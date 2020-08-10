Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/10
21.78 BRL   +3.66%
05:54pAZUL S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map
PU
05:54pAZUL S A : AGE - Mapa sintético final de votação detalhado
PU
05:54pAZUL S A : Minute EGM
PU
Azul S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map

08/10/2020

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the final summarized voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 10,

2020

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), held on August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The final summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, August 10, 2020.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

Description of the Resolutions at the EGM

VOTE

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

(A) The execution of the 1st Amendment to the Terms and

Conditions attached to the Subscription Agreement executed on

Approvals

306.558.420

99.246.711

March 14, 2016 by and between TAP - Transportes Aéreos

Portugueses, SGPS, SA ("TAP"), as issuer, Transportes Aéreos

Portugueses, SA and the Company, as holder, of Series A bonds

issued by TAP, with a nominal value of EUR 90,000,000.00 (ninety

Rejections

0

65.787

million Euros), held by the Company ("Bonds") to waive the right to

convert the Bonds into shares, as per the item 8 of the respective

terms and conditions ("Right of Conversion"), as well as all the

provisions strictly necessary to reflect throughout the terms and

Abstentions

622.406.638

1.862.617

conditions of the Bonds the fact that the Right of Conversion has

been waived ("1st Amendment"); and

Approvals

306.558.420

99.197.052

(B) the sale of the indirect interest held by the Company in TAP.

Rejections

0

77.499

Abstentions

622.406.638

1.900.564

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:53:08 UTC
