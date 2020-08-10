Azul S A : Minute EGM 0 08/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AZUL S.A. Publicly-held Company Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 09.305.994/0001-29 Board of Trade (NIRE): 35.300.361.130 - CVM 24112 MINUTE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 10, 2020 01. Date, time and place: August, 10, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Azul S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Marcos Penteado de Ulhôa Rodrigues, 939, 8º andar, Edifício Jatobá, Bairro de Tamboré, CEP 06460-040, in the city of Barueri, State of São Paulo. 02. Publications and Call Notice: Call Notice: (a) published on July 9, 10 e 11, 2020 in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo ("DOE-SP") and Diário Comercial newspaper; and (b) available on July 9, 2020 at the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM"), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Company and at the Company's headquarters. In addition, all documents pertaining to the matters to be voted herein, as provided for in the CVM Instruction No. 481, as of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 481"), were made available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters and/or on the websites of CVM, B3 and the Company. 03. Attendance: Shareholders representing (i) 100% of the common shares, and (ii) 30,67%of the preferred shares, pursuant to the signatures appended to the Shareholders' Attendance Book. 04. Board: John Peter Rodgerson, Chairman; and Joanna Camet Portella, Secretary. 05. Installation: Confirmed the legal quorum the Chairman declared installed the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 06. Agenda: In accordance with the Management's Proposal approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on July 07, 2020, to pass a resolution on: (A) The execution of the 1st Amendment to the Terms and Conditions attached to the Subscription Agreement executed on March 14, 2016 by and between TAP - Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SGPS, SA ("TAP"), as issuer, Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SA and the Company, as holder, of Series A bonds issued by TAP, with a nominal value of EUR 90,000,000.00 (ninety million Euros), held by the Company ("Bonds") to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares, as per the item 8 of the respective terms and conditions ("Right of Conversion"), as well as all the provisions strictly necessary to reflect throughout the terms and conditions of the Bonds the fact that the Right of Conversion has been waived ("1st Amendment"); and (B) the sale of the indirect interest held by the Company in TAP. 07. Reading of the Documents, Casting of Votes, and Drafting of the Minutes:(A) the reading of the documents related to the matters to be discussed in this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was dismissed, as all shareholders are fully aware of such document; (B) the votes, protests, and any dissenting votes will be numbered, received, and authenticated by the Board, remaining on file at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to Article 130, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporate Law; (C) the drafting of these minutes in summary form was authorized, as well as its publication excluding the signatures of all shareholders, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law . 08. Resolutions: After the discussion of the matters included in the agenda, the shareholders in attendance with voting rights to the matters included in the agenda unanimously, without any restrictions or exceptions, approved in accordance with Article 12 of the Company's Bylaws, at the Special Meeting, by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance as follows: the execution of the 1st Amendment to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance, with 98,09% preferred shares voting in favor, 0,07% preferred shares voting against and 1,84% preferred shares abstaining from voting; and; the sale of the equity interest held by the Company in TAP indirectly through its participation in Global AzulAir Projects, SGPS, S.A. ("Global AzulAir"), to Parpública -

Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A., in the amount of, at least, EUR10.5 million (ten million five hundred Euros), to be paid in cash by majority vote by preferred shareholders in attendance, with 98,04% preferred shares voting in favor, 0,08% preferred shares voting against and 1,88% preferred shares abstaining from voting. Following prior approval by shareholders holding preferred shares at the Special Meeting, shareholders holding common shares, with the abstentions of those legally barred and without restrictions: (A) the execution of the 1st Amendment to waive the right to convert the Bonds into shares; and (B) the sale of the equity interest held by the Company in TAP indirectly through its participation in Global AzulAir Projects, SGPS, S.A. ("Global AzulAir"), to Parpública - Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A., in the amount of, at least, EUR10.5 million (ten million five hundred Euros), to be paid in cash. The shareholders expressly authorize the management of the Company to take all measures required to implement the resolutions hereby taken 09. Closing and Drafting of the Minutes: With nothing further to discuss, and in the absence of any other statement, the works were interrupted for the time required to draft these minutes. These minutes were read, approved, and signed by the Chairman of the Board, the Secretary, and shareholders in attendance. BOARD: John Peter Rodgerson - Chairman; Joanna Camet Portella - Secretary. Barueri, August 10, 2020. This is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the minutes book. John Peter Rodgerson Joanna Camet Portella Chairman Secretary (Página integrante da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Azul S.A de 10.08.2020) Share Holders in Attendance: (i) David Gary Neeleman (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (ii) Trip Participações S.A. (p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (iii) Trip Investimentos Ltda. (p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (iv) Rio Novo Locações Ltda. (p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (v) Calfinco, Inc. (representado por Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (vi) Citibank N.A. (representado por Banco Bradesco S.A. p/p José Donizetti de Oliveira); (vii) Saleb II Founder 5 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (viii) Saleb II Founder 7 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (ix) Saleb II Founder 9 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (x)aleb II Founder 11 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (xi) Saleb II Founder 13 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); Saleb II Founder 14 LLC (p/p John Peter Rodgerson); (xiii) Best Investment Corporation (representado por BEM Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliárias Ltda.. p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xiv) Blackwell Partners, LLC - Series A (representado por Citibank N.A. p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xv)State Street Global Advisors Trust Company Investment Funds for Tax Exempt Retirement Plans (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xvi) Managed Pension Funds Limited. (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xvii)

California Public Employees' Retirement System (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xviii) Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xix) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. As Trustee of Nikko Brazil Equity Mother Fund (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ETF. (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxi) IBM 401 (K) Plus Plan. (representado por Citibank N.A.

- Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxii) College Retirement Equities Fund (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxiii) Invesco Purebetasm FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxiv) SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe I PLC (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxv) Vanguard Funds Public Limited Company (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxvi) Washington State Investment Board (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxvii) Vanguard Investments Funds ICVC-Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxviii) Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II: Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxix) Norges Bank (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxx) VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND, A SERIES OF VANGUARD STAR FUNDS (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxii) COLUMBIA EMERGING MARKETS FUND (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxiii) PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/ Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxiv) JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BANK, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO BRAZIL EQUITY ACTIVE MOTHER FUND (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxv) KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxvi) SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxvii) STATE STREET IRELAND UNIT TRUST (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/ Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxviii) SPDR S&P EMERGING MARKETS FUNDS (representado por Citibank N.A. Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (xxxix) STATE STREET GLOBAL EQUITY EX-US INDEX PORTFOLIO (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XL) Moneda S.A. AGF para Moneda Small Cap Latinoamercia Fondo de Inversion (representado por Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S.A. p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLI) EQUITAS MASTER SELECTION FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLII) EQUITAS SELECTION INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLIII) EQUITAS SELECTION INSTITUCIONAL MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLIV) KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLV) STANLIB FUNDS LIMITED (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLVI) VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLVII) WEST YORKSHIRE PENSION FUND (representado por Citibank N.A.

EX-US INDEX PORTFOLIO (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XL) Moneda S.A. AGF para Moneda Small Cap Latinoamercia Fondo de Inversion (representado por Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S.A. p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLI) EQUITAS MASTER SELECTION FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLII) EQUITAS SELECTION INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLIII) EQUITAS SELECTION INSTITUCIONAL MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna); (XLIV) KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLV) STANLIB FUNDS LIMITED (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLVI) VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM (representado por Citibank N.A. - Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLVII) WEST YORKSHIRE PENSION FUND (representado por Citibank N.A. Filial Brasileira p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLVIII) ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC (representado por Itaú Unibanco S.A. p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (XLIX) Capital Group Employee Benefit Investment Trust (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez);

(L) Europacific Growth Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LI) Columbia Global Opportunites Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LII) Columbia Variable Portifolio

(L) Europacific Growth Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LI) Columbia Global Opportunites Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LII) Columbia Variable Portifolio Emerging Markets Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LIII) Bureau of Labor Funds - Labor Pension Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez; (LIV) Ministry of Economy and Finance (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LV) Utah State Retirement Systems (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LVI) Fiam Select Emerging Markets Equity Fund, LP (representado por Citibank N.A p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LVII) Fiam Group Trust for Employee (representado por Citibank N.A p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LVIII) American Funds Insurance Series - Global Small Capitalization Fund (representado por Citibank N.A p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LIX) Samllcap Worlds Fund INC (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LX) Integra Emerging Markets Equity Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXI) Mercer QIF Fund PLC (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXII) Sunsuper Superannuation Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXIII) Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXIV) Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXV) Fidelity Investment trust: Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXVI) Fidelity Select Global Plus All Cap Equity Institutional Trust (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXVII) Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXVIII) Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (representado por J.P. MORGAN S.A. - DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS p/p Ricardo José Martins Gimenez); (LXIX) EQUITAS PREVIDENCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna), (LXX) Genipabu FIA (representado por EQUITAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DE FUNDOS DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. p/p Guilherme Debeuz de Brito Vianna). Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Azul SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:53:08 UTC 0 Latest news on AZUL S.A. 05:54p AZUL S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map PU 05:54p AZUL S A : AGE - Mapa sintético final de votação detalhado PU 05:54p AZUL S A : Minute EGM PU 05:54p AZUL S A : Ata AGE PU 08/07 AZUL S A : CVM 358 - Julho PU 08/07 AZUL S A : CVM 358 - Formulário Individual – Cia, Controladas e Coligadas .. PU 07/27 AZUL S A : Standard and Poor‘s July 2020 PU 07/17 AZUL S A : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot PU 07/13 AZUL S A : 2020 Events Calendar PU 07/10 AZUL S A : Operational Safety Policy (Portuguese only) PU