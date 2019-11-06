Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder,

In line with the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on December 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at our headquarters, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.

The purpose of the EGM convened to be held on December 9, 2019 is to pass a resolution on:

The change of the newspaper in which the Company publishes its legal publications to the newspaper "Diário Comercial".

In view of the end of activities, on September 23, 2019, of the newspaper Diário do Comércio, Indústria & Serviços in which the Company made its publications required by the brazilian Law 6,404/76, the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting the approval of the newspaper "Diário Comercial" as its newspaper through which the Company's legal publications will be made.

To amend the Company's Bylaws in order to modify the wording of: (i) the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 06, 2019, August 05, 2019 and November 05, 2019 and to restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes thereto.

The Board of Directors proposes to promote the amendment of the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the new capital stock after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 06, 2019, August 05, 2019 and November 05, 2019;

Accordingly, the wording of these articles shall be changed to read as follows:

"Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Brazilian currency, two billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, one hundred and fiftyReais and eighty-two cents (R$ 2,240,592,150.82), divided into one billion, two hundred and fifty-eight million, three hundred and twenty-four thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight (1,258,324,778) shares, all registered and without par value, out of which nine hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and sixty-five thousand, fifty-eight (928,965,058) are common shares and three hundred and twenty-nine million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, seven hundred and twenty (329,359,720), are preferred shares.

(...)

Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up to one hundred and five million, one hundred and fifty-seven thousand, four hundred and fifty-six (105,157,456) new preferred shares. The Board of Directors shall establish the conditions of the issuance, including the price and term for payment."