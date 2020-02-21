Log in
AZUL S.A.

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/21
55.65 BRL   -1.33%
05:59pAZUL S A : and TwoFlex Sign “Quota Purchase Agreement“
PU
02/07AZUL S A : CVM 358 - January (Portuguese only)
PU
02/06AZUL S A : and TAP Sign Commercial Joint Venture Agreement
PU
Azul S A : and TwoFlex Sign “Quota Purchase Agreement“

02/21/2020 | 05:59pm EST

Notice to the Market

February | 2020

São Paulo, February 21, 2020 - Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azul S.A, "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) and Two Taxi Aereo, "TwoFlex", announce today that they have signed the "Quota Purchase Agreement" as per the offer previously informed on January 14, 2020 for R$123 million. The closing of this transaction is subject to the approval by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense -

CADE

Azul will keep the market informed of any relevant developments.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 4831 2880 invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245 imprensa@voeazul.com.br

1

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:58:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 452 M
EBIT 2019 2 021 M
Net income 2019 427 M
Debt 2019 11 477 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 19 258 M
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.-3.24%4 375
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.17%37 217
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.29%20 221
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.13%18 052
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA1.09%16 148
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.13%15 993
