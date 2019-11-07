Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Azul S.A.    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/06
51.73 BRL   -3.27%
09:20aAZUL S A : Notice to shareholders - Capital increase
PU
08:00aAZUL S A : Reviews its 2019 Outlook
PU
06:40aAZUL S A : 3Q19 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azul S A : Notice to shareholders - Capital increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:20am EST

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN OF AZUL S.A. APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 05, 2019

In compliance with article 30, XXXII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, as of December 7, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 480"), Azul S.A. ("Company") hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held on November 05, 2019, as follows:

Date of the Shareholders Meeting in which the Stock Option plan was approved

The Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on December 11, 2009, and amended on July 1, 2013 ("First Plan").

The Second Stock Options Plan of Azul S.A. was approved at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2014, and amended on October 3, 2017 ("Second Plan").

Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase amounts of three million, nine hundred and seventy-one thousand, two hundred and twenty-eight Brazilian Reais and sixty-five centavos (R$3,971,228.65).

Consequently, the Company's capital stock shall raise from the current two billion, two hundred and thirty-six million, six hundred and twenty thousand, nine hundred and twenty-two Brazilian Reais and seventeen centavos (R$2,236,620,922.17) to two billion, two hundred and forty million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, one hundred and fifty Brazilian Reais and eigthty-two centavos (R$2,240,592,150.82).

Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase comprises the issuance of two hundred and forty-four thousand, three hundred and thirty-seven (244,337) preferred shares, which shall have the same characteristics and conditions, and will enjoy the same rights and advantages of the preferred shares which are already in existence.

Issuance price of the new shares

The new preferred shares were issued at the following prices per share:

First Plan:

  1. 36,910 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$3.42 per share, pursuant to the First Program of the First Plan; and
  2. 3,500 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$6.44 per share, pursuant to the Second and Third Programs of the First Plan.

Second Plan:

  1. 44,624 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$15.16 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan;
  2. 42,317 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$17.27 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan;
  3. 70,385 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$19.37 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan.
  4. 46,601 preferred shares were issued at a price of R$22.57 per share, pursuant to the Second Plan.

Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded

Preferred Shares1

a) minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:

20172

2018

Minimum

R$ 21.00

R$ 20,43

Average

R$ 26.29

R$ 28,94

Maximum

R$ 30.40

R$ 38,69

1 Only preferred shares of the Company (AZUL4) are traded on the stock market.

2 Since April 11, 2017, date of the first day of trading of the preferred shares of the Company on the stock market.

2

b) minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of the year for the last two (2) years:

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Minimum

25.60

26.40

21.33

20.43

22.92

34.72

31.70

42.09

Average

27.77

31.88

29.83

23.25

31.10

37.75

37.90

49.52

Maximum

30.40

38.20

38.69

25.76

36.00

42.22

45.40

55.47

c) minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6) months:

May

June

July

August

September

October

Minimum

32.66

39.69

42.09

45.98

45.96

47.91

Average

36.04

43.17

49.03

50.73

48.76

51.25

Maximum

39.30

45.40

53.01

55.47

52.05

53.64

d) average price for the last ninety (90) days: R$ 50.28

Percentage of dilution resulting from the issuance

The percentage of dilution resulting from the capital increase is 0.0715%3.

3 Percentage of dilution based on the hypothetical conversion of all common shares into preferred shares at a 75:1 ratio.

3

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZUL S.A.
09:20aAZUL S A : Notice to shareholders - Capital increase
PU
08:00aAZUL S A : Reviews its 2019 Outlook
PU
06:40aAZUL S A : 3Q19 Financial Statements
PU
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings
PU
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Management's Proposal
PU
11/06AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for October 2019
PU
11/04AZUL S A : Change of newspaper on which the Company makes its legal publications
PU
10/25EMBRAER S A : and Azul Sign Repair Management Program to Support E190 and E195 f..
AQ
10/25SABRE : Azul Airlines implements Sabre's next generation crew management solutio..
AQ
10/15New Swiss A220 jet engine failure forces checks
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 433 M
EBIT 2019 2 030 M
Net income 2019 946 M
Debt 2019 10 391 M
Yield 2019 0,08%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
Capitalization 17 643 M
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,47  BRL
Last Close Price 51,73  BRL
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.47.67%4 388
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.39%37 101
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.48%23 619
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.75%16 869
RYANAIR HOLDINGS27.91%16 704
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.75%13 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group