Azul S A : Minute EGM

AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29
Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112
MINUTE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 10, 2020
01. Date, time and place: August, 10, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Azul S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8º andar, Edifício Jatobá, Bairro de Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo.
02. Publications and Call Notice: Call Notice: (a) published on July 9, 10 e 11, 2020 in the
Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo ("DOE-SP") and Diário Comercial newspaper; and (b) available on July 9, 2020 at the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de
Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM"), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Company and at the Company's headquarters. In addition, all documents pertaining to the matters to be voted herein, as provided for in the CVM Instruction No. 481, as of December 17, 2009, as amended
("CVM Instruction 481"), were made available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters and/or on the websites of CVM, B3 and the Company.
03. Attendance: Shareholders representing (i) 100% of the common shares, and (ii) 30,67%of the preferred shares, pursuant to the signatures appended to the Shareholders' Attendance
Book.
04. Board: John Peter Rodgerson, Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella, Secretary.
05. Installation: Confirmed the legal quorum the Chairman declared installed the
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
06. Agenda: In accordance with the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of
Directors in the meeting held on July 07, 2020, to pass a resolution on: (A) The execution of the 1st Amendment to the Terms and Conditions attached to the Subscription Agreement executed on March 14, 2016 by and between TAP - Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SGPS,
SA ("TAP"), as issuer, Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SA and the Company, as holder, of Series A bonds issued by TAP, with a nominal value of EUR 90,000,000.00 (ninety million
Euros), held by the Company ("Bonds") to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares, as per the item 8 of the respective terms and conditions ("Right of Conversion"), as well as all the provisions strictly necessary to reflect throughout the terms and conditions of the Bonds the fact that the Right of Conversion has been waived ("1st Amendment"); and (B) the sale of the indirect interest held by the Company in TAP.
07. Reading of the Documents, Casting of Votes, and Drafting of the Minutes:(A) the reading of the documents related to the matters to be discussed in this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was dismissed, as all shareholders are fully aware of such document;
(B) the votes, protests, and any dissenting votes will be numbered, received, and authenticated by the Board, remaining on file at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to
Article 130, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporate Law; (C) the drafting of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as well as its publication excluding the signatures of all shareholders, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law .
08. Resolutions: After the discussion of the matters included in the agenda, the shareholders in attendance with voting rights to the matters included in the agenda unanimously, without any restrictions or exceptions, approved in accordance with Article 12 of the Company's Bylaws, at the Special Meeting, by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance as follows:
the execution of the 1st Amendment to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance, with 98,09% preferred shares voting in favor, 0,07% preferred shares voting against and 1,84% preferred shares abstaining from voting; and;
the sale of the equity interest held by the Company in TAP indirectly through its participation in Global AzulAir Projects, SGPS, S.A. ("Global AzulAir"), to Parpública -
Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A., in the amount of, at least, EUR10.5 million (ten million five hundred Euros), to be paid in cash by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance, with 98,04% preferred shares voting in favor, 0,08% preferred shares voting against and 1,88% preferred shares abstaining from voting.
Following prior approval by shareholders holding preferred shares at the Special Meeting, shareholders holding common shares, with the abstentions of those legally barred and without restrictions: (A) the execution of the 1st Amendment to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares; and (B) the sale of the equity interest held by the Company in TAP indirectly through its participation in Global AzulAir Projects, SGPS, S.A. ("Global AzulAir"), to Parpública - Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A., in the amount of, at least, EUR10.5 million (ten million five hundred Euros), to be paid in cash.
The shareholders expressly authorize the management of the Company to take all measures required to implement the resolutions hereby taken
09. Closing and Drafting of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, and in the absence of any other statement, the works were interrupted for the time required to draft these minutes. These minutes were read, approved, and signed by the Chairman of the Board, the Secretary, and shareholders in attendance. BOARD: John Peter Rodgerson - Chairman; Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary.
Barueri, August 10, 2020.
This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book.
John Peter Rodgerson
Joanna Camet Portella
Chairman
Secretary