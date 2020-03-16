Azul S A : Covid-19 Response Update

Log in
AZUL S.A.    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/13
24.71 BRL   +21.72%
08:32aAZUL S A : Covid-19 Response Update
PU
03/12AZUL S A : Q419 Results Presentation
PU
03/12AZUL S A : Announces its 2020 Outlook
PU
03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Material Fact

March | 2020

Covid-19 Response Update

São Paulo, March 16, 2020 - Azul S.A., "Azul" the economic impact following the outbreak of preserve its financial position.

(B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL) announces today that in response to COVID-19 in Brazil, the company is taking additional steps to

"While our top priority remains the health and safety of our crewmembers and customers, we continue to focus on adjusting capacity to demand and preserving our cash position during this challenging time. We ended 2019 as one of the most profitable airlines in the world. Our strong liquidity position, combined with the expertise and dedication of our team give me confidence that we will come out of this crisis a lot stronger as an airline", said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

Capacity Adjustments

We are reducing consolidated capacity by 20%-25% in March and by 35% to 50% in April and beyond until the situation normalizes. As of March 16th, all international flights, except flights leaving from Campinas, will be suspended.

The company will continue to monitor demand trends on a daily basis adjusting capacity and its network as needed and will keep the market updated on further developments. For up-to-the-minute flight and schedules information, visit www.voeazul.com.br

Fixed costs reduction

In addition to flight cancelations, Azul is taking several measures to reduce its fixed costs, which represent approximately 40% of total operating cost.

  • Executive management team salary cut of 25% until situation normalizes.
  • Hiring freeze.
  • Payment deferral of 2019 profit sharing.
  • Voluntary unpaid leave program with over 600 requests approved so far.
  • Suspension of travel and discretionary spending.
  • Grounding aircraft.
  • Suspending all new aircraft deliveries.

Balance sheet and cash flow

Azul ended 2019 with R$2.8 billion in liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivables. As of December 31, 2019, the company had no restricted cash and also held deposits and maintenance reserves totaling R$1.7 billion, and long-term investments totaling R$1.4 billion.

The company is preemptively negotiating new payment terms with its partners. In addition, the company is closing new line of credits with financial institutions to further strengthen its cash cushion.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 142 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on-timelow-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 12:31:02 UTC
