Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Azul S.A.    AZUL

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/06 04:00:49 pm
38.27 USD   -4.16%
06:21aAZUL S A : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
11/06AZUL S A : Reports October 2019 Traffic
PR
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azul S A : Reports Third Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:21am EST

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul" (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities and departures, announces today its results for the third quarter of 2019 ("3Q19"). The following financial information, unless stated otherwise, is presented in Brazilian reais and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Financial and Operating Highlights for 3Q19

  • Net revenue reached a record R$3.0 billion, up 25.5% year over year.
  • Operating income increased 31.4% to R$559.3 million, representing a margin of 18.5%.
  • EBITDA rose 24% to R$935.8 million, representing a margin of 30.9%.
  • Net income excluding the non-cash impact of foreign currency fluctuation totaled R$441.4 million, 56.7% higher than in 3Q18.
  • Passenger traffic (RPK) increased 27.1% over a capacity increase of 26.1%, resulting in a load factor of 84.3%, 0.6 percentage points higher than in 3Q18.
  • RASK increased 1.7% in 3Q19 on a stage-length adjusted basis.
  • Total CASK decreased 1.5%. Excluding the impact of the end of the payroll tax relief, CASK would have decreased 4.0%.
  • Total liquidity position was R$4.4 billion, up R$249.6 million, representing 41% of last twelve months' revenue. Azul also generated R$187 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

To access the full report visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir

Conference Call Details

Thursday, November 7th, 2019
1:00 p.m. (EST) | 3:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
USA: +1 412 717-9627
Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 or +55 11 4210-1803
Verbal Code: Azul  
Webcast: www.voeazul.com.br/ir
Replay:
+55 11 3193-1012 or +55 11 2820-4012
Code: 8622178#

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 910 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 133 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 237 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Andrea Bottcher,
Investor Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 2880
invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 1245
imprensa@voeazul.com.br

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-reports-third-quarter-results-300953747.html

SOURCE Azul S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZUL S.A.
06:21aAZUL S A : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
11/06AZUL S A : Reports October 2019 Traffic
PR
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings
PU
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Management's Proposal
PU
11/06AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for October 2019
PU
11/04AZUL S A : Change of newspaper on which the Company makes its legal publications
PU
10/25EMBRAER S A : and Azul Sign Repair Management Program to Support E190 and E195 f..
AQ
10/25SABRE : Azul Airlines implements Sabre's next generation crew management solutio..
AQ
10/15New Swiss A220 jet engine failure forces checks
RE
10/15DAVID CALHOUN : Boeing Turns to a Crisis Pro to Lead Board -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group