Azul : Reports August Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, announces today its preliminary traffic results for August 2018.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 21.5% compared to August 2017 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 20.3%. As a result, load factor was 82.4%, 0.8 percentage points higher than August 2017. Domestic load factor was 81.2% and international was 85.7%.

"In addition to the healthy demand environment we are seeing, we have recently received our 17th A320neo, the key driver of our margin expansion plan going forward. We are just at the beginning of our fleet transformation process and I couldn't be more excited", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Year to date we continue to be the number one on-time airline in Brazil, with an on-time arrival rate of 86.8% according to FlightStats.



Aug-18 Aug-17 % ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % ∆ Total











RPK (million) 2,119 1,744 21.5% 16,046 13,700 17.1% ASK (million) 2,571 2,138 20.3% 19,585 16,777 16.7% Load factor 82.4% 81.6% +0.8 p.p. 81.9% 81.7% +0.2 p.p. Domestic











RPK (million) 1,525 1,331 14.6% 11,713 10,995 6.5% ASK (million) 1,879 1,670 12.5% 14,611 13,783 6.0% Load factor 81.2% 79.7% +1.5 p.p. 80.2% 79.8% +0.4 p.p. International











RPK (million) 594 414 43.4% 4,333 2,704 60.2% ASK (million) 693 468 48.0% 4,975 2,994 66.1% Load factor 85.7% 88.5% -2.8 p.p. 87.1% 90.3% -3.2 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 780 daily flights to 107 destinations. With an operating fleet of 121 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 217 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2018. This year, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2017, the Company was elected best low cost carrier in South America for the seventh consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

