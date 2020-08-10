Azul S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the final summarized voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 10,

2020

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), held on August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The final summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, August 10, 2020.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer