os valores não recuperáveis são considerados custos de manutenção. As reservas de manutenção de aeronaves são classificadas como circulante ou não circulante, dependendo das datas em que se espera que a manutenção relacionada seja realizada (valores comparativos, anteriormente apresentados como não circulantes na sua totalidade, foram reclassificados para melhorar a comparabilidade entre os períodos apresentados). Remuneração com base em Ações A Companhia oferece aos executivos planos de remuneração com base em ações, a serem liquidados com ações, segundo os quais a Companhia recebe os serviços como contraprestações das opções de compra de ações e ações restritas. O custo de transações com executivos, liquidadas com instrumentos patrimoniais e com prêmios outorgados, é mensurado com base no valor justo na data em que foram outorgados. Para determinar o valor justo, a Companhia utiliza de precificação de opções Black-Scholes. Maiores detalhes estão demonstrados na Nota 30. 21 O custo de transações liquidadas com títulos patrimoniais é reconhecido, em conjunto com um correspondente aumento no patrimônio líquido, ao longo do período em que a performance e/ou condição de serviço são cumpridos, com término na data em que o funcionário adquire o direito completo ao prêmio (data de "vesting"). A despesa acumulada reconhecida para as transações liquidadas com instrumentos patrimoniais em cada data base até a data de "vesting" reflete a extensão em que o período de aquisição tenha expirado e a melhor estimativa da Administração do número de títulos patrimoniais que serão adquiridos. A despesa ou crédito na demonstração do resultado do período é registrado em "Salários e benefícios" e representa a movimentação em despesa acumulada reconhecida no início e fim daquele período. Nenhuma despesa é reconhecida por prêmios que não completam o seu período de "vesting", exceto prêmios em que a aquisição é condicional a uma condição de mercado (condição conectada ao preço das ações da Companhia), as quais são tratadas como adquiridas, independentemente se as condições do mercado são satisfeitas ou não, desde que todas as outras condições de aquisição forem satisfeitas. Em uma transação liquidada com títulos patrimoniais em que o plano é modificado, a despesa mínima reconhecida em "Salários e benefícios" correspondente às despesas como se os termos não tivessem sido alterados. Uma despesa adicional é reconhecida para qualquer modificação que aumenta o valor justo total do plano de remuneração em ações, ou que de outra forma beneficia o funcionário, mensurada na data da modificação. Quando um plano de remuneração em ações é cancelado, o mesmo é tratado como se tivesse sido adquirido na data do cancelamento, e qualquer despesa não reconhecida do prêmio é reconhecida imediatamente. Isto inclui qualquer prêmio em que as condições de não-aquisição dentro do controle da Companhia ou da contraparte não são cumpridas. Porém, se um novo plano substitui o plano cancelado, e designado como plano substituto na data de outorga, o plano cancelado e o novo plano são tratados como se fosse uma modificação ao plano original, conforme descrito no parágrafo anterior. O custo de transações liquidadas em dinheiro é mensurado inicialmente pelo valor justo na data da outorga. Esse valor justo é contabilizado como despesa durante o período até a data de vencimento, com o reconhecimento de um passivo correspondente. O passivo é reavaliado ao valor justo na data do balanço até a data de liquidação, com as mudanças no valor justo reconhecidas no resultado do período e reconhecido na rubrica "Salários e benefícios". Instrumentos Financeiros Derivativos Contabilizamos instrumentos financeiros derivativos de acordo com o CPC 48 (IFRS 9) (Instrumentos Financeiros) e os reconhecemos ao valor justo. Alterações subsequentes ao valor justo são registradas no resultado, exceto quanto o derivativo cumpra os critérios para contabilização de hedge. No começo de uma operação de hedge, designamos e documentamos formalmente o item coberto pelo hedge e como ele será efetivo em compensar as alterações no valor justo ou no fluxo de caixa. Nossos instrumentos financeiros derivativos são mensurados trimestralmente para determinar sua eficácia no decorrer de todo o período para o qual foram designados. Qualquer ganho ou perda oriundo de variações no valor justo de nossos instrumentos financeiros derivativos durante o trimestre no qual não estão qualificados para contabilização de hedge, bem como a parcela não eficaz dos instrumentos para contabilização de hedge são reconhecidos em resultados financeiros. Quando o valor justo dos ativos e passivos financeiros apresentados em nosso balanço patrimonial não puder ser obtido em um mercado ativo, definimos o valor justo usando técnicas de avaliação vigentes no mercado, inclusive o método de fluxo de caixa descontado, sendo necessário certo discernimento para estabelecer o valor justo dessa forma, que deverá incluir considerações sobre os dados utilizados, por exemplo, risco de liquidez, risco de crédito e volatilidade. Quaisquer mudanças nas hipóteses sobre esses fatores podem afetar o valor justo demonstrado dos instrumentos financeiros. Provisões 22 As provisões são reconhecidas quando existe uma obrigação presente, legal ou não formalizada, como resultado de eventos passados e é provável que uma saída de recursos seja necessária para liquidar a obrigação e uma estimativa confiável do valor possa ser feita. Quando se espera que o valor de uma provisão seja reembolsado, no todo ou em parte, por exemplo, por força de um contrato de seguro, o reembolso é reconhecido como um ativo separado, mas apenas quando o reembolso for praticamente certo. A despesa relativa a qualquer provisão é apresentada na demonstração do resultado, líquida de qualquer reembolso. A Companhia é parte em diversos processos judiciais e administrativos. Provisões são constituídas para todas as contingências referentes a processos judiciais para os quais uma saída de recursos seja provável para liquidar a contingência/obrigação e uma estimativa razoável possa ser feita. A avaliação da probabilidade de perda inclui a avaliação das evidências disponíveis, a hierarquia das leis, as jurisprudências disponíveis, as decisões mais recentes nos tribunais e sua relevância no ordenamento jurídico, bem como a avaliação dos advogados externos. As provisões são revisadas e ajustadas para levar em conta alterações nas circunstâncias tais como prazo de prescrição aplicável, conclusões de inspeções fiscais ou exposições adicionais identificadas com base em novos assuntos ou decisões de tribunais. Se a Companhia identifica um contrato oneroso, contrato em que os custos inevitáveis de satisfazer as obrigações do contrato excedem os benefícios econômicos que se esperam sejam recebidos ao longo do mesmo contrato, a obrigação presente de acordo com o contrato é reconhecida e mensurada como provisão. Porém, antes de ser estabelecida uma provisão separada para um contrato oneroso, a Companhia avalia e reconhece qualquer perda decorrente de desvalorização que tenha ocorrido nos ativos relativos a esse contrato de acordo com o CPC 01 (R1) - Recuperação ao valor recuperável de ativos (IAS 36 - Impairment). Perda por redução ao valor recuperável de ativos não financeiros Anualmente é realizada uma revisão dos indicadores de perda por redução ao valor recuperável de ativos, a fim de avaliar eventos ou mudanças nas condições econômicas, tecnológicas, ou em operações que possam indicar que um ativo não possui recuperabilidade. Se houver, tais evidências são identificadas através do teste de "impairment" anual. Para avaliar um ativo é necessário que se estime o valor recuperável do mesmo. O valor recuperável de um ativo ou unidade geradora de caixa é o maior entre o seu valor justo, deduzindo os custos de venda e seu valor em uso. Quando o valor contábil de um ativo ou unidade geradora de caixa exceder o seu valor recuperável, é constituída provisão para desvalorização ajustando o valor contábil ("impairment"). A perda por "impairment" anteriormente reconhecida é revertida apenas se tiver havido uma mudança nas premissas utilizadas para determinar o valor recuperável do ativo, desde que tenha sido reconhecida a última perda por "impairment". A reversão é limitada, de modo que o valor contábil do ativo não exceda o seu valor recuperável, como também não exceda o valor contábil determinado anteriormente, líquido de depreciação ou amortização, caso nenhuma perda por "impairment" tenha sido reconhecida para o ativo em anos anteriores. A Companhia opera uma única unidade geradora de caixa. Na estimativa do valor em uso do ativo, os fluxos de caixa estimados futuros são descontados a valor presente, utilizando uma taxa de desconto antes dos impostos que reflita o custo médio ponderado de capital para a unidade geradora de caixa. O valor justo menos o custo de venda, determinado sempre que possível, com base em um contrato de venda firme realizado em condições normais de mercado entre as partes conhecidas e interessadas, ajustado por despesas atribuíveis à venda do ativo, ou quando não há compromisso de venda firme, com base no preço de mercado de um mercado ativo, ou o preço da transação mais recente de ativos semelhantes. O seguinte critério é também aplicado para avaliar perda por redução ao valor recuperável de ativos específicos: 23 Ágio pago por expectativa de rentabilidade futura Teste de perda por redução ao valor recuperável de ágio é feito anualmente ou quando as circunstâncias indicarem que o valor contábil pode não ser recuperável. A determinação de "impairment" do ágio registrado no balanço é realizada através da avaliação do valor recuperável da Companhia. Quando o valor recuperável da unidade geradora de caixa for menor quando comparado com o saldo contábil, uma perda por ajuste a valor recuperável é reconhecida no período. As perdas por ajustes a valor recuperável não podem ser revertidas em períodos futuros. Ativos intangíveis Ativos intangíveis com vida útil indefinida são testados em relação à perda por redução ao valor recuperável anualmente, no nível da unidade geradora de caixa, conforme o caso ou quando as circunstâncias indicarem perda por desvalorização do valor contábil. Impostos As despesas de imposto de renda e contribuição social do período compreendem os impostos corrente e diferido, e refletem a melhor avaliação da administração sobre os ativos e passivos tributários mensurados ao valor recuperável esperado ou a pagar as autoridades fiscais. No Brasil o imposto de renda é determinado sobre cada entidade jurídica, ou seja, não de forma consolidada. As provisões para imposto de renda e contribuição social correntes são mensuradas considerando a compensação de prejuízos fiscais, até o limite de 30% do lucro tributável anual. Os rendimentos das subsidiárias estrangeiras estão sujeitos a tributação de acordo com as taxas e as legislações fiscais vigentes. No Brasil, esses rendimentos são tributados de acordo com a Lei 12.973/14. O imposto de renda e contribuição social diferidos são mensurados através das alíquotas aplicáveis no ano em que os bens serão realizados ou os passivos liquidados, com base nas taxas de imposto aplicáveis. O imposto de renda e a contribuição social diferidos decorrem de diferenças temporárias entre a base fiscal dos ativos e passivos e os montantes apresentados nas demonstrações financeiras, que resultarão em valores tributáveis ou dedutíveis no futuro. O saldo contábil do imposto de renda diferido ativo é apresentado líquido se houver um direito legal ou contratual para compensar ativos tributários contra passivos tributários e os impostos diferidos estão relacionados à mesma Companhia tributável e são revisados na data da demonstração financeira e baixados na medida em que não é mais provável que lucros tributáveis estejam disponíveis para permitir que todo ou parte dos impostos diferidos sejam utilizados. Os impostos diferidos ativos não reconhecidos são reavaliados na data de cada demonstração financeira e são reconhecidos na medida em que é provável que o lucro tributável futuro permita que os ativos diferidos sejam recuperados. O imposto de renda e contribuição social diferidos, relativo a itens reconhecidos diretamente no patrimônio líquido, são reconhecidos no patrimônio líquido. A Companhia periodicamente avalia a posição fiscal das situações nas quais a regulamentação fiscal requer interpretação e estabelece provisões quando apropriado. Ativos Intangíveis Ativos intangíveis adquiridos separadamente são mensurados ao custo no momento do seu reconhecimento inicial. Após o reconhecimento inicial, os ativos intangíveis são apresentados ao custo, menos amortização acumulada e perdas acumuladas do valor recuperável. O ágio derivado da expectativa de rentabilidade futura (goodwill) gerado internamente não deve ser reconhecido como ativo. 24 A vida útil dos ativos intangíveis é avaliada como definida ou indefinida. Ativos intangíveis com vida definida são amortizados ao longo da sua vida útil econômica estimada e avaliados em relação à perda por redução ao valor recuperável sempre que houver indicação de perda do valor econômico do ativo. O período e o método de amortização para o ativo intangível com vida definida são revisados no mínimo ao final de cada exercício social quando houver indicativo de "impairment". Mudanças na vida útil estimada ou no consumo esperado dos benefícios econômicos futuros desses ativos são contabilizadas por meio de mudanças no período ou método de amortização, conforme o caso, sendo tratadas como mudanças de estimativas contábeis. A amortização de ativos intangíveis com vida definida é reconhecida na demonstração do resultado na categoria de despesa consistente com a utilização do ativo intangível. Ativos intangíveis com vida útil indefinida não são amortizados, mas são testados anualmente em relação a perdas por redução ao valor recuperável, individualmente ou no nível da unidade geradora de caixa. A avaliação de vida útil indefinida é revisada anualmente para determinar se essa avaliação continua a ser justificável. Caso contrário, a mudança na vida útil de indefinida para definida é feita de forma prospectiva. Ganhos e perdas resultantes da baixa de um ativo intangível são mensurados como a diferença entre o valor líquido obtido da venda e o valor contábil do ativo, e reconhecidos na demonstração do resultado. Na aquisição da TudoAzul (antiga TRIP), a Companhia identificou direitos de operações em aeroportos e classificou como vida útil indefinida. O valor justo sobre os direitos de operação dos aeroportos da Pampulha, Santos Dumont e Fernando de Noronha foram reconhecidos a valor justo na data de aquisição. O valor justo destes direitos foi avaliado com base nos fluxos de caixa futuros descontados estimados. Esses direitos são considerados como tendo vida útil indefinida devido a diversos fatores e considerações, incluindo requisitos de autorizações necessárias para operar no Brasil e limitada disponibilidade de slots nos aeroportos mais importantes em termos de volume de tráfego. reconhecidos quaisquer reduções do valor recuperável do ágio e de outros ativos intangíveis. 10.6 - Itens relevantes não evidenciados nas DFs a. Descrição dos ativos e passivos detidos pelo emissor, direta ou indiretamente, que não aparecem em nosso balanço patrimonial (off-balance sheet items), tais como: arrendamentos mercantis operacionais, ativos e passivos; Com a adoção da norma contábil IFRS 16 a partir de janeiro de 2019 e com efeito retroativo, não possuímos arrendamentos mercantis operacionais, ativos e passivos que não aparecem em nosso balanço patrimonial (off-balancesheet item). carteiras de recebíveis baixadas sobre as quais a entidade mantenha riscos e responsabilidades, indicando respectivos passivos; Não possuímos carteiras de recebíveis baixadas sobre as quais mantemos riscos e responsabilidades, indicando respectivos passivos. iii. contratos de futura compra e venda de produtos ou serviços; Não possuímos contratos de futura compra e venda de produtos ou serviços. iv. contratos de construção não terminada; e Não possuímos contratos de construção não terminada. 25 contratos de recebimentos futuros de financiamentos. Não possuímos contratos de recebimentos futuros de financiamentos. b. Outros itens não evidenciados nas demonstrações financeiras. Não detemos outros itens que não tenham sido evidenciados em nossas demonstrações financeiras. 10.7 - Coment. s/itens não evidenciados Como tais itens alteram ou poderão vir a alterar as receitas, as despesas, o resultado operacional, as despesas financeiras ou outros itens das demonstrações financeiras do emissor Com a adoção da normal contábil não existem ativos e passivos demonstrações financeiras. IFRS 16 a partir de janeiro de 2019 com efeito retroativo, detidos pela Companhia que não aparecem em suas Natureza e o propósito da operação Com a adoção da normal contábil IFRS 16 a partir de janeiro de 2019 com efeito retroativo, não existem ativos e passivos não evidenciados nas demonstrações financeiras da Companhia. Natureza e montante das obrigações assumidas e dos direitos gerados em favor do emissor em decorrência da operação. Com a adoção da norma contábil IFRS 16 a partir de janeiro de 2019 com efeito retroativo, não existem ativos e passivos não evidenciados nas demonstrações financeiras da Companhia. 10.8 - Plano de Negócios a. Investimentos, incluindo: descrição quantitativa e qualitativa dos investimentos em andamento e dos investimentos previstos Nossos planos de crescimento contemplam o aumento de nossa frota operacional de 140 aeronaves comerciais em 2019 para 200 aeronaves em 2024. A grande maioria das aquisições de aeronaves previstas para 2020 possuem compromissos firmes de financiamento sob leasing operacional. Além disso, possuímos pedidos firmes para aquisição de 94 aeronaves, em que os pagamentos futuros serão realizados conforme tabela abaixo: Até um ano ...................................... Mais de um ano, até cinco anos ...... Mais de cinco anos .......................... 31 de dezembro de 2019 2018 2017 2.815.674 243.857 - 10.031.346 10.695.827 11.769.181 2.625.245 3.960.657 3.704.580 15.472.265 14.900.341 15.473.761 26 Esperamos honrar nossos compromissos contratuais utilizando caixa operacional juntamente com empréstimos e/ou financiamentos realizados por meio do mercado de capitais. fontes de financiamento dos investimentos A responsabilidade de identificação e escolha das fontes de financiamento a custos atrativos é uma atribuição dos nossos Diretores. Grande parte do nosso endividamento é composta por contratos de empréstimos e financiamentos com instituições financeiras celebrados por nossa controlada Azul Linhas Aéreas, que visa garantir recursos para nossos investimentos, cujos objetivos são, basicamente, a expansão da nossa frota de aeronaves e capital de giro para manutenção do nosso nível de serviço junto a nossos clientes. A escolha do tipo de financiamento depende majoritariamente das condições oferecidas pelos arrendadores; bancos; agências de crédito de exportação e bancos de desenvolvimento. Nossas fontes de financiamento para aeronaves são contratadas junto a instituições de fomentos tais como BNDES, SACE, COFACE, FINEP ou contratadas diretamente com bancos locais e estrangeiros. Além disso, a também podemos optar por captar recursos para financiar seus investimentos através de emissões de debêntures e notas promissórias no mercado, contratos de financiamento contratados com bancos ou utilizar o caixa da empresa para esta finalidade. Em 31 de dezembro de 2019 tínhamos R$13.167,1 milhões em dívidas de aeronave. iii. desinvestimentos relevantes em andamento e desinvestimentos previstos Não temos desinvestimentos relevantes em andamento ou previsão para realizá-los. aquisições já divulgadas de plantas, equipamentos, patentes ou outros ativos que podem influenciar materialmente a nossa capacidade produtiva. Segundo os nossos Diretores, não foram adquiridos quaisquer plantas, equipamentos, patentes ou outros ativos que possam influenciar materialmente a capacidade produtiva. Novos produtos e serviços, indicando: Descrição das pesquisas em andamento já divulgadas; Não aplicável, vez que não possuímos pesquisas em andamento já divulgadas. Montantes totais gastos pelo emissor em pesquisas para desenvolvimento de novos produtos ou serviços; Não aplicável. iii. Projetos em desenvolvimento já divulgados; e, Não aplicável, vez que não possuímos projetos em desenvolvimento já divulgados. iv. Montantes totais gastos pelo emissor no desenvolvimento de novos produtos ou serviços. Não aplicável, vez que não possuímos pesquisas de novos produtos e serviços. 10.9 - Outros fatores com influência relevante Todas as informações consideradas relevantes referentes ao nosso desempenho operacional foram divulgadas nos itens acima. 27 EXHIBT II (Portuguese version only) REMUNERAÇÃO GLOBAL DOS ADMINISTRADORES (conforme item 13 do Anexo 24 da Instrução CVM 480) 13.1 - Descrição da política ou prática de remuneração, inclusive da diretoria não estatutária a. objetivos da política ou prática de remuneração O objetivo da nossa política de remuneração é definir regras e procedimentos da remuneração dos nossos administradores a fim de garantir a atração, retenção, motivação e desenvolvimento alinhados com os valores mínimos de nossa gestão com base em nossos objetivos estratégicos. A remuneração fixa de nossos membros da diretoria é baseada em tabela salarial criada para manter o equilíbrio interno entre as funções e com subsídio de informações de mercado obtidas por pesquisas realizadas por consultorias especializadas. A remuneração variável de nossos diretores é baseada em metas contratadas com base em nosso Planejamento Estratégico. Possuímos, também, um programa de Gestão de Desempenho, que fornece subsídio para uma correta avaliação das metas contratadas, bem como da avaliação individual de cada executivo. Nosso Conselho de Administração e Conselho Fiscal, quando instalado, terão a remuneração fixada conforme definido em Assembleias Gerais de Acionistas, observado o direito de voto dos detentores de ações preferenciais, nos termos do Artigo 5º, Parágrafo Nono, item (viii) do Estatuto Social, competindo ao Conselho de Administração o estabelecimento da remuneração individual de cada membro. Nossos comitês internos de assessoramento do Conselho de Administração da Companhia são compostos em sua maioria por membros titulares ou suplentes do Conselho de Administração. b. composição da remuneração, indicando: Descrição dos elementos da remuneração e os objetivos de cada um deles Conselho de Administração: a remuneração do nosso Conselho de Administração é composta por uma remuneração fixa anual. O componente fixo tem por objetivo compensar adequadamente os nossos conselheiros pela sua participação nas reuniões e pelas suas contribuições ao Conselho de Administração e a nós. Os membros do nosso Conselho de Administração fazem jus ao seguinte benefício: concessão de passagens aéreas para trechos operados pela Companhia. Adicionalmente, a título de incentivo de longo prazo, o Plano de Opções de Ações e de Ações Restritas estabelecem um mecanismo específico de concessão de ações da Companhia para os membros do Conselho de Administração. Anteriormente, o incentivo de longo prazo ocorria por meio do Plano de Opção. Diretoria Estatutária: A Política de Remuneração dos membros de nossa Diretoria Estatutária, é composta por: Salário base mensal, composto de treze pagamentos mensais ao ano, tendo por objetivo a compensação direta pelos serviços prestados, em linha com as práticas do mercado;

Pacote de benefícios, que inclui assistência médica e odontológica, refeições, seguro de vida e concessão de passagens aéreas para trechos operados pela Companhia. Objetiva o oferecimento de um pacote atrativo e compatível com a pratica de mercado;

Remuneração Variável com incentivo de curto prazo, concedido anualmente em forma de bônus, podendo também ser pago por meio de Programa de Participação nos Lucros e Resultados conforme a Lei nº 10.101, de 19 de dezembro de 2000 (PLR). Tem como objetivo direcionar as ações dos executivos ao cumprimento de 28 nossos objetivos estratégicos, visando atender os interesses dos investidores, da comunidade, clientes e dos tripulantes-azul; Remuneração baseada em ações e/ou opções virtuais de ações, concedida mediante plano de ações, plano de ações restritas e plano de opção virtual de compra de ações, cuja distribuição é realizada em função do nível do cargo, pessoas chaves da Companhia e desempenho individual. Pretende estabelecer um comprometimento e visão de longo prazo do executivo com a Companhia e criar um vínculo mais duradouro conosco. Diretoria Não Estatutária: A Política de Remuneração dos membros de nossa Diretoria Não Estatutária, é composta por: Salário base mensal, composto de treze pagamentos mensais ao ano, tendo por objetivo a compensação direta pelos serviços prestados, em linha com as práticas do mercado;

Pacote de benefícios, que inclui assistência médica e odontológica, refeições, seguro de vida e concessão de passagens aéreas para trechos operados pela Companhia. Objetiva o oferecimento de um pacote atrativo e compatível com a pratica de mercado;

Remuneração Variável com incentivo de curto prazo, concedido anualmente em forma de bônus, podendo também ser pago por meio de Programa de Participação nos Lucros e Resultados conforme a Lei nº 10.101, de 19 de dezembro de 2000 (PLR). Tem como objetivo direcionar as ações dos executivos ao cumprimento de nossos objetivos estratégicos, visando atender os interesses dos investidores, da comunidade, clientes e dos tripulantes-azul;

tripulantes-azul; Remuneração baseada em ações e/ou opções virtuais de ações, concedida mediante plano de ações, plano de ações restritas e plano de opção virtual de compra de ações, cuja distribuição é realizada em função do nível do cargo, pessoas chaves da Companhia e desempenho individual. Pretende estabelecer um comprometimento e visão de longo prazo do executivo com a Companhia e criar um vínculo mais duradouro conosco. Comitês: Os presidentes dos nossos comitês estatutários de assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração fazem jus a uma remuneração por reunião realizada. Os membros do Conselho de Administração que participam de nossos comitês não fazem jus a remuneração adicional. Atualmente, temos como comitês de assessoramento do Conselho de Administração: o Comitê de Auditoria Estatutário, Comitê de Remuneração e Comitê de Governança. Conselho Fiscal: Na data deste Formulário de Referência, não possuímos Conselho Fiscal instalado. ii Em relação aos 3 últimos exercícios sociais, qual a proporção de cada elemento na remuneração total Nossos executivos têm remuneração composta por elementos fixos e variáveis, nas seguintes proporções: Exercício Social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2019 Remuneração Remuneração Fixa Variável Baseada em % Salário Benefícios Outros Bônus Ações Outros Conselho de Administração .......... 16,8% 2,1% 3,0% 0,0% 78,1% 0,0% Diretoria Estatutária... 36,2% 7,4% 10,0% 19,6% 26,8% 0,0% 32,8% 11,4% 8,5% 12,6% 34,7% 0,0% Diretoria Não 29 Estatutária ................ Comitês ..................... - - - - - - Conselho Fiscal......... - - - - - - Exercício Social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2018 Remuneração Remuneração Fixa Variável Baseada em % Salário Benefícios Outros Bônus Ações Outros Conselho de Administração .......... 12,8% 2,1% 1,9% 0% 83,2% 0% Diretoria Estatutária... 39,3% 6,0% 7,4% 14,9% 32,4% 0% Diretoria Não Estatutária ................ 42,2% 11,7% 3,1% 19,0% 24,1% 0% Comitês ..................... - - - - - - Conselho Fiscal......... - - - - - - Exercício Social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2017 Remuneração Remuneração Fixa Variável Baseada em % Salário Benefícios Outros Bônus Ações Outros Conselho de Administração .......... 21,8% 5,3% 3,1% - 69,8% - Diretoria Estatutária... 24,0% 4,4% 4,1% 9,9% 56,0% 1,5% Diretoria Não Estatutária ................ 35,1% 11,3% 2,8% 14,8% 34,8% 1,2% Comitês ..................... - - - - - - Conselho Fiscal......... - - - - - - iii. Metodologia de cálculo e de reajuste de cada um dos elementos da remuneração Os honorários fixos e benefícios são baseados em valores de mercado aferido por pesquisa realizada por consultorias especializadas. A remuneração fixa mensal segue nossa política e tabela salarial, criada com base nas pesquisas de mercado acima citadas, e pela discricionariedade de nossos administradores. Os valores são reajustados anualmente conforme resultado de acordo coletivo realizado entre os sindicatos representantes da empresa e dos trabalhadores e de acordo com a análise da movimentação salarial do mercado apresentada pelas pesquisas salariais e de benefícios. Os incentivos de curto prazo são calculados com base em nosso programa de gestão de desempenho que visa o reconhecimento do cumprimento das metas com o pagamento de remuneração variável anual sobre múltiplos de salários de cada executivo, reajustados, portanto, conforme o reajuste salarial aplicado. 30 Por sua vez, os incentivos de longo prazo são calculados com base em nosso plano de opção de compra de ações, plano de ações restritas e plano de opção virtual de compra de ações, conforme descritos a seguir no item 13.4 deste Formulário de Referência. iv. Razões que justificam a composição da remuneração A composição da remuneração considera as responsabilidades de cada cargo e tem como parâmetro os valores praticados pelo mercado para os profissionais que exercem funções equivalentes. Existência de membros não remunerados pelo Emissor e a razão para este fato Não há, exceto pelos três membros do Conselho de Administração, eleitos em 21/10/2016, que embora façam jus à remuneração não possuem ainda a inscrição no Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas do Ministério da Fazenda, e portanto não receberam ainda o pagamento de remuneração. Principais indicadores de desempenho que são levados em consideração na determinação de cada elemento da remuneração A definição da remuneração total de nossos executivos tem o intuito de promover salários condizentes com a posição da empresa no mercado e com as responsabilidades individuais exigidas para cada função. Para determinar a parcela fixa da remuneração são consideradas pesquisas salarias conduzidas por consultorias especializadas e indicadores de responsabilidade e complexidade de cada cargo. Além disso, a qualificação profissional de cada indivíduo, seu nível de desempenho e comprometimento acrescentam fatores para esta avaliação. A remuneração variável de nossos executivos é definida com base em indicadores de desempenho individual e global, atreladas ao nosso plano estratégico e programa de desempenho. Para aferir o resultado global são utilizados indicadores financeiro e operacionais tais como EBITDAR, margem operacional, pontualidade e pesquisas de satisfação ao cliente. d. Como a remuneração é estruturada para refletir a evolução dos indicadores de desempenho A remuneração variável de nossos executivos está baseada em indicadores de desempenho que compreendem o alcance de metas operacionais e financeiras e o desempenho individual. Contudo, não possuíamos mecanismos de avaliação de desempenho dos membros do Conselho de Administração, da Diretoria ou do Comitê. Como a política ou prática de remuneração se alinha aos interesses do emissor de curto, médio e longo prazo A política de remuneração de nossos executivos está alinhada aos nossos interesses por ser fundamentada por critérios atrelados ao nosso desempenho econômico-financeiro. Existência de remuneração suportada por subsidiárias, controladas ou controladores diretos ou indiretos Os membros de nosso Conselho de Administração e Diretores não recebem remuneração suportada por subsidiárias, controladas ou controladores diretos ou indiretos. Existência de qualquer remuneração ou benefício vinculado à ocorrência de determinado evento societário, tal como alienação do nosso controle societário do emissor Com a consumação do IPO em abril de 2017, os Beneficiários (conforme definido no item 13.4 abaixo) passaram a fazer jus às Opções e ações restritas (conforme definido no item 13.4 'c' abaixo). 13.2 - Remuneração total do conselho de administração, diretoria estatutária e conselho fiscal Remuneração total prevista do Exercício Social corrente 31/12/2020 - Valores Anuais (Previsão) Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Nº total de membros 11,00 4,00 0,00 15,00 Nº de membros remunerados 11,00 4,00 0,00 15,00 31 Remuneração fixa anual Salário ou pró-labore 2.260.000 6.269.997 - 8.525.358 Benefícios direto e indireto 301.000 1.280.913 - 1.581.403 Participações em comitês 405.000 - - 405.000 Outros - 1.762.496 - 1.761.192 Descrição de outras - - - - remunerações fixas Remuneração variável Bônus - 5.751.009 - 5.751.009 Participação de resultados - - - - Participação em reuniões - - - - Comissões - - - - Outros - - - - Descrição de outras - - - - remunerações variáveis Pós-emprego - - - - Cessação do cargo - - - - Baseada em ações (incluindo 10.358.137 6.608.143 - 16.966.281 opções) Observação (1) O número de membros foi (1) O número de membros foi calculado através da média anual do calculado através da média número de membros apurado anual do número de membros mensalmente. apurado mensalmente. (2) A remuneração baseada em (2) A remuneração baseada em - ações deste item refere-se apenas a ações deste item refere-se - diretores estatutários e membros do apenas a diretores estatutários e Conselho de Administração, membros do Conselho de diferentemente das Demonstrações Administração, diferentemente Financeiras da Companhia, onde o das Demonstrações Financeiras cálculo diz respeito a todos os da Companhia, onde o cálculo executivos. diz respeito a todos os executivos. Total da remuneração 13.324.137 20.228.352 - 34.996.695 32 Remuneração total do Exercício Social em 31/12/2019 - Valores Anuais Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Nº total de membros 11,00 4,00 0,00 15,00 Nº de membros remunerados 10,00 4,00 0,00 14,00 Remuneração fixa anual Salário ou pró-labore 2.260.000 5.961.718 - 8.221.718 Benefícios direto e indireto 280.000 1.221.447 - 1.501.447 Participações em comitês 405.000 - - 405.000 Outros - 1.650.034 - 1.650.034 Descrição de outras - - - - remunerações fixas Remuneração variável Bônus - 3.225.004 - 3.225.004 Participação de resultados - - - - Participação em reuniões - - - - Comissões - - - - Outros - - - - Descrição de outras - - - - remunerações variáveis Pós-emprego - - - - Cessação do cargo - - - - Baseada em ações (incluindo 10.532.067 4.412.643 - 14.944.710 opções) Observação (1) O número de membros foi (1) O número de membros foi calculado através da média anual do calculado através da média número de membros apurado anual do número de membros mensalmente. apurado mensalmente. (2) A remuneração baseada em (2) A remuneração baseada em - ações deste item refere-se apenas a ações deste item refere-se - diretores estatutários e membros do apenas a diretores estatutários e Conselho de Administração, membros do Conselho de diferentemente das Demonstrações Administração, diferentemente Financeiras da Companhia, onde o das Demonstrações Financeiras cálculo diz respeito a todos os da Companhia, onde o cálculo executivos. diz respeito a todos os executivos. Total da remuneração 13.477.067 16.470.845 - 29.947.913 33 Remuneração total do Exercício Social em 31/12/2018 - Valores Anuais Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Nº total de membros 10,67 4,00 0 14,67 Nº de membros remunerados 10,67 4,00 0 14,67 Remuneração fixa anual Salário ou pró-labore 1.862.054 4.991.030 - 6.853.084 Benefícios direto e indireto 308.267 758.011 - 1.066.278 Participações em comitês 278.567 - - 278.567 Outros - 943.833 - 943.833 Descrição de outras remunerações fixas - - - - Remuneração variável Bônus - 1.896.444 - 1.896.444 Participação de resultados - - - - Participação em reuniões - - - - Comissões - - - - Outros - - - Descrição de outras - - - remunerações variáveis - Pós-emprego - - - Cessação do cargo - - - Baseada em ações (incluindo 12.101.565 4.119.270 ---- 16.220.834 opções) Observação (1) O número de membros foi (1) O número de membros foi - calculado através da média anual do calculado através da média número de membros apurado anual do número de membros mensalmente. apurado mensalmente. (2) A remuneração baseada em (2) A remuneração baseada em - ações deste item refere-se apenas a ações deste item refere-se diretores estatutários e membros do apenas a diretores estatutários e Conselho de Administração, membros do Conselho de diferentemente das Demonstrações Administração, diferentemente Financeiras da Companhia, onde o das Demonstrações Financeiras cálculo diz respeito a todos os da Companhia, onde o cálculo executivos. diz respeito a todos os executivos. Total da remuneração 14.550.453 12.708.588 - 27.259.041 34 Remuneração total do Exercício Social em 31/12/2017 - Valores Anuais Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Nº total de membros 11,42 4,58 0,00 16,00 Nº de membros remunerados 11,42 4,58 0,00 16,00 Remuneração fixa anual Salário ou pró-labore 1.358.666,67 4.840.152,54 - 6.198.819,21 Benefícios direto e indireto 329.266,67 884.513,52 - 1.213.780,19 Participações em comitês 192.000,00 - - 192.000,00 Outros - 827.877,47 - 827.877,47 Descrição de outras remunerações fixas - - - - Remuneração variável Bônus - 2.000.903,67 - 2.000.903,67 Participação de resultados - - - - Participação em reuniões - - - - Comissões - - - - Outros - 306.837,30 - 306.837,30 Descrição de outras - - - remunerações variáveis - Pós-emprego - - - Cessação do cargo - - - Baseada em ações (incluindo 4.342.798,42 11.297.617,71 - 15.640.416,13 opções) 35 Observação (1) O número de membros foi (1) O número de membros foi - calculado através da média anual do calculado através da média número de membros apurado anual do número de membros mensalmente. apurado mensalmente. (2) A remuneração baseada em (2) A remuneração baseada em - ações deste item refere-se apenas a ações deste item refere-se diretores estatutários e membros do apenas a diretores estatutários e Conselho de Administração, membros do Conselho de diferentemente das Demonstrações Administração, diferentemente Financeiras da Companhia, onde o das Demonstrações Financeiras cálculo diz respeito a todos os da Companhia, onde o cálculo executivos. diz respeito a todos os executivos. Total da remuneração 6.222.731,75 20.157.902,21 - 26.380.633,96 13.3 - Remuneração variável do conselho de administração, diretoria estatutária e conselho fiscal REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL PREVISTO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2020 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Número total de membros ....................... Número de membros remunerados......... Bônus Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... Participação no resultado Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) 11,00 4,00 0,00 15,00 0,00 4,00 0,00 4,00 - 2.875.504 - 2.875.504 - 6.326.110 - 6.326.110 5.751.009 5.751.009 - - - 5.751.009 - 5.751.009 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2019 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Número total de membros ....................... Número de membros remunerados......... Bônus (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) 11,00 4,00 0,00 15,00 0,00 3,00 0,00 4,00 Valor mínimo previsto no plano 2.061.805 2.061.805 de remuneração ................................... - - Valor máximo previsto no plano 4.535.970 4.535.970 de remuneração ................................... - - Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, 4.123.610 4.123.610 caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... - - 36 REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2019 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) Valor efetivamente reconhecido 3.225.004 3.225.004 no resultado.......................................... - - Participação no resultado Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... - - - - Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... - - - - Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... - - - - Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... - - - - REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2018 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Número total de membros ....................... Número de membros remunerados......... Bônus Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... Participação no resultado Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) 10,67 4,00 0,00 16,00 0,00 3,00 0,00 3,00 - 1.760.250 - 1.760.250 - 3.872.551 - 3.872.551 - 3.520.501 - 3.520.501 - 1.896.444 - 1.896.444 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2017 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total Número total de membros ....................... Número de membros remunerados......... Bônus Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... Valor máximo previsto no plano (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) 11,42 4,58 0,00 16,00 0 4,58 0,00 4,58 - 1.456.358,12 - 1.456.358,12 - 3.203.987,86 - 3.203.987,86 37 REMUNERAÇÃO VARIÁVEL DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2017 Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Total (em R$, exceto número de Administradores e membros do Conselho Fiscal) de remuneração ................................... Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem 2.912.716,24 - 2.912.716,24 atingidas ............................................... - Valor efetivamente reconhecido 2.000.903,67 - 2.000.903,67 no resultado.......................................... - Participação no resultado Valor mínimo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... - - - - Valor máximo previsto no plano de remuneração ................................... - - - - Valor previsto no plano de remuneração, caso as metas estabelecidas fossem atingidas ............................................... - - - - Valor efetivamente reconhecido no resultado.......................................... - - - - 13.4 - Plano de remuneração baseado em ações do conselho de administração e diretoria estatutária a. Termos e condições gerais Primeiro Plano de Opções O nosso primeiro plano de outorga de opção de compra de ações preferenciais de nossa emissão ("Primeiro Plano de Opções") foi aprovado em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada em 11 de dezembro de 2009, conforme aditado. De acordo com suas disposições, estão qualificados para receber as opções do Primeiro Plano de Opções os nossos principais administradores, gerentes e empregados chaves, inclusive de quaisquer de nossas controladas diretas ou indiretas ("Beneficiários"). O Primeiro Plano de Opções é administrado por um comitê interno de remuneração, criado pelo nosso Conselho de Administração, que tem legitimidade para tomar todas as medidas necessárias à administração do Primeiro Plano de Opções, inclusive indicar os Beneficiários ("Comitê de Remuneração"). Adicionalmente, o Comitê de Remuneração pode estabelecer, periodicamente, programas de opção de compra de ações no âmbito do Primeiro Plano de Opções (cada um, "Programa"). As opções do Primeiro Plano de Opções outorgadas conferirão ao Beneficiário o direito a (i) subscrever um determinado número de nossas ações preferenciais autorizadas e não emitidas, ou (ii) adquirir um determinado número de ações preferenciais, anteriormente emitidas mas readquiridas por nós e mantidas em tesouraria. Os termos e condições do Primeiro Plano de Opções são regulados em contratos de outorga de opção de compra de ações que celebramos com cada Beneficiário ("Contratos de Opção"). Cada Programa estabelecido pelo Comitê de Remuneração contém (i) a indicação dos Beneficiários que irão participar do Programa, bem como a quantidade de ações objeto de opção de compra; e (ii) o preço de subscrição ou de aquisição das ações objeto de opção de compra e as condições para seu pagamento. O Comitê de Remuneração também pode, em cada caso, nos termos do Primeiro Plano de Opções, acelerar o período aquisitivo do direito às opções outorgadas e modificar o período de exercício das opções estabelecido no Plano, no todo ou em parte, a qualquer momento. Primeiro Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções O Primeiro Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções ("Primeiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 11 de dezembro de 2009, contempla a outorga de 5.718.400 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Primeiro Programa é de R$3,42. Cumpre destacar que do total de opções contempladas pelo Primeiro Programa, apenas 5.032.800 opções foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Segundo Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções O Segundo Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções ("Segundo Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 24 de março de 2011, contempla a outorga de 1.648.000 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no 38 Segundo Programa é de R$6,44. Cumpre destacar que, até a data deste Formulário de Referência, do total de opções contempladas pelo Segundo Programa, apenas 1.572.000 opções foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Terceiro Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções O Terceiro Programa do Primeiro Plano de Opções ("Terceiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 05 de abril de 2011, contempla a outorga das 685.600 opções remanescentes do Primeiro Programa. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Terceiro Programa é de R$6,44. Cumpre destacar que, até a data deste Formulário de Referência, do total de opções contempladas pelo Terceiro Programa, as 656.000 opções foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Segundo Plano de Opções O nosso segundo plano de outorga de opção de compra ou subscrição de ações preferenciais de nossa emissão ("Segundo Plano de Opções") foi aprovado em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada em 30 de junho de 2014. De acordo com suas disposições, estão qualificados para receber opções do Segundo Plano de Opções os Beneficiários, que são os nossos principais administradores, gerentes e empregados chaves. O Segundo Plano de Opções é administrado pelo Comitê de Remuneração, o qual poderá estabelecer, periodicamente, programas de opção de compra de ações no âmbito do Segundo Plano de Opções. As opções do Segundo Plano de Opções outorgadas conferirão ao Beneficiário o direito a (i) subscrever um determinado número de nossas ações preferenciais autorizadas e não emitidas, ou (ii) adquirir um determinado número de ações preferenciais, anteriormente emitidas mas readquiridas por nós e mantidas em tesouraria. Os termos e condições das opções do Segundo Plano de Opções outorgadas são regulados em Contratos de Opção a serem celebrados com cada Beneficiário. Ao Comitê de Remuneração compete (i) a indicação dos Beneficiários que irão participar dos Programas, bem como a quantidade de ações objeto de opção de compra; (ii) o preço de subscrição ou de aquisição das ações objeto de opção de compra e as condições para seu pagamento; e (iii) quaisquer outras disposições que não contrariem os termos e condições determinados no Segundo Plano de Opções. O Comitê de Remuneração também pode, em cada caso, nos termos do Segundo Plano de Opções, acelerar o período aquisitivo do direito às opções outorgadas e modificar o período de exercício das opções, no todo ou em parte, a qualquer momento. Em 03 de outubro de 2017, nossos acionistas reunidos em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, por recomendação do nosso Comitê de Remuneração, aprovaram o aditamento ao nosso Segundo Plano de Opções para refletir as seguintes alterações: (i) alterar a definição de "Comitê de Remuneração" para refletir as atividades relacionadas à organização, administração e elaboração dos nossos planos de opções; (ii) excluir referências e definições relacionadas à nossa oferta pública inicial, tendo vista não serem mais aplicáveis; (iii) refletir a competência do nosso Conselho de Administração para aprovar e aditar os planos de opções, bem como de outorgá-los; (iv) excluir as obrigações do Comitê de Remuneração relacionadas com a entrega e execução dos planos de ações restritas; (v) com o propósito de refletir o desdobramento de ações que ocorreu em 23 de fevereiro de 2017, aumentar o total de opções de ações que podem ser outorgadas no âmbito do Segundo Plano de Opções, de 3.738.364 para 7.476.728 ações; (vi) alterar o preço do exercício de cada ação correspondente às opções outorgadas no âmbito do Segundo Plano de Opções, de modo a equalizar com o preço de opção negociado pelo valor mais baixo no mercado de ações durante os 30 (trinta) dias que antecederem a outorga de opções aprovada pelo Conselho de Administração; e (vii) alterar o período máximo de exercício das opções para 10 anos contados a partir do início do período de vesting aplicável. Primeiro Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções O Primeiro Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções ("Primeiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 30 de junho de 2014, contempla a outorga de 2.169.122 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Primeiro Programa é de R$19,15 por ação preferencial. Cumpre destacar que todas as opções contempladas pelo Primeiro Programa foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Segundo Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções O Segundo Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções ("Segundo Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 1º de julho de 2015, contempla a outorga de 627.810 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Segundo Programa é de R$14,51 por ação preferencial. Cumpre destacar que todas as opções contempladas pelo Segundo Programa foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. 39 Terceiro Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções O Terceiro Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções ("Terceiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 1º de julho de 2016, contempla a outorga de 820.250 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Terceiro Programa é de R$14,50 por ação preferencial. Cumpre destacar que todas as opções contempladas pelo Terceiro Programa foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Quarto Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções O Quarto Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções ("Quarto Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 6 de julho de 2017, contempla a outorga de 680.467 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Quarto Programa é de R$22,57 por ação preferencial. Cumpre destacar que todas as opções contempladas pelo Quarto Programa foram efetivamente outorgadas aos Beneficiários, por meio de Contratos de Opção. Terceiro Plano de Opções de Compra de Ações O Terceiro Plano de Opções de Compra de Ações foi aprovado pelos nossos acionistas reunidos em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada em 10 de março de 2017. O Plano é direcionado a certos diretores estatutários da companhia, incluindo nosso Presidente do Conselho de Administração e acionista controlador, Sr. David Neeleman, e prevê: (a) a outorga de opções que resultem em um máximo de 11.679.389 ações preferenciais; (b) um período aquisitivo total (vesting) de 5 anos, sendo que o participante selecionado adquire o direito de exercer anualmente 20% das opções outorgadas, até completar o vesting total; (c) o prazo de exercício é de 15 dias contado de cada vesting. O Plano prevê ainda que o Conselho de Administração poderá aprovar diferentes Programas, determinando o preço de exercício das opções para cada um destes programas. O preço de exercício das opções para o primeiro programa do terceiro plano foi pré-definido em R$11,85 por ação. Em cada Programa, o Conselho de Administração definirá as outorgas entre os diretores estatutários elegíveis, considerando, entre outros fatores, o atingimento de certas metas a serem estabelecidas pelo Conselho de Administração, com auxílio do Comitê de Remuneração e o interesse em reter o participante selecionado. No caso do Sr. David Neeleman, sua outorga de opções está condicionada à manutenção de cargo na Diretoria ou no Conselho de Admiração da Companhia. O Conselho de Administração definirá se a Companhia irá emitir novas ações ou utilizar ações em tesouraria para liquidação dos exercícios de opções. Primeiro Programa do Terceiro Plano de Opções O Primeiro Programa do Terceiro Plano de Opções ("Primeiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração em 14 de março de 2017, contempla a outorga de 9.343.510 opções. O preço de exercício de cada opção no Primeiro Programa é de R$11,85 por ação preferencial. A totalidade das opções contempladas pelo Primeiro Programa do Terceiro Plano de Opções foi outorgada. A tabela abaixo demonstra, até a presente data, a quantidade de opções outorgadas para todos os beneficiários e o número de opções exercíveis relativas aos Planos de Outorga de Opção de Compras de Ações: Quantidade de Total de Opções em Plano de Opções opções outorgadas circulação Primeiro Plano de Opções Primeiro Programa................................................................................ 5.032.800 303.700 Segundo Programa............................................................................... 1.572.000 284.000 Terceiro Programa................................................................................ 656.000 12.460 Segundo Plano de Opções Primeiro Programa................................................................................ 2.169.122 861.197 Segundo Programa............................................................................... 627.810 231.638 Terceiro Programa................................................................................ 820.250 391.176 Quarto Programa .................................................................................. 680.467 494.491 Terceiro Plano de Opções Primeiro Programa................................................................................ 9.343.510 5.606.106 40 A despesa de remuneração baseada em ações durante o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019 foi de R$12.742 milhões (sendo R$16.677 milhões em 31 de dezembro de 2018) reconhecido na demonstração do resultado. Plano de Ações Restritas O nosso plano de outorga de ações preferenciais de nossa emissão ("Plano de Ações Restritas" e "Ações Restritas", respectivamente) foi aprovado em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária realizada em 30 de junho de 2014. De acordo com suas disposições, estão qualificados para receber as Ações Restritas os Beneficiários, que são os nossos principais administradores, gerentes e empregados chaves. O Plano de Ações Restritas é administrado pelo Comitê de Remuneração, o qual pode estabelecer, periodicamente, programas de outorga de Ações Restritas no âmbito do Plano. As Ações Restritas outorgadas nos termos do Plano de Ações Restritas conferirão ao Beneficiário o direito a receber um determinado número de ações preferenciais de nossa emissão. Os termos e condições das Ações Restritas outorgadas são regulados em contratos de outorga de Ações Restritas a serem celebrados com cada Beneficiário ("Contratos de Ações Restritas"). Compete ao Comitê de Remuneração (i) a indicação dos Beneficiários que irão participar dos Programas, bem como a quantidade de Ações Restritas a ser outorgada a cada Beneficiário; e (ii) quaisquer outras disposições que não contrariem os termos e condições determinados no Plano de Ações Restritas. O Comitê de Remuneração também pode, em cada caso, acelerar o período aquisitivo do direito às Ações Restritas outorgadas, bem como modificar o período de exercício do direito às Ações Restritas, conforme estabelecido no Plano, no todo ou em parte, a qualquer momento. Em 03 de outubro de 2017, nossos acionistas reunidos em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, por recomendação do nosso Comitê de Remuneração, aprovaram o aditamento ao nosso Plano de Ações Restritas para refletir as seguintes alterações: (i) incluir a faculdade da Companhia de, ao final de cada ano do período aquisitivo das ações restritas, a seu exclusivo critério: (a) liquidar suas obrigações decorrentes do Plano de RSU em dinheiro, ou (b) entregar as ações restritas aos beneficiários do Plano de RSU, mediante alienação de ações mantidas em tesouraria, por meio de operação privada; (ii) realizar alterações na sua redação para ajustar o significado de "Comitê de Remuneração" para refletir a sua atuação na organização, administração e intepretação de quaisquer planos de incentivos lastreados em ações da Companhia; (iii) excluir os termos definidos "IPO" e "Lock-up Period", bem como as cláusulas que os mencionavam, tendo em vista a sua inaplicabilidade; (iv) refletir a competência do Conselho de Administração da Companhia para aprovação e alteração dos programas de ações restritas da Companhia, bem como a outorga das ações restritas; (v) excluir as obrigações do Comitê de Remuneração quanto ao envio da minuta do Contrato de Ações Restritas e a coordenação das partes para a sua assinatura; e (vi) alterar o número total de ações restritas que podem ser objeto de outorga nos termos do Plano de RSU de 934.591 (novecentas e trinta e quatro mil, quinhentas e noventa e uma) para 1.869.182 (um milhão, oitocentas e sessenta e nove mil, cento e oitenta e duas) ações. A despesa de remuneração baseada em ações durante o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019 em relação ao Plano de Ações Restritas foi de R$6.152 milhões (sendo R$6.254 milhões em 31 de dezembro de 2018) reconhecido na demonstração do resultado. Primeiro Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Primeiro Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Primeiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 30 de junho de 2014, estabelece um valor global de ações destinadas ao Primeiro Programa correspondente a R$10.241 mil. Os beneficiários do Segundo Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. As ações restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em Reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço da ação no momento do IPO, qual seja, R$21,00, totalizando 487.670 ações concedidas. Segundo Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Segundo Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Segundo Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 1º de julho de 2015, estabelece um valor global de ações destinadas ao Segundo Programa correspondente a R$6.180 mil. Os beneficiários do Segundo Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. As ações restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais 41 determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço da ação no momento do IPO, qual seja, R$21,00, totalizando 294.286 ações concedidas. Terceiro Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Terceiro Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Terceiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 1º de julho de 2016, estabelece um valor global de ações destinadas ao Terceiro Programa correspondente a R$7.416 mil. Os beneficiários do Terceiro Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. As ações restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço da ação no momento do IPO, qual seja, R$21,00, totalizando 367.184 ações concedidas. Quarto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Quarto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Quarto Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 6 de julho de 2017, estabelece que 285.064 ações serão destinadas ao Quarto Programa. Os beneficiários do Quarto Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. Quinto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Quinto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Quinto Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 7 de agosto de 2018, estabelece que 291.609 ações serão destinadas ao Quinto Programa. Os beneficiários do Quinto Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. Sexto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas O Sexto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas ("Sexto Programa"), aprovado pelo Comitê de Remuneração em 5 de agosto de 2019, estabelece que 170.000 ações serão destinadas ao Sexto Programa. Os beneficiários do Sexto Programa adquirirão direito às ações restritas outorgadas, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, os prazos serão antecipados e cada Beneficiário adquirirá automaticamente os direitos à totalidade das Ações Restritas. A tabela abaixo demonstra, em 31 de dezembro de 2019, a quantidade de Ações Restritas outorgadas, a quantidade de Ações Restritas em circulação e o valor juto da ação: Total de opções Total de ações Valor justo da Plano de Ações Restritas concedidas em circulação ação (em reais) Primeiro Programa....................................................................... 487.670 7.934 R$ 21,00 Segundo Programa...................................................................... 294.286 8.094 R$ 21,00 Terceiro Programa....................................................................... 367.184 75.527 R$ 21,00 Quarto Programa..................................................... 285.064 122.740 R$ 24,17 Quinto Programa..................................................... 291.609 205.099 R$ 24,43 Sexto Programa...................................................... 170.000 170.000 R$51,65 Plano de Opção Virtual de Compra de Ações Em 7 de agosto de 2018, o Comitê de Remuneração aprovou o Plano de Opção Virtual de Compra de Ações ("Phantom Shares"). O plano consiste em uma remuneração em dinheiro, não havendo, no entanto, a previsão de negociação efetiva das ações, uma vez que não haverá emissão e/ou entrega de ações para liquidação do plano. Esses valores são registrados como uma provisão a pagar, com sua contrapartida no resultado do exercício, com base no valor justo das Phantom Shares outorgadas e pelo período de aquisição ao direito de exercício (vesting period). O valor justo deste passivo é revisado e atualizado a cada período de divulgação, de acordo com a variação do valor justo do benefício outorgado e a aquisição do direito de exercício. As Phantom Shares exigem um período de aquisição de 4 anos, têm um tempo de duração de oito anos e o preço de exercício deve ser igual ao menor preço da ação negociada no mercado durante os trinta pregões anteriores à data da outorga das opções aprovada pelo Comitê de Remuneração. A volatilidade estimada foi calculada com base na 42 volatilidade histórica de ações de companhias aéreas listadas nas bolsas de valores do Brasil e do restante da América Latina. A despesa de remuneração baseada em ações durante o exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019 em relação às Phantom Shares foi de R$13.373 milhões (sendo R$1.184 milhão em 31 de dezembro de 2018) reconhecido na demonstração do resultado. Primeiro Programa de Phantom Shares O Primeiro Programa de Phantom Shares ("Primeiro Programa"), aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração em 7 de agosto de 2018, contempla a outorga de 707.400 opções virtuais. O preço de exercício de cada opção virtual no Primeiro Programa é de R$20,43 por ação virtual. Segundo Programa de Phantom Shares O Segundo Programa de Phantom Shares ("Segundo Programa"), aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração em 5 de agosto de 2019, contempla a outorga de 405.000 opções virtuais. O preço de exercício de cada opção virtual no Primeiro Programa é de R$42,09 por ação virtual. A tabela abaixo demonstra, até a presente data, a quantidade de opções virtuais outorgadas para todos os Beneficiários e o número de opções virtuais exercíveis relativas às Phantom Shares: Quantidade de Total de opções em Phantom Shares opções outorgadas circulação Primeiro Programa................................................................................ 707.400 560.908 Segundo Programa........................................................ 405.000 405.000 b. Principais objetivos do plano. O Primeiro Plano de Opções, o Segundo Plano de Opções, o Terceiro Plano de Opções, o Plano de Ações Restritas e o Plano de Opção Virtual de Compra de Ações (em conjunto "Planos") foram criados como forma de incentivo ao incremento do nosso desempenho e à permanência em quadros de nossos principais administradores, gerentes e empregados, que entendemos ser essenciais para nós, e para nossas companhias controladas diretas e indiretas. Nossos Planos têm por objetivo (i) conferir a nossos administradores e empregados a oportunidade de participar, a longo prazo, de nosso sucesso por meio da participação em nosso capital; (ii) estimular o engajamento e comprometimento de nossos executivos e funcionários com a realização das nossas estratégias e objetivos corporativos; e (iii) proporcionar-lhes a oportunidade de participar de referidos resultados na medida em que os mesmos estejam refletidos no valor de nossas ações. Forma como o plano contribui para esses objetivos Ao possibilitar que os Beneficiários se tornem nossos acionistas em condições diferenciadas, esperamos incentivá-los a se comprometerem efetivamente com a criação de valor à nossa Companhia, bem como para exercerem suas funções considerando também seus interesses como nossos acionistas, integrando assim os objetivos sociais aos nossos planos de crescimento e maximizando nossos lucros, bem como gerando uma relação de longo prazo entre esses profissionais, a nossa Companhia e nossos acionistas. Os Planos ainda estimulam os Beneficiários, por meio do comprometimento de seus recursos próprios, a buscar a valorização imediata das ações, sem, contudo, prejudicar o crescimento e a valorização a longo prazo das ações. Atingimos, ainda, por meio deste modelo, a diluição dos nossos riscos e o compartilhamento dos nossos ganhos, por meio da valorização das ações adquiridas no âmbito dos Planos. Adicionalmente, esperamos que os modelos adotados sejam um eficaz mecanismo de retenção de administradores e empregados em face, principalmente, do compartilhamento da valorização das nossas ações. d. Como o plano se insere na política de remuneração do emissor Os Planos inserem-se em nossa política de remuneração na medida em que esta busca, além da retribuição justa e equivalente ao desempenho, a alavancagem de nossos resultados e a recompensa de nossos executivos. e. Como o plano alinha os interesses dos administradores e do emissor a curto, médio e longo prazo As opções de compra de ações preferenciais, as ações restritas e as opções virtuais outorgadas com base nos Planos possuem diferentes mecanismos que permitem o alinhamento de interesses dos administradores em 43 diferentes prazos. A divisão em lotes anuais e/ou mensais e a existência de períodos de carência diferenciados fazem com que os Beneficiários se comprometam com a constante valorização das nossas ações no curto, médio e longo prazo. Número máximo de ações abrangidas Na data deste Formulário de Referência, as ações preferenciais que resultarão do exercício das opções e das ações restritas outorgadas no âmbito dos Planos não poderão ultrapassar, durante todo o prazo de vigência dos Planos, o limite máximo acumulado de (i) 8.052.000 ações preferenciais no âmbito do Primeiro Plano de Opções; (ii) 4.297.649 ações preferenciais no âmbito do Segundo Plano de Opções; (iii) 1.895.813 ações preferenciais no âmbito do Plano de Ações Restritas; e (iv) 11.679.389 ações preferenciais no âmbito no Terceiro Plano. g. Número máximo de opções a serem outorgadas O número máximo de opções de compra de ações preferenciais e ações restritas outorgadas no âmbito dos Planos é de 25.924.851. h. Condições de aquisição de ações Primeiro Plano de Opções Nos termos dos Programas do Primeiro Plano de Opções, a aquisição do direito às opções outorgadas acontecerá, de forma fracionada, em 48 (quarenta e oito) parcelas mensais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções outorgadas será acelerado. As opções se tornaram exercíveis quando da consumação da nossa oferta pública inicial de ações ("IPO"). Ainda, no âmbito do Segundo Programa, as Opções apenas poderão ser exercidas pelos beneficiários anualmente. Segundo Plano de Opções Nos termos do Segundo Plano de Opções, a aquisição do direito às opções outorgadas acontecerá, de forma fracionada, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções outorgadas será acelerado. As opções do Segundo Plano de Opções se tornaram exercíveis quando da consumação do IPO. Terceiro Plano de Opções Nos termos do Terceiro Plano de Opções, a aquisição do direito às opções outorgadas acontecerá, em um período aquisitivo total (vesting) de 5 (cinco) anos, sendo que o participante selecionado adquire o direito de exercer anualmente 20% das opções outorgadas, até completar o vesting total; o prazo de exercício é de 15 dias contado de cada vesting. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções outorgadas será acelerado. As opções do Terceiro Plano de Opções se tornaram exercíveis quando da consumação do IPO. Plano de Ações Restritas Nos termos do Plano de Ações Restritas, a aquisição do direito às Ações Restritas (ou "RSUs") outorgadas, acontecerá, proporcionalmente, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais, sendo o direito à primeira parcela adquirido após 1 (um) ano do Início do Período Aquisitivo, o direito à segunda parcela adquirido após 2 (dois) anos do Início do Período Aquisitivo, o direito à terceira parcela adquirido após 3 (três) anos do Início do Período Aquisitivo, e o direito quarta parcela adquirido após 4 (quatro) anos do Início do Período Aquisitivo. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções outorgadas será acelerado. O direito às Ações Restritas, na extensão do direito às Ações Restritas outorgadas adquirido, se tornaram exercíveis mediante a consumação do IPO. Antes de nossa oferta pública inicial, no final de cada ano do Período Aquisitivo, pagamos aos beneficiários em dinheiro a parcela correspondente ao valor das ações restritas já adquiridas, pelo valor justo e sem adicionais. Em 2015, efetuamos pagamentos sobre os direitos adquiridos com relação às ações restritas concedidas em 2014 aos nossos funcionários estatutários no montante de R$ 1,25 milhão, em 2016 fizemos pagamentos sobre os direitos adquiridos com relação às ações restritas outorgadas em 2015 aos nossos funcionários estatutários totalizando R$ 1,59 milhão e em 7 de julho de 2017, realizamos pagamentos sobre os direitos adquiridos com relação às ações restritas concedidas em 2016 aos nossos funcionários estatutários totalizando R$ 2,09 milhões. Em 2018 as ações outorgadas disponíveis para exercício foram entregues a partir da transferência de ações preferenciais mantidas em nossa tesouraria para cada beneficiário. Em 2019 as ações outorgadas disponíveis para exercício foram entregues a partir da transferência de ações preferenciais mantidas em nossa tesouraria para cada beneficiário. Phantom Shares 44 Nos termos do Phantom Shares, a aquisição do direito às opções virtuais outorgadas acontecerá, de forma fracionada, em 4 (quatro) parcelas anuais iguais. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções virtuais outorgadas será acelerado. Em 2019, as opções virtuais disponíveis para exercício foram remuneradas em dinheiro conforme solicitação de exercício dos beneficiários. Critérios para fixação do preço de aquisição ou exercício Primeiro Plano de Opções O preço de aquisição e/ou subscrição de cada ação correspondente às opções outorgadas nos termos dos Planos será determinado pelo Comitê de Remuneração a seu único e exclusivo critério. De acordo com o estabelecido no Primeiro Plano de Opções, o Comitê de Remuneração determinará o preço da Opção do primeiro Programa, que foi fixado em R$3,42, equivalente a US$1,97, conforme convertido pela média das taxas de compra e venda de dólares norte-americanos utilizadas em nossos aumentos de capital ocorridos em 10 de março de 2008, 1º de julho de 2008, 9 de setembro de 2008 e 28 de agosto de 2009. Já no Segundo Programa e Terceiro Programa, o preço de exercício por opção de ações de nossa emissão foi de R$6,44. A definição do preço de exercício foi realizada com base no valor do patrimônio líquido, à época da concessão do programa, dividido pelo número de ações preferenciais. O valor do Patrimônio Líquido foi calculado utilizando a metodologia DCF (Discounted Cash Flow), que traz a valor presente todos os fluxos de caixa esperados para a empresa. Esta metodologia foi corroborada pela média do múltiplo "Valor da Empresa / EBITDAR" de empresas congêneres, multiplicado pelo EBITDAR da Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("Azul Linhas Aéreas") do período, menos a nossa dívida líquida ajustada. Segundo Plano de Opções O preço de aquisição e/ou subscrição de cada ação correspondente às opções do Primeiro, Segundo e Terceiro Programas do Segundo Plano de Opções deve refletir o valor nominal de nossas ações no IPO, qual seja, o preço de R$21,00, reduzido de um desconto pro rata de 0% a 30%, que dependia da data do IPO, contando-se do respectivo exercício, conforme segue: (i) 0-10% se o IPO ocorresse dentro de 365 dias; (ii) 10-20% se nosso IPO ocorresse entre o dia 366 e o dia 730; (iii) 20-30% se o IPO ocorresse entre o dia 731 e o dia 1095; e (iv) até 30% (flat) se o IPO ocorresse entre o dia 1096 e o dia 1460. O preço de aquisição e/ou subscrição de cada ação correspondente às opções do Quarto Programa do Segundo Plano de Opções deve refletir o menor valor nominal de nossas ações nos últimos trinta prévios à data da outorga, qual seja $ 22,57. Terceiro Plano de Opções O preço de aquisição de cada ação, para o primeiro programa, é de R$11,85. Esse preço, aprovado pelos acionistas em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, foi definido com base em proposta do Conselho de Administração formulada pelo Comitê de Remuneração, tomando por base, entre outros fatores, a estimativa de valor justo das opções, o modelo de opções europeias com datas de exercício mais restritas do que as opções americanas dos demais planos, o que aumenta o risco para o beneficiário e o incentivo de longo prazo projetado para retenção dos participantes, principais executivos da nossa Companhia. Plano de Ações Restritas O direito às Ações Restritas se tornaria exercível somente mediante (i) a venda da Companhia ou (ii) consumação do IPO. Assim, o direito se tornou exercível com a consumação do IPO. Ao final de cada ano do período aquisitivo, se nenhum destes eventos acontecesse, nós poderíamos optar por pagar aos Beneficiários a parcela correspondente ao valor das Ações Restritas outorgadas, sem qualquer acréscimo. As Ações Restritas do Primeiro, Segundo e Terceiro Programas do Plano de Ações Restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em reais, que será convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço da ação no momento do IPO, qual seja, R$21,00. As Ações Restritas do Quarto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em Reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço de fechamento da ação no dia da outorga deste Programa, qual seja, R$24,17. As Ações Restritas do Quinto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em Reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço de fechamento da ação no dia da outorga deste Programa, qual seja, R$24,43. 45 As Ações Restritas do Sexto Programa do Plano de Ações Restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em Reais, que foi convertido em uma quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço de fechamento da ação no dia da outorga deste Programa, qual seja, R$51,65. Phantom Shares O preço de aquisição de cada ação virtual correspondente às opções do Primeiro Programa de Phantom Shares deve refletir o menor preço da ação negociada no mercado durante os trinta pregões anteriores à data da outorga das opções aprovada pelo Comitê de Remuneração, qual seja R$ 20,43. O preço de aquisição de cada ação virtual correspondente às opções do Primeiro Programa de Phantom Shares deve refletir o menor preço da ação negociada no mercado durante os trinta pregões anteriores à data da outorga das opções aprovada pelo Comitê de Remuneração, qual seja R$ 42,09. Critérios para fixação do prazo de exercício Nos termos do Primeiro Plano de Opções e do Segundo Plano de Opções, cada Beneficiário adquirirá direito às opções outorgadas, de forma fracionada, em 48 (quarenta e oito) parcelas mensais iguais, sendo o direito à primeira parcela adquirido após completado 01 (um) mês da data da emissão de notificação de seleção ou da data de início da relação de emprego ou de administração entre referido Beneficiário e a Companhia, ou, ainda, conforme o caso, da data em assumiu posição de administração ou gerência, o que acontecer por último, e à última em 48 (quarenta e oito) meses a contar da respectiva data de início. Na hipótese de Venda da Companhia, o período aquisitivo das opções outorgadas será acelerado. Exceto se de outra forma determinado por nosso Comitê de Remuneração, as opções do Primeiro Plano de Opções e do Segundo Plano de Opções apenas poderão ser exercidas pelo Beneficiário (a) na exata extensão em que seu direito ao exercício tenha sido adquirido (conforme descrito no item 13.4 "h" deste Formulário de Referência); e (b) desde que o IPO tenha ocorrido. O terceiro plano possui um período aquisitivo total (vesting) de 5 anos, de modo que o participante selecionado adquire o direito de exercer anualmente 20% das opções outorgadas, até completar o vesting total, sendo o prazo de exercício limitado a 15 dias contado de cada vesting, seguindo o modelo europeu de opções. Adicionalmente, todas as opções do Primeiro Plano de Opções, do Segundo Plano de Opções, do Terceiro Plano de Opções, Phantom Shares e as Ações Restritas outorgadas poderão ser exercidas pelo Beneficiário na hipótese de "Venda da Companhia", como evento de aceleração de todo o período aquisitivo. No âmbito dos Programas, "Venda da Companhia" é entendida como (a) incorporação, fusão, combinação, aquisição, mudança de controle, reorganização ou consolidação da Companhia, na qual os acionistas controladores da Companhia, imediatamente antes da operação ou série de operações, não detenham a maioria de ações, com direito a voto, da entidade resultante da operação; ou (b) venda de participações societárias na Companhia ou outra operação ou série de operações na qual os acionistas, imediatamente antes da operação ou série de operações, não detenham a maioria de ações, com direito a voto, da entidade resultante da operação. Nosso Comitê de Remuneração poderá, a seu único e exclusivo critério, acelerar o período aquisitivo ou modificar o período de exercício das opções, opções virtuais e das ações restritas, no todo ou em parte, a qualquer momento. Forma de liquidação Nos termos dos Planos, nosso Conselho de Administração determinará, a seu exclusivo critério, mediante o recebimento de uma notificação de exercício de um Beneficiário, se a liquidação se dará por meio da subscrição de novas ações, ou da aquisição de ações mantidas em nossa tesouraria. Restrições à transferência das ações As ações adquiridas ou subscritas nos termos dos Planos serão negociadas pelos Beneficiários sem nenhuma restrição, após o pagamento do respectivo preço de subscrição ou aquisição ter sido integralmente efetuado, em conformidade com as leis e regulamentos aplicáveis. m. Critérios e eventos que, quando verificados, ocasionarão a suspensão, alteração ou extinção do plano Nossa Assembleia Geral é exclusivamente responsável pela alteração, suspensão ou extinção dos Planos e, ainda, a alteração dos programas ou implementação de troca de opções de compra de ações. Nenhuma alteração, suspensão 46 ou extinção dos Planos poderá afetar adversamente os direitos e obrigações criados por Contratos de Opção celebrados no âmbito dos Planos, sem o consentimento prévio dos respectivos participantes. Efeitos da saída do administrador dos órgãos da Companhia sobre seus direitos previstos no plano de remuneração baseado em ações Em caso de encerramento de relação de emprego e/ou a resolução de qualquer contrato de prestação de serviços existentes (seja oral ou escrito) ou administração, conforme o caso, por justa causa, (a) todas as opções, ações restritas ou opções virtuais que tenham sido outorgadas ao participante, mas que ainda não tenham se tornado direito adquirido, serão automaticamente extintas para todos os fins legais, independentemente de qualquer notificação de encerramento ou indenização; e (b) as opções ou opções virtuais detidas pelo participante e que já forem exercíveis na data do encerramento não mais poderão ser exercidas. Em caso de encerramento por qualquer outra razão que não justa causa, incluídos os casos de aposentadoria, pedido de demissão e morte, todas as opções ou opções virtuais que tenham sido outorgadas ao participante, mas que ainda não tenham se tornado direito adquirido, deverão ser automaticamente extintas para todos os fins legais, independentemente de qualquer notificação de encerramento ou indenização. Não obstante, o Comitê de Remuneração, a seu único e exclusivo critério, pode acelerar ou modificar o período de aquisição de tais opções e a alteração dos programas ou implementação de troca de opções de compra de ações. As opções do Primeiro Plano e do Segundo Plano que já forem exercíveis na data de saída poderão ser exercidas. Com relação às opções virtuais, em caso de encerramento sem justa causa, caberá ao Beneficiário o direito de, no todo ou em parte, durante o prazo improrrogável de 12 (doze) meses a contar da data do encerramento da relação, exercer as opções virtuais que já possam ser exercidas no momento do encerramento da relação, desde que observados integralmente os Períodos Aquisitivos e Período de Vigência. 13.5 - Remuneração baseada em ações do conselho de administração e da diretoria estatutária As tabelas a seguir apresentam informações quantitativas em relação à remuneração baseada em ações reconhecida em nosso resultado nos 3 últimos exercícios sociais e à prevista para o exercício corrente, do conselho de administração e da diretoria: Conselho de Administração 2º Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações Programas Primeiro Segundo Terceiro Quarto Data da outorga......................................................................... Quantidade de opções outorgadas ........................................... Prazo para que as opções se tornem exercíveis....................... Prazo máximo para exercício das opções................................. Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ........................... Valor justo das opções na data de outorga ............................... 30/06/2014 01/07/2015 01/07/2016 06/07/2017 13.364 - - - 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2015 01/07/2016 01/07/2017 01/07/2018 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2016 01/07/2017 01/07/2018 01/07/2019 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2017 01/07/2018 01/07/2019 01/07/2020 25%- 30/06/2018 25%- 01/07/2019 25%- 01/07/2020 25%- 01/07/2021 10 anos 10 anos 10 anos 10 anos 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias R$11,01 R$10,82 R$10,14 R$12,82 47 Diretoria Estatutária 2º Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações Programas Primeiro Segundo Terceiro Quarto Data da outorga......................................................................... Quantidade de opções outorgadas ........................................... Prazo para que as opções se tornem exercíveis....................... Prazo máximo para exercício das opções................................. Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ........................... Valor justo das opções na data de outorga ............................... 30/06/2014 01/07/2015 01/07/2016 06/07/2017 1.318.302 180.562 216.198 251.453 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2015 01/07/2016 01/07/2017 01/07/2018 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2016 01/07/2017 01/07/2018 01/07/2019 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2017 01/07/2018 01/07/2019 01/07/2020 25%- 30/06/2018 25%- 01/07/2019 25%- 01/07/2020 25%- 01/07/2021 10 anos 10 anos 10 anos 10 anos 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias R$11,01 R$10,82 R$10,14 R$12,82 Conselho de Administração 3º Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações Primeiro Programa Data da outorga......................................................................... 14/03/2017 Quantidade de opções outorgadas ........................................... 8.689.465 Prazo para que as opções se tornem exercíveis....................... 20%-14/03/2018 20%-14/03/2019 20%-14/03/2020 20%-14/03/2021 20%-14/03/2022 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções................................. 5 anos Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ........................... 180 dias Valor justo das opções na data de outorga ............................... R$4,82 Diretoria Estatutária 3º Plano de Opção de Compra de Ações Primeiro Programa Data da outorga......................................................................... 14/03/2017 Quantidade de opções outorgadas ........................................... 436.030 Prazo para que as opções se tornem exercíveis....................... 20%-14/03/2018 20%-14/03/2019 20%-14/03/2020 20%-14/03/2021 20%-14/03/2022 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções................................. 5 anos Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ........................... 180 dias Valor justo das opções na data de outorga ............................... R$4,82 Diretoria Estatutária Plano de Ações Restritas Programas 48 Data da outorga........................................ Quantidade de opções outorgadas .......... Prazo para que as opções se tornem exercíveis ................................................. Prazo máximo para exercício das opções...................................................... Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações........................................................ Primeiro Segundo Terceiro Quarto Quinto Sexto 30/06/2014 01/07/2015 01/07/2016 06/07/2017 07/08/2018 05/08/2019 231.924 51.429 60.952 62.887 57.144 35.625 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 30/06/2015 01/07/2016 01/07/2017 25%- 25%- 05/08/2020 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 06/07/2018 07/08/2019 30/06/2016 01/07/2017 01/07/2018 05/08/2021 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 06/07/2019 07/08/2020 30/06/2017 01/07/2018 01/07/2019 05/08/2022 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 25%- 06/07/2020 07/08/2021 05/08/2023 25%- 25%- 30/06/2018 01/07/2019 01/07/2020 06/07/2021 07/08/2022 indeterminado indeterminado indeterminado indeterminado indeterminado indeterminado 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias 180 dias Valor justo das opções na data de R$24,43 outorga ..................................................... R$21,00 R$21,00 R$21,00 R$24,17 R$51,65 Diretoria Estatutária Phantom Shares Primeiro Programa Segundo Programa Data da outorga....................................... 07/08/2018 05/08/2019 Quantidade de opções outorgadas ......... 265.631 169.942 Prazo para que as opções se tornem 25%- exercíveis ................................................ 05/08/2020 25%- 05/08/2021 25%-07/08/2019 25%- 25%-07/08/2020 05/08/2022 25%-07/08/2021 25%- 25%-07/08/2022 05/08/2023 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções..................................................... Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações....................................................... 8 anos 8 anos Valor justo das opções na data de 180 dias 180 dias outorga .................................................... R$26,50 R$18,47 Remuneração baseada em ações - Prevista para o exercício social de 31/12/2020 Remuneração baseada em ações Ações restritas (*) Conselho de Diretoria Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Administração Estatutária Nº total de membros........................................................ 11,00 4,00 11,00 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ 3,00 4,00 0 4,00 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... 10,4 16,5 N/A 28,7 49 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ 11,8 16,1 N/A 28,7 (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A N/A N/A N/A Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... 2,7% 0,7% N/A 0,2% As ações restritas foram concedidas em valor monetário e foram convertidas em unidades considerando o preço médio da faixa indicativa de preço da ação. Remuneração baseada em ações - Prevista para o exercício social de 31/12/2020 Phantom Shares (*) Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Nº total de membros........................................................ 11,00 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ - 4,00 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... N/A 20,4 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ N/A N/A (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A 27,6 Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... N/A N/A O Plano de Opção Virtual de Compra de Ações ("Phantom Shares") consiste em uma remuneração em dinheiro, não havendo, no entanto, a previsão de negociação efetiva das ações, uma vez que não haverá emissão e/ou entrega de ações para liquidação do plano, não havendo assim diluição. Remuneração baseada em ações - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2019 Remuneração baseada em ações Ações restritas (*) Conselho de Diretoria Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Administração Estatutária Nº total de membros........................................................ 11,00 4,00 11,00 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ 3,00 3,00 0 3,00 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... 9,4 16,1 N/A 22,6 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ 11,8 N/A N/A 42,1 (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A 15,6 N/A N/A Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... 2,7% 0,7% N/A 0,2% As ações restritas foram concedidas em valor monetário e foram convertidas em unidades considerando o preço médio da faixa indicativa de preço da ação. Remuneração baseada em ações - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2019 Phantom Shares (*) Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Nº total de membros 14,00 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ 0 3,00 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... N/A 0,0 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ N/A 20,4 (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A N/A Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... N/A N/A 50 O Plano de Opção Virtual de Compra de Ações ("Phantom Shares") consiste em uma remuneração em dinheiro, não havendo, no entanto, a previsão de negociação efetiva das ações, uma vez que não haverá emissão e/ou entrega de ações para liquidação do plano, não havendo assim diluição. Remuneração baseada em ações - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2018 Remuneração baseada em ações Ações restritas (*) Conselho de Diretoria Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Administração Estatutária Nº total de membros........................................................ 10,67 4,00 10,67 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ 3,00 3,00 0 3,00 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... 8,9 12,8 N/A 21,5 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ 11,9 11,2 N/A 20,7 (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A N/A N/A N/A Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... 2,7% 1,0% N/A 0,1% As ações restritas foram concedidas em valor monetário e foram convertidas em unidades considerando o preço médio da faixa indicativa de preço da ação. Remuneração baseada em ações - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2017 Remuneração baseada em ações Ações restritas (*) Conselho de Diretoria Conselho de Diretoria Administração Estatutária Administração Estatutária Nº total de membros........................................................ 11,42 4,58 11,42 4,58 N° de membros remunerados ........................................ 3,0 3,0 0 3,0 Preço médio ponderado de exercício: (a) Das opções em aberto no início do exercício social .... 7,9 10,0 N/A 21,0 (b) Das opções perdidas durante o exercício social .......... N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Das opções exercidas durante o exercício social ........ 6,4 7,8 N/A 24,3 (d) Das opções expiradas durante o exercício social ........ N/A N/A N/A N/A Diluição potencial no caso de exercício de todas as opções outorgadas ............... 2,7% 1,1% N/A 0,1% As ações restritas foram concedidas em valor monetário e foram convertidas em unidades considerando o preço médio da faixa indicativa de preço da ação. Observação: A informação constante nas Demonstrações Financeiras corresponde à totalidade das opções outorgadas a todos os nossos administradores até 31/12/2019 que incluem diretores não estatutários e gerentes. 51 13.6 - Informações sobre as opções em aberto detidas pelo conselho de administração e pela diretoria estatutária Opções em aberto ao final do exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2019. Remuneração baseada em ações Outorgadas em 2019 Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Nº total de membros................................................................................. 11,00 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ................................................................. 0,0 3,00 Opções ainda não exercíveis .................................................................. Quantidade................................................................................................. 0 205.567 Data em que se tornarão exercíveis........................................................... N/A 25%- 01/07/2020 25%- 01/07/2021 25%- 01/07/2022 25%- 01/07/2023 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. 8 anos 8 anos Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Preço médio ponderado do exercício (*) .................................................... - R$ 43,75 Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... - R$ 24,22 Opções exercíveis Quantidade................................................................................................. N/A N/A Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. N/A Indeterminado Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... - R$ 24,22 Valor justo do total das opções no último dia do exercício social ............... - R$ 4.978.860 Considera o preço médio ponderado do exercício das opções ainda não exercíveis. Remuneração baseada em ações Outorgadas em 2018 Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Nº total de membros................................................................................. 10,67 4,00 N° de membros remunerados ................................................................. 0,0 3,00 Opções ainda não exercíveis .................................................................. Quantidade................................................................................................. 0 242.079 Data em que se tornarão exercíveis........................................................... N/A 25%- 01/07/2019 25%- 01/07/2020 25%- 01/07/2021 25%- 01/07/2022 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. 8 anos 8 anos Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Preço médio ponderado do exercício (*) .................................................... - R$ 21,14 Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... - R$ 26,13 Opções exercíveis Quantidade................................................................................................. N/A 19.028 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. N/A Indeterminado Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... - R$ 26,13 Valor justo do total das opções no último dia do exercício social ............... - R$ 6.823.651 Considera o preço médio ponderado do exercício das opções ainda não exercíveis. 52 Remuneração baseada em ações Outorgadas em 2017 Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Nº total de membros 11,42 4,58 N° de membros remunerados ................................................................. 1,0 3,0 Opções ainda não exercíveis .................................................................. Quantidade................................................................................................. 5.213.679 418.785 Data em que se tornarão exercíveis........................................................... 20%- 01/07/2018 22%- 01/07/2018 20%- 01/07/2019 22%- 01/07/2019 20%- 01/07/2020 22%- 01/07/2020 20%- 01/07/2021 22%- 01/07/2021 20%- 01/07/2022 13%- 01/07/2022 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. 5 anos 7,5 anos Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Preço médio ponderado do exercício (*) .................................................... R$ 11,85 R$ 15,73 Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... R$ 4,82 R$ 14,46 Opções exercíveis Quantidade................................................................................................. 0 86.024 Prazo máximo para exercício das opções.................................................. 15 dias Indeterminado Prazo de restrição à transferência das ações ............................................ 180 dias 180 dias Valor justo das opções no último dia do exercício social ........................... - R$ 14,46 Valor justo do total das opções no último dia do exercício social ............... R$ 25.129.933 R$ 7.301.421 Considera o preço médio ponderado do exercício das opções ainda não exercíveis. 53 13.7 - Opções exercidas e ações entregues relativas à remuneração baseada em ações do conselho de administração e da diretoria estatutária Opções exercidas - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2019 Conselho de Diretoria estatutária Administração Outorgas 1º Plano 3º Plano 1º Plano 1º Plano 1º Plano 2º Plano 2º Plano 2º Plano 2º Plano 3º Plano de de de de de de de de de de Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções Opções - 2º - 1º - 1º - 2º - 3º - 1º - 2º - 3º - 4º - 1º Program Program Program Program Program Program Program Program Program Program a a a a a a a a a a Nº total de membros 11,00 11,00 4,00 Nº de membros 3,00 3,00 3,00 remunerados Opções exercidas Número de ações 9.600 1.737.89 N/A N/A N/A 25.858 11.878 11.880 39.704 87.206 3 Preço médio ponderado R$6,44 R$ 11,85 R$ 3,42 R$ 6,44 R$ 6,44 R$ 19,15 R$ 14,51 R$ 14,50 R$22,57 R$ 11,85 de exercício Diferença entre o valor R$ R$ N/A N/A N/A R$ R$ R$ R$ R$ de exercício e o valor de 497.664 80.690.3 1.011.82 519.900 520.106 1.417.83 4.048.97 mercado das ações 72 4 0 5 relativas às opções exercidas Outorgas Plano de Plano de Plano de Plano de Plano de Ações Ações Ações Ações Ações 54 Restritas Restritas Restritas Restritas Restritas - 1º - 2º - 3º - 4º - 5º Program Program Program Program Program a a a a a Ações entregues Número de ações N/A N/A N/A 12.857 15.237 15.722 14.288 N/A N/A N/A entregues Preço médio ponderado N/A N/A N/A R$ 42,09 R$ 42,09 R$ 42,09 R$ 42,09 N/A N/A N/A de aquisição Diferença entre o valor N/A N/A N/A R$ R$ R$ R$ N/A N/A N/A de exercício e o valor de 208.155 246.687 254.539 231.323 mercado das ações adquiridas Opções exercidas - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2018 Conselho de Diretoria estatutária Administração Outorgas 3º Plano de 1º Plano de 1º Plano de 1º Plano de 2º Plano de 2º Plano de 2º Plano de 3º Plano de Opções - 1º Opções - 1º Opções - 2º Opções - 3º Opções - 1º Opções - 2º Opções - 3º Opções - 1º Programa Programa Programa Programa Programa Programa Programa Programa Nº total de membros 10,67 4,00 Nº de membros 3,00 3,00 remunerados 55 Opções exercidas Número de ações 1.737.893 144.000 68.000 144.000 395.642 47.518 29.998 87.206 Preço médio ponderado R$ 11,85 R$ 3,42 R$ 6,44 R$ 6,44 R$ 19,15 R$ 14,51 R$ 14,50 R$ 11,85 de exercício Diferença entre o valor R$ 41.970.116 R$ 4.691.520 R$ 2.010.080 R$ 4.256.640 R$ 6.666.568 R$ R$ 644.957 R$ de exercício e o valor de 1.021.162 2.106.025 mercado das ações relativas às opções exercidas Outorgas Plano de Plano de Plano de Plano de Ações Ações Ações Ações Restritas - 1º Restritas - 2º Restritas - 3º Restritas - 4º Programa Programa Programa Programa Ações entregues Número de ações N/A 57.980 12.857 15.239 15.723 N/A N/A N/A entregues Preço médio ponderado N/A R$ 20,71 R$ 20,71 R$ 20,71 R$ 20,71 N/A N/A N/A de aquisição Diferença entre o valor N/A R$ 886.514 R$ 196.584 R$ 233.004 R$ 240.405 N/A N/A N/A de exercício e o valor de mercado das ações adquiridas 56 Opções exercidas - exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2017 Conselho de Diretoria estatutária Administração Outorgas 1º Plano de Opções - 2º 1º Plano de Opções 1º Plano de 1º Plano de 2º Plano de Programa - 1º Programa Opções - 2º Opções - 3º Opções - 1º Programa Programa Programa Nº total de membros 11,42 4,58 Nº de membros 3,00 3,00 remunerados Opções exercidas Número de ações 6.400 196.000 96.000 96.000 153.955 Preço médio ponderado de R$ 6,44 R$ 3,42 R$ 6,44 R$ 6,44 R$ 15,16 exercício Diferença entre o valor de R$ 129.862 R$ 4.568.956 R$ 1.947.936 R$ 1.947.936 R$ 1.781.413 exercício e o valor de mercado das ações relativas às opções exercidas Ações entregues Número de ações N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A entregues Preço médio ponderado de N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A aquisição 57 Diferença entre o valor de N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A exercício e o valor de mercado das ações adquiridas 58 13.8 - Informações necessárias para a compreensão dos dados divulgados nos itens 13.6 a 13.8 - Método de precificação do valor das ações e das opções a. Modelo de precificação O modelo utilizado pela Companhia para precificação das opções outorgadas a seus administradores e funcionários com alto potencial é o modelo Black & Scholes, que considera em seu racional de cálculo as seguintes informações: volatilidade, dividendo esperado, taxa de retorno livre de risco e valor justo da opção na data da concessão. Este faz as seguintes suposições explícitas: (i) é possível emprestar e tomar emprestado a uma taxa de juros livre de risco constante e conhecida; (ii) o preço segue um movimento Browniano geométrico com tendência (drift) e volatilidade constantes; (iii) não há custos de transação; (iv) a ação não paga dividendos (veja abaixo para extensões que aceitem pagamento de dividendos); e (v) não há restrições para a venda a descoberto. O modelo trata apenas opções europeias (call). A partir dessas condições ideais no mercado para um ativo (e para a opção sobre o ativo), demonstra-se que o valor de uma opção varia apenas com o preço da ação e com o tempo até o vencimento. Dados e premissas utilizadas no modelo de precificação, incluindo o preço médio ponderado das ações, preço de exercício, volatilidade esperada, prazo de vida da opção, dividendos esperados e a taxa de juros livre de risco Plano de Opção de Compras de Ações Primeiro Plano de Opção 1o 2o 3o Programa Programa Programa Total de opções concedidas 5.032.800 1.572.000 656.000 Reunião do Comitê de remuneração 11-dez-09 24-mar-11 05-abr-11 Total de opções em circulação 303.700 284.000 12.460 Preço de exercício da ação R$3,42 R$6,44 R$6,44 Valor justo da opção na data da concessão R$1,93 R$4,16 R$4,16 Volatilidade estimada do preço da ação 47,67% 54,77% 54,77% Dividendo esperado 1,10% 1,10% 1,10% Taxa de retorno livre de risco 8,75% 12,00% 12,00% Vencimento médio remanescente (em anos) - - - Duração da ação 10 anos 10 anos 10 anos Prazo médio 7 anos 7 anos 7 anos Segundo Plano de Opção 1o Programa 2o Programa 3o Programa 4o Programa Total de opções concedidas 2.169.122 627.810 820.250 680.467 Reunião do Comitê de remuneração 30-jun-14 01-jul-15 01-jul-16 06-jul-17 Total de opções em circulação 861.197 231.638 391.176 494.491 Preço de exercício da ação R$19,15 R$14,51 R$14,50 R$22,57 Valor justo da opção na data da concessão R$11,01 R$10,82 R$10,14 R$12,82 Volatilidade estimada do preço da ação 40,59% 40,59% 43,07% 43,35% Dividendo esperado 1,10% 1,10% 1,10% 1,10% Taxa de retorno livre de risco 12,46% 15,69% 12,21% 10,26% 59 Vencimento médio remanescente (em anos) - 0,4 1,5 2,2 Duração da ação 8 anos 8 anos 8 anos 10 anos Prazo médio 4,5 anos 4,5 anos 4,5 anos 5,5 anos Terceiro Plano de Opção 1o Programa Total de opções concedidas 9.343.510 Reunião do Comitê de remuneração 14-mar-17 Total de opções em circulação 5.606.106 Preço de exercício da ação R$11,85 Valor justo da opção na data da concessão R$4,82 Volatilidade estimada do preço da ação 50,64% Dividendo esperado 1,10% Taxa de retorno livre de risco 11,32% Vencimento médio remanescente (em anos) 2,2 Duração da ação 5 anos Prazo médio 5 anos Prazo de vencimento da opção: 15 dias após vesting. Prorrogável para o ano seguinte até o limite de 5 anos após a data do primeiro grant do programa. De acordo com os Planos, "Encerramento" significará o encerramento da relação de emprego ou administração e/ou a resolução de qualquer contrato de prestação de serviços existente (seja oral ou escrito) entre o grupo e um participante selecionado. Em caso de Encerramento por Justa Causa, (a) todas as opções que tiverem sido outorgadas ao participante selecionado, mas que ainda não tenham se tornado direito adquirido, deverão ser automaticamente extintas para todos os fins legais, independentemente de qualquer notificação de encerramento ou indenização; e (b) as opções detidas pelo participante selecionado e que já forem passíveis de exercício na data do Encerramento não mais poderão ser exercidas. Em caso de Encerramento por qualquer outra razão que não justa causa, incluídos os casos de aposentadoria, pedido de demissão e morte, todas as opções que tiverem sido outorgadas ao participante selecionado, mas que ainda não tenham se tornado direito adquirido, deverão ser automaticamente extintas para todos os fins legais, independentemente de qualquer notificação de encerramento ou indenização. O Comitê de Remuneração poderá, a seu único e exclusivo critério, acelerar ou modificar o período de aquisição das opções outorgadas. Plano de Ações Restritas Prazo de vencimento do plano de ação restrita: indeterminado As ações restritas foram concedidas a um valor fixo em reais, que foi convertido em quantidade de ações preferenciais determinada pela divisão do valor concedido pelo preço da ação no momento do IPO, qual seja, pelo preço de R$21,00. A despesa de remuneração baseada em ações restritas no final do exercício findo em 31 de dezembro de 2019, 2018 e 2017 foi de R$ 6,2 milhões, R$6,3 milhões e R$10,0 milhões, respectivamente. Reunião do Total de Comitê de opções Total de ações Valor justo da remuneração concedidas em circulação ação (em reais) 60 1º programa 30-jun-14 487.670 7.934 R$ 21,00 2º programa 01-jul-15 294.286 8.094 R$ 21,00 3º programa 01-jul-16 367.184 75.527 R$ 21,00 4º programa 06-jul-17 285.064 122.740 R$ 24,17 5º programa 07-ago-18 291.609 205.099 R$ 24,43 6º programa 05-ago-19 170.000 170.000 R$51,65 1.895.813 589.394 Phantom Shares Phantom Shares 1o Programa 2º Programa Total de opções concedidas 707.400 405.000 Reunião do Comitê de remuneração 07-ago-18 05-ago-19 Total de opções em circulação 560.908 405.000 Preço de exercício da ação R$20,43 R$42,09 Valor justo da opção R$40,41 R$25,34 Volatilidade estimada do preço da ação 34,00% 38,8% Dividendo esperado 1,10% 1,10% Taxa de retorno livre de risco 6,40% 6,40% Vencimento médio remanescente (em anos) 2,8 3,6 Duração da ação 8 anos 8 anos Prazo médio 6 anos 4,5 anos Método utilizado e as premissas assumidas para incorporar os efeitos esperados de exercício antecipado Para as opções a Companhia mensura o valor justo dos direitos sobre a valorização de ações, mediante a aplicação do modelo Black-Scholes de precificação de opções na data de concessão, registrando tal despesa como despesas gerais e administrativas ao longo do período de carência das opções. O modelo Black & Scholes considera em seu racional matemático as seguintes premissas: preço de compra da opção, preço de venda da opção, preço da ação no momento atual, preço do exercício, taxa de juros livre de risco, tempo para vencimento da opção (expresso em anos) e volatilidade do preço da ação. Exceto se de outra forma determinado pelo Conselho de Administração, qualquer opção apenas poderá ser exercida na exata extensão em que o direito a exercício for adquirido, e (b) na ocorrência de um dos seguintes eventos: Venda da Companhia, ou (ii) consumação do IPO. Estas são as duas possibilidades de exercício e o pagamento das ações subscritas e/ou adquiridas em conformidade com opção outorgada nos termos do plano. O pagamento será efetuado à vista mediante o exercício das opções, com fundos de disponibilidade imediata. 61 d. Forma de determinação da volatilidade esperada A volatilidade estimada foi calculada com base na volatilidade histórica de ações de empresas aéreas listadas na bolsa de valores do Brasil e América Latina. e. Se alguma outra característica da opção foi incorporada na mensuração de seu valor justo Todos os critérios utilizados na mensuração do valor justo das opções foram descritos anteriormente. 13.9 - Participações em ações, cotas e outros valores mobiliários conversíveis, detidas por administradores e conselheiros fiscais - por órgão Quantidade Quantidade Quantidade de opções de ações Acionistas de ações (%) outorgadas (%)(**) restritas (%) Conselho de Administração Ordinárias ...................................... 622.406.638 67,00 - 0,00 - 0,00 Preferenciais.................................. 11.542.232 3,50 5.243.043 1,59 - 0,00 Diretoria Estatutária(*) Ordinárias ...................................... - 0,00 - 0,00 - 0,00 Preferenciais.................................. 687.116 0,21 1.511.700 0,46 125.160 0,04 Administradores Não Estatutária Ordinárias ...................................... - 0,00 - 0,00 - 0,00 Preferenciais.................................. 206.232 0,06 1.939.473 0,59 556.222 0,17 As ações detidas por administradores que exercem simultaneamente a função de diretores e membros do conselho de administração foram divulgadas na linha do Conselho de Administração, em linha com as informações divulgadas nos formulários do art. 11 da instrução CVM 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2002. Cálculo feito pela divisão de valores mobiliários pelo número total de ações preferenciais emitidas na data deste Formulário de Referência. 13.10 - Informações sobre planos de previdência conferidos aos membros do conselho de administração e aos diretores estatutários Conselho Conselho de Administração Diretoria Estatutária Fiscal Nº de membros............................................................ 11,00 4,00 - N° de membros remunerados ..................................... 1,00 3,00 Nome do plano ............................................................ 401-K AzulPrev - Quantidade de administradores que reúnem as condições para se aposentar.................................... Nenhum Administrador Nenhum Administrador - Condições para se aposentar antecipadamente ......... Nenhum Administrador Nenhum Administrador - Valor atualizado das contribuições acumuladas no plano de previdência até o encerramento do último exercício social, descontada a parcela relativa a - contribuições feitas diretamente pelos administradores ........................................................ 73.023,81 648.721,46 Valor total acumulado das contribuições realizadas durante o último exercício social, descontada a - parcela relativa a contribuições feitas diretamente 16.121,59 180.003,45 62 pelos administradores .............................................. Se há possibilidade de resgate antecipado e quais as condições ................................................................. Somente quando ocorre o Sim, mediante manifestação desligamento do tripulante ou do titular, somente das suas através de alguma contribuições - necessidade (de acordo com um regulamento) 13.11 - Remuneração individual máxima, mínima e média do conselho de administração, da diretoria estatutária e do conselho fiscal Valores anuais Diretoria Estatutária Conselho de Administração 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Nº de membros 4,00 4,00 4,58 11,00 10,67 11,42 Nº de membros 4,00 4,00 4,58 11,00 10,67 11,42 remunerados Valor da maior 6.978.955 5.626.162 6.451.703,64 11.460.067 12.853.920 4.608.360 remuneração(Reais) Valor da menor 1.390.577 1.195.449 847.421,37 28.000 7.000 28.000 remuneração(Reais) Valor médio da 4.117.711 3.177.147 4.398.087,75 1.347.707 1.363.205 544.216 remuneração(Reais) 13.12 - Mecanismos de remuneração ou indenização para os administradores em caso de destituição do cargo ou de aposentadoria Dispomos de seguro de Responsabilidade Civil para Conselheiros, Diretores e/ou Administradores - D&O (Directors & Officers) que garante cobertura aos segurados no caso de reclamações de terceiros, processos judiciais, multas, custos de defesa, custos de fiança, caução judicial, entre outras coberturas abrangentes, relacionadas aos atos de gestão praticados no exercício das atribuições da administração da sociedade. O prêmio atual do nosso seguro de responsabilidade civil dos Administradores (D&O) é US$ 400.000. A cobertura de responsabilidade civil dos Administradores e da Sociedade (D&O) em nossa apólice atual é de US$ 50.000.000 que contém um valor dedicado a coberturas de eventuais multas até o limite de US$ 5.000.000. Até a data deste Formulário de Referência, não possuímos mecanismos de remuneração ou indenização para os nossos administradores em caso de destituição do cargo ou de aposentadoria. 13.13 - Percentual na remuneração total detido por administradores e membros do conselho fiscal que sejam partes relacionadas aos controladores Órgão 2019 2018 2017 Conselho de Administração............................... 84,70% 88,34% 87,3% Diretoria Estatutária........................................... 0% 0% 0% Conselho Fiscal................................................. N/A N/A N/A 13.14 - Remuneração de administradores e membros do conselho fiscal, agrupados por órgão, recebida por qualquer razão que não a função que ocupam Não há valores a serem informados, dado que os membros de nossa diretoria estatutária e Conselho de Administração não receberam quaisquer valores que não aqueles em decorrência da função ocupada. 63 13.15 - Remuneração de administradores e membros do conselho fiscal reconhecida no resultado de controladores, diretos ou indiretos, de sociedades sob controle comum e de controladas do emissor A remuneração de nossos administradores informada no item 13.2 acima foi reconhecida no resultado de nossa controlada Azul Linhas Aéreas. 13.16 - Outras informações relevantes O número de membros do Conselho de Administração, Conselho Fiscal (quando instalado) e Diretoria Estatutária da Companhia foram calculados em linha com as disposições do Ofício-Circular/CVM/SEP/ nº003/2019, conforme detalhado nas planilhas abaixo em cada exercício social: EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL PREVISTO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2020 Conselho de Mês Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Janeiro ........................................................................ 11 4 N/A Fevereiro ..................................................................... 11 4 N/A Março .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Abril............................................................................. 11 4 N/A Maio ............................................................................ 11 4 N/A Junho .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Julho ........................................................................... 11 4 N/A Agosto......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Setembro..................................................................... 11 4 N/A Outubro ....................................................................... 11 4 N/A Novembro.................................................................... 11 4 N/A Dezembro.................................................................... 11 4 N/A Média .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2019 Conselho de Mês Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Janeiro ........................................................................ 11 4 N/A Fevereiro ..................................................................... 11 4 N/A Março .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Abril............................................................................. 11 4 N/A Maio ............................................................................ 11 4 N/A Junho .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Julho ........................................................................... 11 4 N/A Agosto......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Setembro..................................................................... 11 4 N/A Outubro ....................................................................... 11 4 N/A Novembro.................................................................... 11 4 N/A Dezembro.................................................................... 11 4 N/A Média .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2018 Conselho de Mês Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Janeiro ........................................................................ 12 4 N/A Fevereiro ..................................................................... 12 4 N/A Março .......................................................................... 12 4 N/A Abril............................................................................. 11 4 N/A Maio ............................................................................ 11 4 N/A Junho .......................................................................... 11 4 N/A Julho ........................................................................... 9 4 N/A Agosto......................................................................... 10 4 N/A Setembro..................................................................... 10 4 N/A Outubro ....................................................................... 10 4 N/A 64 Novembro.................................................................... 10 4 N/A Dezembro.................................................................... 10 4 N/A Média .......................................................................... 10,67 4 N/A EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL ENCERRADO EM 31 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2017 Conselho de Mês Administração Diretoria Estatutária Conselho Fiscal Janeiro ........................................................................ 11 5 N/A Fevereiro ..................................................................... 11 5 N/A Março .......................................................................... 11 5 N/A Abril............................................................................. 11 5 N/A Maio ............................................................................ 11 5 N/A Junho .......................................................................... 11 5 N/A Julho ........................................................................... 11 5 N/A Agosto......................................................................... 12 4 N/A Setembro..................................................................... 12 4 N/A Outubro ....................................................................... 12 4 N/A Novembro.................................................................... 12 4 N/A Dezembro.................................................................... 12 4 N/A Média .......................................................................... 11,42 4,58 N/A 65 EXHIBIT III REQUIRED INFORMATION DUE TO CHANGES IN THE COMPANY BYLAWS COMPARATIVE TABLE OF COMPANY'S BYLAWS CURRENT WORDING PROPOSED WORDING JUSTIFICATION Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Changes to reflect the Company's new capital stock, Brazilian currency, two billion, two hundred and forty Brazilian currency, two billion, two hundred and forty- in view of the Company's capital increases within million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, one three million, two hundred and fifteen thousand, the limits of its authorized capital, approved at the hundred and fifty Reais and eighty-two cents (R$ fourteen Reais and forty cents (R$ 2,243,215,014.40)two meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 2,240,592,150.82), divided into one billion, two hundred billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and 09, 2020. and fifty-eight million, three hundred and twenty-four ninety-two thousand, one hundred and fifty Reais and thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight eighty-twocents (R$ 2,240,592,150.82), divided into one (1,258,324,778) shares, all registered and without par billion, two hundred and fifty-eight million, five hundred value, out of which nine hundred and twenty-eight and thirty-three thousand, two hundred and forty-four million, nine hundred and sixty-five thousand, fifty-eight (1,258,533,224)one billion, two hundred and fifty-eight (928,965,058) are common shares and three hundred million, three hundred and twenty-four thousand, seven and twenty-nine million, three hundred and fifty-nine hundred and seventy-eight(1,258,324,778)shares, all thousand, seven hundred and twenty (329,359,720), are registered and without par value, out of which nine preferred shares. hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and . sixty-five thousand, fifty-eight (928,965,058) are common shares and three hundred and twenty-nine million, five hundred and sixty-eight thousand, one hundred and sixty-six(329,568,166)three hundred and twenty-nine million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, seven hundred and twenty (329,359,720), are preferred shares. . Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Changes to reflect the Company's new capital stock, Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of in view of the Company's capital increases within 66 any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up the limits of its authorized capital, approved at the to one hundred and five million, one hundred and fifty- to one hundred and four million, nine hundred and forty- meeting of the Board of Directors held on March seven thousand, four hundred and fifty-six (105,157,456) nine thousand and ten (104,949,010)one hundred and 09, 2020. new preferred shares. The Board of Directors shall five million, one hundred and fifty-seven thousand, four establish the conditions of the issuance, including the hundred and fifty-six (105,157,456) new preferred price and term for payment. shares. The Board of Directors shall establish the conditions of the issuance, including the price and term for payment. 67 EXHIBIT IV BYLAWS WITH MARKED CHANGES AZUL S.A. Publicly-held Company Corporate Taxpayers' Register (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29 Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112 BY-LAWS Chapter I Name, Duration, Headquarters, Corporate Purpose, and Venue Article 1 - Azul S.A. ("Company") is a corporation governed by these Bylaws and applicable law, particularly Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and the Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") ("Level 2 Regulation"). Paragraph 1 - Once admitted to the special listing segment of B3, namely, Corporate Governance Level 2, the Company, its shareholders, Management and Members of the Fiscal Council, if one is installed, are subject to the provisions under Level 2 Regulation and to the Self-Regulatory Code on Mergers and Acquisitions issued by the Brazilian Takeover Panel (Comitê de Aquisições e Fusões - CAF) ("Panel Code"). Paragraph 2 - The Company, its shareholders, Management and Members of the Fiscal Council, as well as members of any technical or advisory committees established under theses bylaws are required and indeed commit to mold their actions to the standards and requirements expressed in the principles and rules of the Panel Code, and to defer to the regulatory and supervisory authority of the Panel, and abide by the Panel decisions regarding tender offers, mergers, share-for-share mergers, consolidations and spin-offs followed by mergers under its authority. Paragraph 3 - The Shareholders' General Meetings shall be convened to decide on the suspending the rights, including voting rights, of any shareholder in breach of the main provision of Paragraph 2 of Article 1, pursuant to article 120 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Article 2 - The Company's duration is indefinite. Article 3 - The Company's headquarters and venue are located in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8th floor, Edifício Jatobá, Bairro de Tamboré, Zip Code 06460- 040. Sole Paragraph - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may open or close branches, agencies, offices and representation offices, and any other facilities to conduct its activities anywhere in Brazil or abroad. Article 4 - The Company's corporate purpose includes hold direct or indirect interest in any type of companies whose activities include to (a) explore scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services of passengers, cargo and mailbags, in Brazil and abroad, according to the concessions granted by the relevant authorities, (b) explore additional air charter transportation activities for passengers, cargo and mailbags, (c) render services of maintenance and repair of own and third-party aircrafts, motors, items and parts, (d) render services of aircraft hangar, (e) render services of runway, flight attendance and aircraft cleaning, (f) purchase and lease aircrafts and other related assets, (g) develop and manage its own customer loyalty program or customer loyalty programs of third parties, (h) sell 68 redemption rights regarding awards under the customer loyalty program, (i) explore Travel Agency and Tourism businesses, (j) develop other activities that are connected, incidental, additional or related to the above-mentioned activities; and (k) hold interest in other companies. Chapter II Capital Stock and Shares Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Brazilian currency, two billion, two hundred and forty-threemillion, two hundred and fifteen thousand, fourteen Reais and forty cents (R$ 2,243,215,014.40)two billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and ninety-twothousand, one hundred and fifty Reais and eighty-twocents (R$ 2,240,592,150.82), divided into one billion, two hundred and fifty-eightmillion, five hundred and thirty-threethousand, two hundred and forty-four(1,258,533,224)one billion, two hundred and fifty-eightmillion, three hundred and twenty-fourthousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight(1,258,324,778)shares, all registered and without par value, out of which nine hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and sixty-five thousand, fifty-eight (928,965,058) are common shares and three hundred and twenty-ninemillion, five hundred and sixty-eightthousand, one hundred and sixty-six(329,568,166)three hundred and twenty-ninemillion, three hundred and fifty-ninethousand, seven hundred and twenty (329,359,720), are preferred shares. Paragraph 1 - All the Company's shares are registered shares, which may be recorded as book-entry shares, in which case they will be kept in deposit accounts opened in the name of their holders with a financial institution duly authorized by the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"). Shareholders may be required to pay a fee, as provided in paragraph 3 of Article 35 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 2 - Each common share entitles its holder to one (1) vote in resolutions taken at Shareholders' General Meetings. Paragraph 3 - Common shares are convertible into preferred shares, at the discretion of their respective shareholders, in the proportion of seventy-five (75) common shares per one (1) preferred share, provided they are fully paid-up and there is no violation of the legal proportion between common and preferred shares. Paragraph 4 - Shareholders intending to convert their common shares into preferred shares shall sign and send a written notice to the Company's Investor Relations Officer informing the number of common shares to be converted. After receipt of the notice, the Company shall promptly inform the other common shareholders, in writing, and grant them a fifteen-day period to exercise their right to convert their common shares, also through a signed written notice sent to the Company's Investor Relations Officer, informing the number of common shares to be converted. Paragraph 5 - Shareholders who fail to send the notice to the Company within the period above shall be deemed as having no intention of exercising their right to convert their Shares. Paragraph 6 - If more than one shareholder promptly informs their intention to convert their common shares into preferred shares, and the number of preferred shares intended for conversion, plus the number of preferred shares that have already been issued by the end of the period to exercise the right to convert the shares, exceeds the maximum number of preferred shares eligible to be issued pursuant to Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the common shares shall be converted into preferred shares up to the maximum number of preferred shares pursuant to Article 15, on a prorated basis of the respective interest of common shares held by each shareholder of the Company at the end of the period to exercise the right to convert the shares. Paragraph 7 - Any amendment to the provisions of Paragraph 3 hereof, related to the proportion between common and preferred shares in the conversion referred to in the aforementioned Paragraph, is subject to prior approval of the holders of preferred shares at a special General Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 136 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. 69 Paragraph 8 - In case of conversion of preferred shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of this Article 5, the Company shall record the conversion in its books. Paragraph 9 - Preferred shares entitle their holders to restricted voting rights exclusively in the following matters: transformation, incorporation, merger or spin-off of the Company; approval of agreements between the Company and the Controlling Shareholder, directly or through third parties, as well as any other companies in which the Controlling Shareholder has interest, whenever decided in a general meeting pursuant to the law or the Bylaws; evaluation of assets allocated to pay-up the Company's capital increase; selection of an expert institution or company for the determination of the Economic Value of the Company, as provided for by Sole Paragraph of Article 46 hereof; amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in Item 4.1. of the Level 2 Regulation, except that such voting right shall prevail while the Level 2 Corporate Governance Listing Agreement is in effect; the matters set forth on the Panel Code; amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in this Paragraph Nine, as well as in Paragraphs Ten to Twelve of this Article 5 and in Articles 12 to 14; the global compensation of the management of the Company, pursuant to Paragraph Two of Article 15 below; and amendment to or revocation of the provisions hereof that amend or modify any of the requirements provided for in Paragraph Two of Article 15 and in Articles 29 to 32. Paragraph 10 - Each of the matters indicated in Items (i) to (vii) of Paragraph Nine of this Article 5 are, for purposes of this Bylaws and pursuant to this Paragraph Ten, "Special Matter(s)" and shall be approved in accordance with this Paragraph Ten. The approval of the Special Matters provided for in items (i) to (vi) of Paragraph Nine of this Article 5 by the General Shareholders' Meeting is subject to prior approval at a special Shareholders' Meeting, as provided for in Chapter IV of this Bylaws, in case the Controlling Shareholder holds shares issued by the Company representing, as a whole, Dividends Distribution equivalent or inferior to fifty percent (50%). The approval of the Special Matter provided for in item (vii) of the Paragraph Nine of this Article 5 by the General Shareholders' Meeting shall always be subject to the prior approval of the special Shareholders' Meeting. Paragraph 11 - The rights granted in articles (i) 4-Acaput, (ii) 105, (iii) 123, sole paragraph, (c) and (d); (iv) 126, paragraph 3; (v) 157, paragraph 1; (vi) 159, paragraph 4; (vii) 161, paragraph 2; (viii) 163, paragraph 6; (ix) 206, II, (b); and (x) 246, paragraph 1, (a), all of them provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law, may be exercised by shareholders representing the percentage of the Dividends Distribution equivalent to the percentage of capital stock or outstanding shares, as the case may be, established in such articles of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 12 - The following preferences and advantages are granted to preferred shares issued by the Company: right to receive dividends in amounts equal to seventy-five (75) times the amount of dividends attributed to the common shares; right to be included in a takeover bid resulting from the Disposal of the Company's Control under the same conditions and for a price per share equal to seventy-five (75) times the price per common share paid to the Disposing Controlling Shareholder; and in case the Company is wound up, capital refund priority over the common shares, in the amount corresponding to the multiplication of the Company's share capital by the Dividends Distribution to which the preferred shares issued by the Company are entitled to. After the priority refund over the capital for preferred shares and the refund of the capital over the common shares, the preferred shares will have right to refund of amounts equivalent to the multiplication of the remaining assets to which the shareholder is subject to due to 70 the Dividends Distribution that the preferred shares would be entitled to. For the sake of clarification, the amounts paid to preferred shares as priority shall be considered for purposes of the calculation of the total amount to be paid to the preferred shares in case of the Company's wind up. Paragraph 13 - The shareholders have preemptive rights, in proportion of their respective interests in the Company's share capital, to subscribe for shares, debentures convertible into shares or warrants issued by the Company, pursuant to Article 171 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, provided that the exercise period established by the General Shareholders' Meeting is above thirty (30) days. Paragraph 14 - In case shareholders' withdrawal, the amount to be paid by the Company as refund of the shares held by the withdrawing shareholders in the hypothesis authorized by the Brazilian Corporate Law, shall correspond to the economic value of such shares, to be verified in accordance with the evaluation procedure accepted by the Brazilian Corporate Law, whenever such amount is lower than the equity value verified in accordance with article 45 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 15 - The issue of founder's shares by the Company is prohibited. Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up to one hundred and four million, nine hundred and forty- nine thousand and ten (104,949,010)one hundred and five million, one hundred and fifty-seventhousand, four hundred and fifty-six(105,157,456)new preferred shares. The Board of Directors shall establish the conditions of the issuance, including the price and term for payment. Paragraph 1 - The Company may, within the limits of its authorized capital and pursuant to a plan approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting, grant stock options to its officers and employees, or to individuals providing services to the Company or to its Subsidiaries. Paragraph 2 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, excluding preemptive rights or reducing the exercise period provided for by Paragraph 4 of Article 171 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, shares, debentures convertible into shares or warrants may be issued, and their placement shall be made through sale in stock exchange, public subscription or share exchange in public offering of transfer of control, pursuant to applicable law, within the limits of the authorized capital. Article 7 - Every shareholder purchasing shares issued by the Company, even if they are already a shareholder or Group of Shareholders (as defined in Article 54 hereof), is required to proceed with the disclose provided for in Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, when the disclosure is required. Without prejudice of other penalties as provided for by law and the rules of the CVM, shareholders who fail to comply with this requirement may have their rights suspended, pursuant to Article 120 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and Article 11, Item "(r)," hereof, which suspension shall be cancelled as soon as such requirement is complied with. Chapter III General Shareholders' Meetings Article 8 - The General Shareholders' Meetings shall be convened, annually, on an ordinary basis, in the four months immediately following the end of the fiscal year, to discuss the matters provided for by law and, on an extraordinary basis, whenever the Company's interests so require. Such meetings shall be called, installed and held as provided for by applicable law and these Bylaws. Sole Paragraph - The General Shareholders' Meetings shall be called pursuant to Article 124 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and installed and presided over by the Chair of the Board of Directors or, in his absence or disqualification, any member of the Board of Directors or, in their absence, any officer of the Company attending the meeting, appointed by the Shareholders. The Chair of the General Shareholders' Meetings shall appoint the secretary, who is not required to be a shareholder of the Company. 71 Article 9 - Except in case of qualified quorum provided for by law, resolutions at General Shareholders' Meetings shall be taken by absolute majority vote, pursuant to restrictions established under the Brazilian Corporate Law and these Bylaws. Paragraph 1 - The minutes of the General Shareholders' Meetings shall be drafted in summary form, except when otherwise decided by the Chair of the Meeting, of all facts taking place, including dissents and complaints, with the transcription of resolutions taken, and shall be published omitting the signatures of the shareholders, pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 2 - The General Shareholders' Meeting may only decide on matters of the agenda included in the call notice, except as provided by the Brazilian Corporate Law. Article 10 - Shareholders may be represented in the General Shareholders' Meeting by proxy pursuant to Article 126 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, which proxy shall have been granted within one (1) year before the meeting, to a shareholder, Company Management member, lawyer, financial institution or investment fund manager representing syndicate members, if applicable. The shareholder shall send to the Company, at least forty-eight (48) hours before the Meeting is held, the proxy, duly executed pursuant to applicable law and these Bylaws. The shareholder or its legal representative shall attend the General Shareholders' Meeting with the relevant identification document or a document confirming its legal representation powers, as applicable. Sole Paragraph - Without prejudice to the foregoing, by the time the meeting is opened, the proxy or legal representative who attends the meeting with the documents mentioned in the head provision hereof may attend and vote, even if they failed to submit such documents in advance. Article 11 - The General Shareholders' Meeting, in addition to the obligations imposed by law, according to the quorum provided for by these Bylaws and applicable law, shall: examine the management accounts for the last fiscal year; examine, discuss and vote the financial statements, based on the opinion of the Fiscal Council, if one is installed, and other documents, pursuant to applicable law; elect and dismiss the members of the Board of Directors; subject to Article 5, Paragraph 9, Item (viii) hereof, establish the overall annual compensation of the members of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council, if one is installed, provided that, in any case, the compensation is not different from that established in the Company's annual business plans or budget; decide, according to the proposal presented by the management, about the allocation of net income for the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends; amend the Bylaws, subject to Article 5, Paragraphs 9 and 10 hereof; approve share incentive plans for the Company's management and employees, as well as of the management and employees of the Company's subsidiaries or individuals providing services to the Company or its subsidiaries; decide on (i) capital increases above the limits of the authorized capital, or capital decreases and (ii) the appraisal of assets used to pay for the Company's capital increase, subject to Article 5, Paragraph 9, Item (iii) hereof; subject to Article 5, Paragraph 9, Item (i) hereof, decide on the consolidation, spin-off, conversion, merger or the merger of shares involving the Company, as well as on the transfer of a significant part of the assets of the Company that leads to interruption of its activities; decide on the issue of shares or any securities by the Company, establishing the respective issue price and amount, as provided for by Article 6 hereof, or other securities, as applicable; decide on redemption, repayment, stock splits or reverse stock splits of shares by the Company or any securities issued by the Company; decide on repurchase and/or trading of shares issued by the Company and derivatives referenced thereto, to the extent that such effectiveness is not subject to the Shareholders' Meeting prior approval, pursuant to the rules issued by the CVM; 72 decide on in-court or out-of-court corporate reorganization or filing for bankruptcy; decide on dissolution or liquidation of the Company, or suspension of such liquidation, and appoint the liquidator and the Fiscal Council that shall operate during the liquidation period; distribute dividends above the minimum mandatory dividend or pay interest on shareholders' equity above the amount established by the Company's annual business plans or budget; subject to Article 5, Paragraph 9, Item (iv) hereof, choose, among a list of companies appointed by the Board of Directors, the expert company responsible for preparing an appraisal report of the Company's shares, if the Company is delisted or exits the Level 2, pursuant to Chapter VIII hereof; decide on any other matter submitted by the Board of Directors; without prejudice to Article 19, XVII, decide on the approval of agreements entered into between the Company and the Controlling Shareholder, directly or through third parties, as well as with other companies in which the Controlling Shareholder is a stakeholder; and suspend the exercise of shareholders' rights, pursuant to Article 120 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and these Bylaws, including Article 1, paragraph 3, and Article 7 hereof, in which cases, the shareholder(s) whose rights are subject to suspension shall not vote. Chapter IV Special Meeting Article 12 - Pursuant to Paragraph 10 of the Article 5 hereof, the approval of a Special Matter on a General Meeting may depend on the prior approval by holders of preferred shares on a special meeting ("Special Meeting"). Article 13 - The provisions of Sole Paragraph of Article 8 related to the calling, chairman of the meeting and appointment of secretary, as well as the rules of representation provided for in Article 10 and its Sole Paragraph in relation to the General Meetings shall also apply to the Special Meetings. Article 14 - The Special Meeting shall be installed, on first call, with the presence of shareholders representing, at least, twenty-five percent (25%) of the preferred shares and, on a second call, with the presence of shareholders representing any amount of preferred shares, with exception to the hypothesis provided for in the Level 2 Regulation. The resolutions shall be taken by the majority of the present shareholders, if different quorum is not required by the Brazilian Corporate Law. The minutes of the Special Meeting shall record the number of votes of the shareholders entitled to the right to vote in favor and against each resolution and shall indicate the total participation of the shareholders that voted in favor or against each resolution. Chapter V Management Article 15 - The Company shall be managed by a Board of Directors and a Board of Executive Officers, according to the duties and powers attributed by applicable law and these Bylaws. Paragraph 1 - The positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO or main officer of the Company shall not be held by the same person, except (i) in case of vacancy, pursuant to item 5.4 of the Level 2 Regulation; and (ii) on an exceptional case and for purposes of this transition, up to a maximum period of three (3) years counted as of the beginning of the dealing with securities issued by the Company in the Level 2. Paragraph 2 - The General Shareholders' Meeting shall establish the overall annual compensation of the management, subject to Article 5, Paragraph 9, Item (viii), and the Board of Directors shall sets forth the individual compensation of each member of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers. Paragraph 3 - The management's investiture shall be made upon the execution of the Investiture Instrument (Termo de Posse) drawn up in the Company's books, within thirty (30) days from their election, with no guarantee of office. 73 Paragraph 4 - The investiture of members of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers shall be made upon the execution of the Management's Statement of Consent, as required by the Level 2 Regulation and the Panel Code, pursuant to applicable law. Paragraph 5 - The management shall remain in office until the investiture of their successors, unless otherwise resolved by the General Shareholders' Meeting or Board of Directors, as applicable. Paragraph 6 - Except for the provisions of these Bylaws and applicable law, meetings of management bodies shall be held with the attendance of the majority of their respective members and resolutions thereof shall be deemed valid if taken by majority vote of the attending members. Section I Board of Directors Article 16 - The Board of Directors is composed of at least five (5) and at most fourteen (14) members, whether shareholders of the Company or not, whether resident in Brazil or not, all elected and dismissible by the General Meeting, with a unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted. Paragraph 1 - At least two (2) or twenty percent (20%) of members of the Board of Directors, whichever is greater, shall be Independent Directors and expressly declared as such in the minutes of the General Shareholders' Meeting that elects them. Director(s) elected pursuant to Article 141, Paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and Paragraph 3 below shall also be deemed Independent Director(s). Paragraph 2 - When the calculation of the above percentage results in a fraction, it shall be rounded to a whole number pursuant to the Level 2 Regulation. Paragraph 3 - If the Board of Directors consists of five (5) members and the position of board member becomes vacant for any reason, the remaining board members shall appoint an alternate member who shall remain in office as acting board member until the next General Shareholders' Meeting, when the new member shall be elected. The new member shall remain in office until the end of the unified term of office. For purposes of this Paragraph, vacancy shall occur in case of dismissal, death, resignation, confirmed disqualification, or disability. Article 17 - The Meetings of the Board of Directors shall be held, ordinarily, every quarter. However, it may be held as required by the Company, whenever called by the Chair of the Board of Directors or any two (2) members of the Board of Directors, jointly, through a written notice sent at least two (2) days in advance. The notice may be sent by any authorized means with return receipt, including e-mail, indicating the date, time and a summary agenda. Paragraph 1 - The Board of Directors may meet by conference call or videoconference. In such cases, board members attending the meeting shall vote by letter, facsimile or e-mail with digital certification. Paragraph 2 - Meetings of the Board of Directors shall be installed by at least the majority of the incumbent board members to be deemed duly called and adopt valid resolutions. In any event, the meeting of the Board of Directors shall be deemed duly called if attended by all incumbent board members, irrespective of compliance with call formalities pursuant to these Bylaws. Paragraph 3 - The meetings of the Board of Directors shall be presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, who shall appoint the secretary. In case of temporary absence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Vice-chairman or any other member appointed by the majority of the directors shall preside over the meeting, in which case, there shall be no casting vote. Paragraph 4 - The officers and independent auditors may be called to attend the meetings of the Board of Directors in order to make any necessary clarifications. 74 Paragraph 5 - Decisions of the Board of Directors shall be made by affirmative vote of, at least, the majority of attending members. Paragraph 6 - The minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors shall be drafted in the minutes book and signed by all attending Directors. The minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors including decisions intended to be effective before third parties shall be filed with the public register of companies and published pursuant to Article 289 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 7 - Members of the Board of Directors shall have flawless reputation and, unless allowed by the General Shareholders' Meeting, they cannot be elected if they have or represent any interest that conflicts with the interests of the Company. Members of the Board of Directors shall not exercise voting rights in case of supervening conflict of interest with the Company. Paragraph 8 - Members of the Board may not have access to information or attend meetings of the Board of Directors to discuss matters on which they have or represent any interest that conflicts with the interests of the Company, and the exercise of their voting rights shall be expressly forbidden. Paragraph 9 - The Chairman and Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors shall be appointed by the General Shareholders' Meeting at the time of election of board members. Paragraph 10 - The Chairman of the Board of Directors (or whoever replaces him for any of the reasons provided for in Paragraphs 11 and 12 of this Article) has the casting vote in the resolutions of the Board of Directors, in addition to his own vote, in case of tie vote. Paragraph 11 - In case of temporary disqualification, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be replaced by the Vice-chairman or, if the Vice-chairman is absent, any other Director appointed by the Chairman or by the other Directors if no one is appointed. Paragraph 12 - If the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors becomes vacant, the Vice-chairman shall take and remain in office until the board members elect a new Chairman, who shall remain in office for the remaining term of office. Paragraph 13 - The members of the Board of Directors shall not leave their offices for more than thirty (30) consecutive calendar days, under penalty of losing their offices, unless the Board of Directors authorizes them to do so. Article 18 - The Board of Directors may create Committees, consisting of Management members and/or other persons that are not members of the Management of the Company, to assist it in its duties. The Board of Directors shall establish the scope, members and form of operation of each Committee at the resolution that approves the creation of the Committees. Article 19 - In addition to the matters provided for in Article 142 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and other provisions hereof, the Board of Directors shall: I - approve the annual and pluriannual budgets, business plan, strategic plans and expansion projects; - approve the acquisition, sale, transfer or encumbrance of the Company's fixed assets and the pledge of guarantees in amounts greater than three percent (3%) of the net earnings recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year, whenever such transactions are outside the ordinary course of business of a company operating in the same industry wherein the Company operates, subject to Article 32 hereof;

III - decide on the issuance of shares or any other securities by the Company, their respective issue prices and the number of shares or other securities whenever such decisions may be made by the Board of Directors, pursuant to applicable law; 75 IV - authorize the Company to pledge guarantees for third-party obligations in amounts greater than three percent (3%) of the net earnings recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year, except for guarantees incurred by companies operating in the same industry wherein the Company operates in the ordinary course of their businesses; V - call the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company; VI - grant stock options and restricted stocks to the Management and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries, without preemptive rights to shareholders, pursuant to the conditions of programs approved at General Shareholders' Meetings; VII - authorize the issue of the Company's shares, within the limits authorized in Article 6 hereof, setting forth issue conditions, including price and payment period, and exclude (or reduce the term for exercise of) preemptive rights in issues of shares, warrants and convertible debentures, which placement occurs through the sale in stock exchange, public subscription or public offering for transfer of control, pursuant to applicable law; VIII - appoint and dismiss independent auditors. The external auditors shall prepare information to the Board of Directors, upon request of the Board of Directors and within its powers. The Board of Directors may request clarifications whenever necessary; IX - set forth overall guidelines for the Company's business, including business targets and strategies to be pursued by the Company, ensuring their adequate execution; X - elect and dismiss the Company's officers and establish their roles, and appoint the Investor Relations Officer; XI - inspect the administration of Officers, examine, at any time, the Company's books and documents, request information about executed agreements, or to be executed, and any other acts; XII - express an opinion about the Management's report and the Board of Executive Officers' accounts and decide on submitting them to the General Shareholders' Meeting; XIII - analyze the Company's quarterly results; XIV - express a prior opinion about any proposal to be submitted to a resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting; XV - approve the negotiation, assignment, transfer or sale of any intangible assets; XVI - approve the establishment of any type of security or personal guarantee on the Company's fixed assets in amounts greater than three percent (3%) of the net earnings recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year, except in case of judicial attachment, seizure or arrest; XVII - approve the Related Parties Transactions Policy and the implementation of any transaction in accordance with the provisions of such policy, subject to Article 32 hereof, provided that mergers, share-for-share mergers, consolidations and spin-off followed by a merger, with related parties, shall be regulated by the Panel Code XVIII - approve the contracting of financial obligations not included in the annual plan or budget of the Company or its Subsidiaries, which amounts are greater than three percent (3%) of the net earnings recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year, subject to Article 32 hereof; XIX - decide on the issue of ordinary debentures, not convertible into shares, as well as on the issue of commercial papers and warrants; - define the list of three companies specialized in economic appraisal of companies, to prepare an appraisal report of the Company's shares in the event of a tender offer for delisting as a publicly-held company or exiting Level 2, in accordance with the provisions of the Panel Code;

XXI - authorize the Company's Board of Executive Officers to file for bankruptcy or request in-court or out-of- court reorganization of the Company after approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting;

XXII - decide on any financial restructuring directly or indirectly involving the Company or its Subsidiaries; XXIII - approve the Code of Ethic and Conduct of the Company;

XXIV - decide on any matters submitted by the Board of Executive Officers;

XXV - agree or disagree on any public offering for the purchase of shares issued by the Company, through a substantiated opinion disclosed within fifteen (15) days of publication of the notice about the public offering of shares, which opinion shall include, at least: (i) the price of the public offering for the purchase of shares; (ii) the convenience and opportunity of the public offering for the purchase of shares in terms of the interests of the group of shareholders and liquidity of their securities; (iii) the impact of the public offering on the interests of the Company; (iv) the strategic plans disclosed by the offeror in connection with the Company; (v) the description of the relevant changes in the financial status of the Company, occurred since the date of the last financial statements or 76 quarterly information released to the market; (vi) other relevant aspects for the shareholder's decision; and (iv) other items considered relevant by the Board of Directors, as well as information required pursuant to the rules of the CVM; and XXVI - decide on the repurchase and/or trading of shares issued by the Company and derivatives referenced thereto, except for the provision of Article 11, item (l) hereto. Section II Board of Executive Officers Article 20 -The Company's Board of Executive Officers shall consist of at least two (2) and no more than seven members elected by the Board of Directors, residents in Brazil, who are not required to be shareholders of the Company, as follows: one (1) Chief Executive Officer (CEO); one (1) Vice-chief Financial Officer; one (1) Investor Relations Officer; and up to four (4) Executive Officers, who are not required to have any specific designation. The accumulation of positions is permitted. Paragraph 1 - The Executive Officers are elected by majority vote of the members of the Board of Directors for a term of office of two (2) years, with permitted reelection. The investiture of members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be made upon the execution of the respective investiture instrument drawn up in the Company's books, as provided for by Article 15, Paragraph 4 hereof. The Board of Executive Officers shall consist of professionals of confirmed experience and ability to act in their respective areas of expertise. Moreover, such professionals shall meet the requirements set forth by law and these Bylaws to perform their duties. Paragraph 2 - The Officers may be dismissed, at any time, by the Board of Directors. Once an Officer is dismissed, the Board of Directors shall elect an alternate Officer for the remaining term of office within ten (10) days of the vacancy. Also, in case of temporary disqualification or absence of any Officer for more than sixty (60) days, the Board of Directors shall promptly meet to elect an alternate Officer for the remaining term of office. The CEO shall serve as replacement of the relevant Officer during his absence or while the elected alternate does not take office, as applicable. Paragraph 3 - The position of Investor Relations Officer may be served by an Investor Relations Officer or, cumulatively, by any Officer. Paragraph 4 - The Board of Directors shall appoint an Investor Relations Officer among the Officers of the Company, who shall be in charge of the disclosure of relevant acts or facts in connection with the Company's business, as well as of relations of the Company with the market and regulatory and inspection entities. Paragraph 5 - The CEO shall coordinate the activities of the Board of Executive Officers and supervise all the Company's activities. Paragraph 6 - The Vice-chief Financial Officer shall analyze, monitor and evaluate the Company's financial performance, according to resolutions taken at the General Shareholders' Meeting and meetings of the Board of Directors and the business plan; provide information on the performance of the Company, from time to time, to the General Shareholders' Meeting and the Board of Directors; coordinate the preparation of the Company's financial statements and the annual management's report and present them to the external auditors, Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, if one is installed. Paragraph 7 - The Investor Relations Officer, among other duties that may be established, has the power to (i) reservedly represent the Company before the CVM, shareholders, investors, stock exchanges, the Central Bank of Brazil and other agencies related to capital markets activities; (ii) plan, coordinate and guide the relationship and the communication between the Company and its investors, the CVM and entities in which the securities of the Company are admitted to trading; (iii) propose guidelines and rules on the investor relations of the Company; (iv) comply with the requirements set forth by the capital markets applicable law and disclose to the market material information about the Company and its businesses, in accordance with the law; (v) safe keep the corporate books 77 and ensure the accuracy of the records; (vi) supervise the services carried out by the depositary financial institution holding the shares of the shareholding structure, such as payment of dividends and bonus, purchase, sale and transfer of shares, among others; (vii) ensure the compliance with and performance of the corporate governance rules, bylaws and the applicable law in connection with the securities market; and (viii) individually or in group, carry out the regular management acts of the Company. Paragraph 8 - Without prejudice to the duties that the Board of Directors may set forth to the other officers, the CEO may set forth other duties to such officers. Article 21 - The Board of Executive Officers shall meet when convened by its CEO or by any member of the Board of Executive Officers, whenever the corporate interests so demand, upon a five (5) days' prior notice sent by letter with acknowledgment receipt, facsimile or e-mail. The attendance of all officers shall allow the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers to be held regularly, irrespective of any calling. The meetings shall be held with the attendance of the majority of its members, and the respective resolutions shall be taken by majority vote of the attending members, except in case of a draw, when the CEO shall have the casting vote to approve or reject the matter under discussion. Paragraph 1 - The meetings of the Board of Executive Officers shall be presided over by the CEO. Paragraph 2 - The members of the Board of Executive Officers may meet by conference call or videoconference. In such cases, board members attending the meeting shall vote by letter, facsimile or e-mail with digital certification. The meetings of the Board of Executive Officers shall be drafted in the appropriate book and signed by all attending Officers. Article 22 - The Board of Executive Officers has the power to represent the Company, manage the corporate business in general and practice all necessary or convenient acts for such purpose, except for those which power is attributed by law or by these Bylaws to the Shareholders' Meeting or the Board of Directors. In exercising their duties, the Officers may carry out all transactions and perform all acts necessary to achieve the purposes of their titles, as provided for hereunder as to the form of representation, jurisdictional amount for certain acts, and general business guidelines set forth by the Board of Directors, including discussing and approving the use of funds; settling claims; waiving; assigning rights; acknowledging debts; reaching agreements; making commitments; undertaking obligations; entering into agreements; purchasing, selling and burdening personal property and real estate; providing collaterals, guarantees and sureties; issuing, indorsing, pledging, discounting, withdrawing and accommodating securities in general; opening, transferring and closing accounts in credit institutions; all of which may also be performed by a duly authorized attorney-in-fact, pursuant to the legal restrictions and those set forth herein. Article 23 - The Board of Executive Officers also has the power to: comply and enforce compliance with these Bylaws and the resolutions of the Board of Directors and

Shareholders' Meeting; represent the Company, as plaintiff and defendant, according to the duties and powers set forth herein and by the Shareholders' Meeting; discuss the opening, closing and change of addresses of branches, agencies, offices or representation offices of the Company in Brazil or abroad; submit, on an annual basis, to the review of the Board of Directors, the Management Report and the accounts of the Board of Executive Officers, together with the report of the independent auditors, as well as with the proposal for the use of revenue assessed abroad; prepare and propose, to the Board of Directors, the business, operating and investment plans of the Company, as well as the annual budget; prepare the strategic planning of the Company and issue their respective rules; prepare and propose to the Board of Directors, with the support of the Governance Committee, the Code of Ethic and Conduct; decide on any matter that is not attributed to the reserved power of the Shareholders' Meeting or 78 Board of Directors, as well as on any divergences among its members; and present, on a quarterly basis, to the Board of Directors, a detailed economic, financial and equity balance sheets of the Company and its subsidiaries. Article 24 - The representation of the Company, in any act that creates a responsibility to the Company or release third parties from obligations undertaken with the Company, including the representation of the Company in court, as plaintiff or defendant, is attributed to: (i) the CEO, solely; (ii) any two (2) Officers together; or (iii) one (1) solely attorney-in-fact with special powers, provided that such attorney-in-fact has been appointed by the CEO, pursuant to Article 25 hereof. Sole Paragraph - The Company may be represented by a sole Officer or attorney-in-fact (i) in the shareholders' meetings or meetings of partners of companies in which it participates; (ii) in acts or transactions of the Company abroad; (iii) before agencies of any level of government, councils or professional associations of workers' unions; and (iv) in any regular act that does not create a responsibility to the Company. Article 25 - The powers of attorney shall be granted on behalf of the Company by the CEO solely, and they shall specify the granted powers and, except for those powers of attorney for judicial purposes (ad judicia), they shall have a limited term of up to one (1) year, pursuant to the limits set forth by the Board of Directors, these Bylaws, or applicable law. Sole Paragraph - In the absence of any determination as to the term of the powers of attorney granted by the Company, a term of one (1) year shall be presumed. Article 26 - The acts of any Officer, attorney-in-fact or employee that involve the Company in obligations and businesses or transactions outside the Company's purpose are expressly prohibited and shall be void and ineffective in what concerns the Company. Section III Audit Committee Article 27 - The Audit Committee, a consulting body directly related to the Board of Directors, shall consist of at least three (3) members, most of them independent members, pursuant to legislation in force. Of the independent members of the Audit Committee, (i) at least two (2) shall be Independent Members, of whom at least one (1) shall have been appointed as coordinator of such committee; and (ii) at least one (1) of the independent members shall have proven experience in corporate accounting matters. The Board of Directors shall approve the regulation applicable to the Audit Committee, setting forth rules to convene, install and vote the meetings of the committee, as well as the frequency of meetings, duration of terms of office, and member's eligibility requirements, among other matters. Article 28 - The Audit Committee has the power to, among others: express an opinion about the hiring and dismissal of the independent auditor for preparation of an external independent audit or any other service; supervise the activities of the independent auditors to evaluate: (i) their independence; (ii) the quality of the services provided; and (iii) the suitability of the services provided to the Company's requirements; supervise the internal controls and internal audit departments of the Company; supervise the activities concerning the preparation of the financial statements of the Company; monitor the quality and integrity of the mechanisms of internal control of the Company; monitor the quality and integrity of quarterly information, interim financial information and financial statements of the Company; monitor the quality and integrity of information and measurements disclosed based on adjusted accounting data and non-accounting data that add unforeseen elements to the regular reporting structure of the financial statements of the Company; evaluate and monitor the Company's exposure to risks, including to require detailed information about policies and procedures related to: (i) management's compensation; (ii) the use of Company's assets; and (iii) expenses incurred on behalf of the Company; 79 evaluate and monitor, together with the management and the internal audit department, the suitability of the related-party transactions carried out by the Company and their respective records; and prepare an annual report, in summary form, to be presented together with the financial statements, including the description of: (i) its activities, the results and conclusions reached and recommendations made; and any situation presenting a significant divergence between the management of the Company, the independent auditors and the Audit Committee in connection with the financial statements of the Company. Section IV Compensation Committee Article 29 - The Compensation Committee, a consulting body directly related to the Board of Directors, shall consist of three (3) members appointed by the Board of Directors, and its regulation shall be approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors, setting forth rules to convene, install and vote the meetings of the committee, as well as the frequency of meetings, duration of terms of office, and member's eligibility requirements, among other matters. Paragraph 1 - At least two (2) members of the Compensation Committee shall be Independent Members. Paragraph 2 - The Compensation Committee shall be coordinated by one of its independent members, who will be entitled to call special meetings and establish the relevant agenda. Article 30 - The Compensation Committee shall organize, manage and interpret the share incentive plans and settle any issues not provided for in such plans or any conflicts related thereto. Section V Governance Committee Article 31 - The Governance Committee, a consulting body directly related to the Board of Directors, shall consist of three (3) members appointed by the Board of Directors, setting forth rules to convene, install and vote the meetings of the committee, as well as the frequency of meetings, duration of terms of office, and member's eligibility requirements, among other matters. Paragraph 1 - At least two (2) members of the Governance Committee shall be Independent Members. Paragraph 2 - The Governance Committee shall be coordinated by one of its independent members, who will be entitled to call special meetings and establish the relevant agenda. Article 32 - The Governance Committee shall: recommend to the Board of Directors a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company and supervise its enforcement, supervising its implementation; review and approve the Code of Ethic and Conduct of the Company; review and propose to the Board of Officers a Transactions With Related Parties Police, considering the

Panel Code; review and express its opinion about potential conflicts of interest among members of the Board of Directors and the Company; and express an opinion about (I) the sale or transfer of the Company's fixed assets in amounts greater than three percent (3%) of the net earnings recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements of the last fiscal year, whenever such transactions are outside the ordinary course of business of a company operating in the same industry wherein the Company operates; (II) any transaction between Company's shareholders, officers or related parties, their respective spouses, ascendants, relatives up to the third degree, its Controlling Entities, or persons under common Control on one side, and the Company or its Subsidiaries on the other side, whenever such transactions are outside the ordinary course of business of a company operating in the same industry wherein the Company operates; and (III) contracting any financial obligation not provided for in the annual plan or budget of the Company or its subsidiaries, which amount, in Reais , is greater than two hundred million dollars 80 (US$200,000,000.00), converted by the PTAX rate published by the Central Bank on its webpage on the day of the transaction. Chapter VI Fiscal Council Article 33 - The Company shall have a non-permanent Fiscal Council consisting of three (3) members and their respective alternates, shareholders or not, elected by the Shareholders' Meeting that approves its installation, which Meeting shall also determine the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council, within the legal limit. The Fiscal Council may be installed in fiscal years wherein shareholders request it, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Paragraph 1 - The Fiscal Council, if one is installed, shall have its duties attributed by law. Paragraph 2 - The members of the Fiscal Council shall take office upon the execution of their respective terms, in the appropriate book. Paragraph 3 - The tenure of the members of the Fiscal Council shall be subject to the prior execution of the Term of Consent (Termo de Anuência) of the Members of the Fiscal Council pursuant to the Level 2 Regulation and the Panel Code, as well as in compliance with applicable law. Paragraph 4 - The members of the Fiscal Council shall be replaced, when absent and disqualified, by their respective alternates. In case the offices of members of the Fiscal Council become vacant, their respective alternates shall replace them. In case there are no alternates, the Shareholders' Meeting shall be called to proceed with the election of a member to take the vacant office. Paragraph 5 - In addition to the disqualification cases provided for by law, anyone who maintains a relationship with a company that may be considered a competitor of the Company may not be elected as member of the Fiscal Council of the Company. The election of a person who is, among others: (a) an employee, shareholder or member of a corporate, technical or fiscal body of a competitor, Parent Company or Subsidiary of a competitor; the spouse or relative within the second degree of a member of a management, technical or fiscal body of a competitor, Parent Company or Subsidiary of a competitor. Paragraph 6 - The compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council shall be established by the Shareholders' Meeting that elects them, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 162 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Article 34 - When installed, the Fiscal Council shall meet, pursuant to applicable law, whenever necessary and shall review, at least on a quarterly basis, the financial statements. Paragraph 1 - Irrespective of any formalities, a meeting that has been attended by all members of the Fiscal Council shall be deemed regularly called. Paragraph 2 - The Fiscal Council shall decide by the absolute majority vote, with the attendance of the majority of its members. Paragraph 3 - All decisions of the Fiscal Council shall be included in the minutes drafted in the respective book of Minutes and Opinions of the Fiscal Council and signed by all attending members. Chapter VII Fiscal Year, Balance Sheet, Net Income and Dividends Article 35 - The fiscal year shall coincide with the calendar year, beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31 of each year. 81 Paragraph 1 - At the end of each fiscal year, the Board of Executive Officers shall prepare a general balance sheet, as well as the other financial statements, pursuant to applicable law and the Level 2 Listing Regulation. Paragraph 2 - Together with the financial statements for the fiscal year then ended, the Board of Directors shall submit to the General Shareholders' Meeting for approval the proposal of allocation of net income, in accordance with the provisions hereunder. Paragraph 3 - The Board of Directors may request the Board of Executive Officers to prepare Balance Sheets at any time, and approve the distribution of interim dividends based on income assessed, pursuant to applicable law. At any time, the Board of Directors may also decide on the distribution of interim dividends to be charged from the retained earnings or income reserve, pursuant to applicable law. If distributed, these dividends may be charged from the minimum mandatory dividend. Article 36 - The Company may, with the approval of the Board of Directors, pay to its shareholders interest on shareholders' equity, pursuant to Article 9, Paragraph 7, of Law No. 9,249/95 and other applicable laws and regulations, which may be deducted from the minimum mandatory dividend. Any payment made in accordance herewith shall be included, for all purposes, in the amount of dividends distributed by the Company. Article 37 - Any accumulated losses and reserves for income tax and social contribution on net income shall be deducted from the income of the fiscal year, before any equity payment is made. Paragraph 1 - The retained net income determined pursuant to the head provision hereof shall be used as follows: I - five percent (5%) shall be allocated to the legal reserve, which shall not exceed twenty percent (20%) of the subscribed capital stock. During the fiscal year wherein the balance of the legal reserve plus the capital reserves, as provided for by Paragraph 1 of Article 182 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, exceeds thirty percent (30%) of the capital stock, the allocation of part of the net income of the fiscal year to the legal reserve shall not be mandatory; - as an amount allocated to form contingency reserves and for the reversal of such reserves as established in previous years;

III - zero point one percent (0.1%) of the balance of the net income, after the deductions referred to above and the adjustment provided for by Article 202 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, shall be distributed to the shareholders as mandatory minimum dividend; and

IV - the remaining balance, after eventual profit retention, based on the budget approved by the

Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Article 196 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and Article 39 hereof, shall be distributed as dividend. Paragraph 2 - The minimum mandatory dividend shall not be paid to shareholders for the fiscal year wherein the management of the Company informs the Shareholders' Meeting that such payment is not compatible with the financial condition of the Company, provided that Article 202, Paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Brazilian Corporate Law is complied with. Paragraph 3 - Dividends, except if decided otherwise, shall be paid within sixty (60) days from the date their distribution has been approved and, in any case, within the fiscal year. Article 38 - Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity not received within three (3) years from the date they are made available to shareholders shall be reverted to the Company. Article 39 - The Board of Executive Officers of the Company Shall prepare, on an annual basis, before the beginning of each fiscal year, a written business plan to the Company, that shall include as attachments the operating budgets per line item and capital expenditure (capex) budgets for the following fiscal year, as well as margins for the compensation of the Board of Executive Officers. The business plan shall be submitted to the Board of Directors for approval, at least thirty (30) days before the beginning of the fiscal year. 82 Chapter VIII Transfer of Control, Delisting as a Publicly-held Company and Exiting Level 2 Article 40 - The transfer of Control of the Company, through one sole transaction or through successive transactions, shall be carried out under the precedent or subsequent condition that the Acquiror undertakes to carry out a public offering for the purchase of shares and other securities convertible into shares of the other shareholders of the Company, under the terms and conditions set forth by applicable law and the Level 2 Listing Regulation and the Panel Code, in order to ensure preferred shareholders the same conditions and price per preferred share equal to seventy-five (75) times the price per common share paid to the Selling Controlling Shareholder and to the other common shareholders the same conditions and price per common share paid to the Selling Controlling Shareholder. Sole Paragraph - The public offering provided for hereby shall also be required in the following cases: onerous assignment of subscription rights of shares and other securities or rights relating to securities convertible into shares that may result in the Transfer of Control of the Company; or transfer of Control of a company that holds the Controlling Power of the Company, in which case the Selling Controlling Shareholder shall inform B3 the value attributed to the Company in such transfer and attach documents that confirm such value. Article 41 - The individual or entity that acquires the Controlling Power, as a result of a private share purchase agreement entered into with the Controlling Shareholder, for any number of shares, shall be required to: (i) carry out the public offering mentioned in Article 40 above; and (ii) pay, pursuant to the provisions below, an amount equal to the difference between the price of the public offering and the price per share purchased in stock exchange in the six months before the date of acquisition of the Controlling Power, as adjusted to the payment date. Such amount shall be distributed among the persons who sold shares of the Company in the trading days the Acquiror performed the acquisitions, prorated to the daily selling net balance of each share. Such distribution shall be performed by B3, pursuant to its regulations. Article 42 - The Company shall not record: (a) any transfers of equity interest to the Acquiror or to those that may come to hold the Controlling Power while such shareholder(s) do(es) not sign the Term of Consent of the Controlling Entities referred to in the Level 2 Regulation and the Panel Code; and (b) in its headquarters, the Shareholders' Agreement that provides for the exercise of the Controlling Power while its signatories don't sign the Term of Consent of the Controlling Entities referred to in Item "a" above. Article 43 - A shareholder which attains an ownership interest of thirty percent (30%) of the shares of voting stock ("Material Ownership Interest") shall be required to carry out a material ownership tender offer for all other shares and securities convertible into shares issued by the Company, pursuant to the Panel Code. Paragraph 1 - The tender offer price for common shares must be equivalent to the highest purchase price the acquirer may have paid for voting shares within the period of twelve (12) months preceding the date of the Material Tender Offer trigger, with adjustments to account for corporate actions such as distributions of dividends and interest on shareholders' equity, bonus issues, stock splits and reverse splits, but not any corporate action defined as corporate restructuring transactions. Paragraph 2 - The tender offer price for preferred shares and securities convertible into preferred shares, post conversion, shall be equivalent to seventy-five (75) times the tender offer price for common shares. Article 44 - In the tender offer to be carried out by the Controlling Shareholder or by the Company to delist as a publicly-held company, the minimum price to be offered shall correspond to the Economic Value assessed in an appraisal report provided for by Article 46 hereof or as defined in Article 60 of the Panel Code, whichever is higher, pursuant to applicable law and regulations. Article 45 - The exit of the Company from Level 2 shall be (i) previously approved at a Board of Officers' Meeting; and (ii) informed to B3 through a written thirty-day notice. 83 Sole Paragraph - If the exit of the Company from Level 2 is approved in order to allow its securities to be admitted for trading outside Level 2, or due to a corporate restructuring in which the securities of the surviving company, in accordance with the Panel Code, are not admitted for trading in Level 2 within one hundred twenty days from the date of the shareholders' meeting that approved such transaction, the Controlling Shareholder shall carry out a public offering to purchase the shares of the remaining shareholders of the Company for, at least, the respective Economic Value, to be assessed in an appraisal report prepared pursuant to Article 46 hereof, in compliance with applicable law and regulations. Article 46 - The appraisal report referred to in Article 44 and Article 45, sole paragraph, hereof shall be prepared by an expert institution or firm, with proven experience and independence as to the decision power of the Company, its management and Controlling Shareholders, which appraisal report shall also meet the requirements set forth by Article 8, Paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and include the liability referred to in Article 8, Paragraph 6, of the Brazilian Corporate Law and comply with the principles and rules of the Panel Code. The choice of expert institution or firm responsible for the assessment of the Economic Value of the Company shall be exclusively made by the Shareholders' Meeting, based on the list of three companies presented by the Board of Directors, pursuant to the Panel Code. Blank votes shall not be regarded and each share, irrespective of its type or class, shall be entitled to one vote. The decision shall be made by majority vote of the shareholders representing the Outstanding Shares attending the Shareholders' Meeting that discusses the matter. Such Shareholders' Meeting shall be attended, on first call, by at least twenty percent (20%) of the total Outstanding Shares, in accordance with the quorum provided for by Article 125 of the Brazilian Corporate Law or, on second call, by any number of shareholders representing the Outstanding Shares. The costs of preparation of the appraisal report shall be fully paid by the offeror. Article 47 - The Controlling Shareholder shall be dismissed from carrying out the public offering to purchase shares referred to in the Sole Paragraph of Article 40 hereof if the Company exits Level 2 due to the execution of an agreement on the participation of the Company in the special segment of B3 called Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado") or if the surviving company of a corporate restructuring obtains the authorization to trade its securities in Novo Mercado within one hundred twenty (120) days from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting that approved such transaction. Article 48 - In the absence of a Controlling Shareholder, if the exit of the Company from Level 2 is approved in order to allow its securities to be admitted to trading outside Level 2, or due to a corporate restructuring in which the securities of the surviving company are not admitted for trading in Level 2 or Novo Mercado within one hundred twenty days (120) from the date of the shareholders' meeting that approved such transaction, exit from Level 2 shall be subject to a public offering to purchase shares in the same conditions set forth by the Sole Paragraph of Article 45 above. Paragraph 1 - Such Shareholders' Meeting shall set forth the responsible party(ies) for carrying out the public offering to purchase shares, which party(ies), if attending the meeting, shall expressly undertake the obligation to carry out the offering. Paragraph 2 - In the absence of appointed responsible parties to carry out the public offering to purchase shares, in case of a corporate restructuring in which the securities of the surviving company are not admitted for trading in Level 2, the shareholders that voted for the corporate restructuring shall carry out the public offering. Article 49 - The exit of the Company from the Corporate Governance Level 2 due to noncompliance with the obligations set forth by the Level 2 Regulation is subject to the completion of the public offering to purchase shares for, at least, the Economic Value of the shares, to be assessed by the appraisal report referred to in Article 44 hereof, pursuant to applicable law and regulations. Paragraph 1 - The Controlling Shareholder shall carry out the public offering for the purchase of shares provided for by the head provision hereof. 84 Paragraph 2 - In the absence of a Controlling Shareholder and if the exit from Level 2 referred to in the head provision above results from a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders that voted for the resolution that caused the respective noncompliance shall carry out the public offering of shares provided for by the head provision above. Paragraph 3 - In the absence of a Controlling Shareholder and if the exit from Level 2 referred to in the head provision hereof occurs as a result of an act or fact of management, the Management of the Company shall call a Shareholders' Meeting whose agenda shall be the voting on how to remedy the noncompliance with obligations set forth in the Level 2 Regulation or, if applicable, the exit of the Company from Level 2. Paragraph 4 - If the Shareholders' Meeting referred to in Paragraph 3 above approves the exit of the Company from Level 2, such Shareholders' Meeting shall set forth the responsible party(ies) for carrying out the public offering to purchase shares as provided for by the head provision hereof, which party(ies), if attending the meeting, shall expressly undertake the obligation to carry out the offering. Article 50 - A sole tender offer may be carried out, aiming at more than one of the purposes provided for by this Chapter VIII, the Level 2 Regulation, the Panel Code, or the regulation issued by the CVM, provided that it is possible to match the procedures of all types of tender offers, without prejudice to the offerees, and with the authorization of the CVM as required by applicable law. Article 51 - The shareholders responsible for carrying out the tender offer provided for by this Chapter VIII, the Level 2 Regulation, the Panel Code or the regulation issued by the CVM may ensure its completion through any shareholder or third party. The shareholder shall not be exempt from the obligation to carry out the tender offer until it is completed, pursuant to applicable rules. Sole Paragraph - Notwithstanding the provisions of Chapter VIII of this Bylaws, the provisions of Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over the provisions of the Bylaws in case of prejudice of rights of the offerees under the offerings referred to in the above Articles. Chapter IX Arbitration Article 52 - The Company, its shareholders, Management and members of the Fiscal Council undertake to settle, through arbitration with the Market Arbitration Chamber (Câmara de Arbitragem do Mercado), any and all dispute or controversy that may arise between them, especially related to or deriving from the application, validity, effectiveness, interpretation, violation, as well as their effects, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the Bylaws of the Company, the rules passed by the Brazilian Monetary Council (Conselho Monetário Nacional), the Central Bank of Brazil and the CVM, as well as other rules applicable to the activities of the capital markets in general, in addition to those of the Level 2 Regulation, the Arbitration Regulation, the Sanctions Regulation and the Level 2 Participation Agreement. Sole Paragraph - Without prejudice to the validity of this arbitration clause, provisional measures and injunctions shall be requested by the Parties, before the Arbitration Court is established, from the Judicial Branch, pursuant to Item 5.1.3 of the Arbitration Regulation of the Market Arbitration Chamber. Chapter X Liquidation and Dissolution Article 53 - The Company shall be liquidated in the cases provided for by law or upon decision of the Shareholders' Meeting. Sole Paragraph - The Board of Directors shall set forth the form of liquidation and appoint the liquidator. The Fiscal Council shall be active during the liquidation period. Chapter XI Definitions Article 54 - For purposes of these Bylaws, upper case words shall have the following meanings, without prejudice to other terms herein defined: " Controlling Shareholder " means the Controlling Shareholder(s) or the Group of Shareholders that exercise the Controlling Power on the Company; 85 " Selling Controlling Shareholder " means the Controlling Shareholder at the time of the Transfer of

Control of the Company; " Control Stock " means the block of shares that directly or indirectly ensures its holders the individual and/or shared exercise of the Controlling Power of the Company; " Outstanding Shares " means all shares issued by the Company, except those held by the Controlling

Shareholder, persons connected to it, and by the Management of the Company, as well as shares held in treasury; " Acquiror " means the entity to which the Selling Controlling Shareholder transfers the Control Stock through a Transfer of Control of the Company. " Transfer of Control of the Company " means the onerous transfer of the Control Stock to a third party; " Independent Member " shall have the meaning attributed in the Level 2 Regulation; " Control " (as well as related terms such as "Controlling Power," "Controlling Entities," "under common Control" or "Subsidiaries") means the power effectively used to guide the corporate activities and the activities of the bodies of the Company, directly or indirectly, de facto et de jure , irrespective of the equity interest held. There is a rebuttable presumption of Control for the individual or Group of Shareholders holding shares representing the majority of votes of attending members in the past three (3) shareholders' meetings of the Company, even if they do not hold the majority of the voting stock. " Derivatives " mean securities traded in futures markets or other assets backed by or derived from securities issued by the Company; " Group of Shareholders " mean the group of people: (i) bound by voting contracts or agreements of any kind, directly or through Subsidiaries, Controlling Entities or companies under common Control; or (ii) among whom there is a direct or indirect relationship of Control; or (iii) who are under common Control; " Other Corporate Rights " mean: (i) usufruct or fideicommissum on the shares issued by the Company; call, subscription or exchange options, of any kind, that may result in the purchase of shares issued by the Company; or (iii) any other right that ensure the shareholder permanent or temporary political or equity rights on the shares issued by the Company; and " Economic Value " means the value of the Company and its shares, as may be determined by an expert firm through an acknowledged method or based on other criterion that may be defined by the CVM. 