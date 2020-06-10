Azul S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors of the Company

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 09.305.994/0001-29

Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON JUNE 1st, 2020

Date, time and place : June 1 st , 2020, at 3 p.m., at the headquarters of the Company, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8º andar, Edifício Jatobá, Condomínio Castelo Branco Office Park, Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the City of Barueri, State of São Paulo. Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was given to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 17 of the Bylaws, and the majority of the members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting, in person or remotely, and expressly voted through letter, facsimile or digitally certified e-mail, pursuant to Article 17, Paragraph 1, of the Bylaws. Board : Chairman: David Gary Neeleman; Secretary: Joanna Camet Portella. Agenda : To acknowledge and record the resignation of Mr. Henri Courpron to the position of Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolutions : The meeting was installed and after discussing the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors in attendance, unanimously:

Took note and registered the resignation of Mr. HENRI COURPRON, French, married, businessman, holder of the US passport nº 550004654, registered with the CPF/ME under nº 707.488.511-86, with address at 3581 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90066, United States of America, to the position of Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, for which he was elected at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on April 26, 2019 ("General Meeting 2019"), effective from that moment, according to the resignation letter delivered on the present date, filed at the Company's headquarters.

To state that the management is evaluating potential candidates for the vacant position and that will make its best efforts to restore the number of 11 (eleven) members fixed at the General Meeting 2019 as soon as possible, and because of that Mr. Henri Courpron's position will remain vacant for this period.

6. Drafting and Reading of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, the works were closed and the meeting was adjourned for the time required to draft these minutes. The meeting was resumed and these minutes were read, approved, and signed by all members in attendance. (signatures) Board: David Gary Neeleman - Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Members of the Board of Directors: David Gary Neeleman, Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto, Michael Paul Lazarus, Carolyn Luther Trabuco, Gelson Pizzirani, Decio Luiz Chieppe, John Ray Gebo,