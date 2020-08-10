Azul S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map

AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130
Disclosure of the final summarized voting map of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 10,
2020
Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), held on August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The final summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.
Barueri, August 10, 2020.
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
|
|
|
|
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
|
|
Description of the Resolutions at the EGM
|
|
VOTE
|
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
|
|
|
|
|
Common (ON)
|
|
Preferred (PN)
|
|
(A) The execution of the 1st Amendment to the Terms and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conditions attached to the Subscription Agreement executed on
|
|
Approvals
|
306.558.420
|
|
99.246.711
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 14, 2016 by and between TAP - Transportes Aéreos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugueses, SGPS, SA ("TAP"), as issuer, Transportes Aéreos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugueses, SA and the Company, as holder, of Series A bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued by TAP, with a nominal value of EUR 90,000,000.00 (ninety
|
|
Rejections
|
0
|
|
65.787
|
|
million Euros), held by the Company ("Bonds") to waive the right to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
convert the Bonds into shares, as per the item 8 of the respective
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terms and conditions ("Right of Conversion"), as well as all the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisions strictly necessary to reflect throughout the terms and
|
|
Abstentions
|
622.406.638
|
|
1.862.617
|
|
|
|
|
|
conditions of the Bonds the fact that the Right of Conversion has
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been waived ("1st Amendment"); and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approvals
|
306.558.420
|
|
99.197.052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(B) the sale of the indirect interest held by the Company in TAP.
|
|
Rejections
|
0
|
|
77.499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
622.406.638
|
|
1.900.564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
