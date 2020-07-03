Azul S A : Announces Sale of Equity Stake to Portuguese Government

Log in
07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Material Fact

July | 2020

Azul Announces Sale of Equity Stake to Portuguese Government

Transaction Secures Government Support to TAP Protecting Azul's

Investment in the Airline

São Paulo, July 3, 2020 - Azul S.A. "Azul" (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) announces today that it has reached an agreement with the Portuguese Government that will enable a vital capital injection into TAP SGPS ("TAP"). As part of the agreement, Azul agreed to sell its current indirect participation representing 6% in TAP for approximately R$65 million and to withdraw conversion rights of its €90 million secured 2026 senior bond. In addition, all other contractual conditions remain reinforced, including its status of senior creditor, 7.5% annual interest rate, and collateral including TAP's loyalty program. The principal amount plus accrued interest of the bond corresponds to approximately R$680 million. The transaction remains subject to Azul's required corporate approvals, including shareholders' approval at an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

"As many other airlines worldwide, TAP has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. With the aid provided by the Portuguese government we are able to ensure the continuation of TAP thereby guaranteeing the integrity of our bond", said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in

South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on-time low-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 6 796 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
Net income 2020 -7 858 M -1 467 M -1 467 M
Net Debt 2020 16 641 M 3 107 M 3 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,91x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 7 093 M 1 333 M 1 324 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 189
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,19 BRL
Last Close Price 20,76 BRL
Spread / Highest target 290%
Spread / Average Target 79,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.-64.38%1 333
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.60%17 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.02%13 353
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.87%10 418
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-61.24%9 915
