Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Azul S.A.    AZUL

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azul S A : receives the first Airbus A321neo in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 02:51pm EST

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and daily departures, receives today the first Airbus A321neo ever delivered in Brazil. Configured in a 214 seat layout and powered by CFM International's Leap-1A engines, the aircraft is the first of 13 ordered. The airline has chosen the A321neo to fly its high-density domestic routes and will provide customers with an industry leading inflight experience, including larger overhead bins, mood-lighting and individual touch-screen inflight entertainment.

"The A321neo is an important milestone for Azul once it will allow the company to simultaneously grow its route network and become more efficient. Customers will enjoy the extra legroom of our Espaco Azul product as well as free unlimited snacks and drinks. The new Airbus will also feature individual seat-back touch screen entertainment with stored content and soon to come streaming live-TV and Wifi", says John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 910 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 133 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 237 non-stop routes as of September 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. In 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-receives-the-first-airbus-a321neo-in-brazil-300956745.html

SOURCE Azul S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZUL S.A.
02:51pAZUL S A : receives the first Airbus A321neo in Brazil
PR
11/08China reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages
RE
11/07AZUL S A : Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes - Related Parties Policy, Capital..
PU
11/07AZUL S A : Notice to shareholders - Capital increase
PU
11/07AZUL S A : Reviews its 2019 Outlook
PU
11/07AZUL S A : 3Q19 Financial Statements
PU
11/07AZUL S A : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
11/06AZUL S A : Reports October 2019 Traffic
PR
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Management's Proposal
PU
11/06AZUL S A : EGM - Call Notice Extraordinary General Meetings
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group