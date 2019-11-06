Azul S A : EGM - Management's Proposal

1. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dear Shareholder,
In line with the corporate governance practices adopted by Azul S.A. ("Company" or "Azul"), based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability, and corporate responsibility, we invite you to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held on December 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at our headquarters, located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, n° 939, Edifício Jatobá, 8th floor, Castelo Branco Office Park, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.
The purpose of the EGM convened to be held on December 9, 2019 is to pass a resolution on:
The change of the newspaper in which the Company publishes its legal publications to the newspaper "Diário Comercial".
In view of the end of activities, on September 23, 2019, of the newspaper Diário do Comércio, Indústria & Serviços in which the Company made its publications required by the brazilian Law 6,404/76, the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting the approval of the newspaper "Diário Comercial" as its newspaper through which the Company's legal publications will be made.
To amend the Company's Bylaws in order to modify the wording of: (i) the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 06, 2019, August 05, 2019 and November 05, 2019 and to restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes thereto.
The Board of Directors proposes to promote the amendment of the main sections of Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the new capital stock after the capital increases, within the limits of its authorized capital, as approved at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on May 06, 2019, August 05, 2019 and November 05, 2019;
Accordingly, the wording of these articles shall be changed to read as follows:
"Article 5 - The Company's share capital, totally paid up in Brazilian currency, two billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, one hundred and fiftyReais and eighty-two cents (R$ 2,240,592,150.82), divided into one billion, two hundred and fifty-eight million, three hundred and twenty-four thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight (1,258,324,778) shares, all registered and without par value, out of which nine hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and sixty-five thousand, fifty-eight (928,965,058) are common shares and three hundred and twenty-nine million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, seven hundred and twenty (329,359,720), are preferred shares.
(...)
Article 6 - Upon resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may increase its capital stock, irrespective of any amendments to the Bylaws, through the issue of up to one hundred and five million, one hundred and fifty-seven thousand, four hundred and fifty-six (105,157,456) new preferred shares. The Board of Directors shall establish the conditions of the issuance, including the price and term for payment."
In view of the above amendments, the Board of Directors also proposed the restatement of the Company's bylaws, which shall be read in form of Exhibit III hereto.
In accordance with the provisions of Article 11 of ICVM 481/09, Exhibit I and Exhibit II to this Proposal contains (i) a comparative table showing the current wording, the proposed wording and the management's comments to each item; and (ii) a marked version of the bylaws taking into account all the proposed amendments.
To approve the execution of a Cooperation Agreement to be carried out between Azul Linhas
Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("ALAB") and Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, S.A. ("TAP"), an entity in which our controlling shareholder owns a relevant share participation, regarding a "Non-Corporate Joint Venture" directed to offer joint air transport services.
With the purpose to establish a commercial partnership, the Board of Directors proposes the execution of a Cooperation Agreement to be carried out between Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. ("ALAB") and Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, S.A. ("TAP"), an entity in which our controlling shareholder owns a relevant share participation, regarding a "Non-Corporate Joint Venture" directed to offer joint air transport services ("Transaction").
The Governance Committee has expressed its favorable opinion regarding the Transaction considering the benefits that such Transaction will bring to the Company
Considering that the matter included in item 3 of the Agenda falls within the list of matters to be resolved by shareholders holding preferred shares, pursuant to Article 5, Paragraph 9, item (ii), of the Company's Bylaws, its approval shall be preceded by a resolution by the shareholders holding preferred shares, pursuant to Article 12 of the Company's Bylaws, as this matter falls within the list of Special Matters (Matérias Especiais), provided for in Article 5, Paragraph 10, of the Company's Bylaws.
With the exception of item 3 of the Agenda, the matters to be resolved at the EGM are to be voted on by holders of common shares only. Notwithstanding, shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and discuss the matter of the agenda, pursuant to Article 125, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6.404/76.
Hoping that this document helps you to fully exercise your rights, we reaffirm the importance of your attendance at the EGM and count on it.
In addition, the Shareholders of Azul may directly contact the Investor Relations Team, by e-mail (invest@voeazul.com.br) or telephone (+55 11 4831-2880), to clarify any doubts. The Investor Relations Team is at your disposal to promptly respond to all your requests.
Sincerely,
David Gary Neeleman
Chairman of the Board of Directors
2. Instructions for Attendance at the EGM
Shareholders of the Company may attend the EGM and cast their votes in person, or if they are unable to be attend, they may appoint a proxy, provided that their shares are registered with the bookkeeping agent, Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), pursuant to Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6.404/76.
2.1. Shareholders Attending in Person
Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bring an updated proof of the ownership of shares of the Company issued by Bradesco and/or by a custodian institution, together with the following documents:
individuals: identity document with photo. For example: ID card (RG), resident foreigner's ID card (RNE), driver's license (CNH) or membership card of an officially recognized professional association;
legal entities: identity document with photo of the shareholder's legal representative, duly accompanied by a notarized copy or the original version of the company's organizational documents, as well as corporate incumbency documents identifying the legal representative of the company (minutes of the meeting that elected the members of the board of executive officers; board of directors; or power of attorney as applicable);
Investment Funds: identity document with photo of the legal representative of the fund administrator (or fund manager, as applicable), accompanied by a notarized copy or the original version of the fund's Regulation and Bylaws or Articles of Organization of the Fund's administrator (or manager, as applicable), as well as corporate incumbency documents identifying the legal representative of the legal entity.
2.2. Shareholder Represented by Proxy
Shareholders who cannot attend the EGM may be represented by a proxy appointed less than one (1) year prior to the meetings, as provided for in paragraph 1 of Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76.
Pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 126 of Brazilian Law No. 6,404/76, proxies can only be granted to individuals who meet at least one of the following requirements: they must be (i) a shareholder or member of the management of Azul; (ii) a lawyer; or (iii) a financial institution or investment fund administrator representing their members. Proxies of shareholders that are legal entities, pursuant to the understanding rendered by the Board of the CVM, at the meeting held on November 4, 2013 (CVM Process RJ2014/3578), are not required to be either (i), (ii) or (iii) above.
Shareholders represented by proxy must follow the procedure below:
Date for Delivery of Proxy Documents
By 10 a.m. of December 05, 2019, i.e. at least forty-eight
(48) hours before the time scheduled for the Meetings, in
accordance with Article 10 of the Company's Bylaws.
Proxy Documents
(i) proxy, in accordance with the abovementioned
requirements, as applicable (Proxy); (ii) Bylaws or Articles
of Organization and minutes of the meeting that elected
the members of the board of executive officers or board of
