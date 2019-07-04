Azul : Reports June 2019 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for June 2019.
Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 21.6% compared to June 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 14.7%, resulting in a load factor of 83.6%, an increase of 4.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2018. Domestic passenger traffic increased 28.7% on a 20.3% increase in capacity resulting in a load factor of 82.3%, 5.4 percentage points higher than June 2018. International load factor was 87.8%.
In the 2Q19, load factor was 84.1%, an increase of 4.0 percentage points compared to the year before. Domestic load factor was 83.1% and international was 87.5%.
"Changing competitive dynamics in the Brazilian airline sector combined with the organic growth of our network resulted in strong traffic results for the month of June. We expect this trend to continue in July, which is a high season month for us. We ended the quarter with 28 A320neos and are excited to keep adding these game changing planes to our fleet during the second half of the year", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.
Jun-19
Jun-18
% ∆
2Q19
2Q18
% ∆
YTD 19
YTD 18
% ∆
Total
RPK (million)
2,364
1,944
21.6%
6,860
5,656
21.3%
13,669
11,547
18.4%
ASK (million)
2,828
2,465
14.7%
8,156
7,062
15.5%
16,469
14,227
15.8%
Load factor
83.6%
78.8%
+4.8 p.p.
84.1%
80.1%
+4.0 p.p.
83.0%
81.2%
+1.8 p.p.
Domestic
RPK (million)
1,768
1,374
28.7%
5,250
4,091
28.3%
10,441
8,448
23.6%
ASK (million)
2,149
1,786
20.3%
6,317
5,256
20.2%
12,659
10,648
18.9%
Load factor
82.3%
76.9%
+5.4 p.p.
83.1%
77.8%
+5.3 p.p.
82.5%
79.3%
+3.2 p.p.
International
RPK (million)
596
570
4.6%
1,610
1,565
2.9%
3,228
3,099
4.2%
ASK (million)
679
679
0.0%
1,840
1,806
1.9%
3,810
3,579
6.5%
Load factor
87.8%
83.9%
+3.9 p.p.
87.5%
86.7%
+0.8 p.p.
84.7%
86.6%
-1.9 p.p.
About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 854 daily flights to 114 destinations. With an operating fleet of 129 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 252 non-stop routes as of June 30, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide, and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.
Glossary
Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)
One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.
Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)
Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
