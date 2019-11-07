Azul S A : Notice to shareholders - Capital increase

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 05, 2019

In compliance with article 30, XXXII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, as of December 7, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 480"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on November 05, 2019, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option plan was approved

The Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 11, 2009, and amended on July 1, 2013 ("First Plan").

The Second Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2014, and amended on October 3, 2017 ("Second Plan").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of three million, nine hundred and seventy-one thousand, two hundred and twenty-eight Brazilian Reais and sixty-five centavos (R$3,971,228.65).

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current two billion, two hundred and thirty-six million, six hundred and twenty thousand, nine hundred and twenty-two Brazilian Reais and seventeen centavos (R$2,236,620,922.17) to two billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, one hundred and fifty Brazilian Reais and eigthty-two centavos (R$2,240,592,150.82).

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of two hundred and forty-four thousand, three hundred and thirty-seven (244,337) preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence.

Issuance price of the new shares