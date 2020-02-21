Azul S A : and TwoFlex Sign “Quota Purchase Agreement“

Notice to the Market

February | 2020

São Paulo, February 21, 2020 - Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azul S.A, "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) and Two Taxi Aereo, "TwoFlex", announce today that they have signed the "Quota Purchase Agreement" as per the offer previously informed on January 14, 2020 for R$123 million. The closing of this transaction is subject to the approval by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense -

CADE

Azul will keep the market informed of any relevant developments.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

