Azul S A : Reports October 2019 Traffic

11/06/2019 | 05:52pm EST

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for October 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 36.3% compared to October 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 33.3%, resulting in a load factor of 84.2%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Domestic load factor was 83.9% and international load factor was 85.4%.

"In September we continued to demonstrate our ability to match capacity with demand by growing more than 30% while maintaining high load factors. We received our 32nd A320neo and are very excited with the delivery of our first E915-E2, both of which are key drivers of our margin expansion going forward," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.


Oct-19

Oct-18

% ∆

YTD 19

YTD 18

% ∆

Total

 







RPK (million)

 

2,667

1,957

36.3%

24,528

19,951

22.9%

ASK (million)

 

3,167

2,376

33.3%

29,349

24,304

20.8%

Load factor

84.2%

82.4%

+1.8 p.p.

83.6%

82.1%

+1.5 p.p.

 

Domestic

 







RPK (million)

 

2,117

1,511

40.1%

18,752

14,699

27.6%

ASK (million)

 

2,523

1,851

36.3%

22,611

18,247

23.9%

Load factor

83.9%

81.6%

+2.3 p.p.

82.9%

80.6%

+2.3 p.p.

 

International

 







RPK (million)

 

550

446

23.3%

5,776

5,252

10.0%

ASK (million)

 

644

526

22.6%

6,738

6,057

11.2%

Load factor

85.4%

84.9%

+0.5 p.p.

85.7%

86.7%

-1.0 p.p.

 

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 910 daily flights to 112 destinations. With an operating fleet of 132 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 237 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir

Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

Contact

Andrea Bottcher
Investor Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 2880
invest@voeazul.com.br

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or July affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "July," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.  Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-reports-october-2019-traffic-300953347.html

SOURCE Azul S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
