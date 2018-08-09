Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Azul SA (ADR)    AZUL

AZUL SA (ADR) (AZUL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:30:41 pm
18.915 USD   +2.35%
01:25pAZUL : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
12:41aAZUL : Reports July Traffic
PR
07/17AZUL : U.S. airline Republic Airways to buy 100 Embraer jets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Azul SA (ADR) : Azul S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Azul S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd (NYSE: AZUL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-DDF767D0F11BA.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZUL SA (ADR)
04:18pAZUL SA (ADR) : Azul S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:25pAZUL : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
12:41aAZUL : Reports July Traffic
PR
07/17AZUL : U.S. airline Republic Airways to buy 100 Embraer jets
RE
07/17AZUL : U.S. airline Republic Airways to buy 100 Embraer jets
RE
07/17AZUL : Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire 21 Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft
BU
07/10AZUL : Reports June Traffic
PR
07/02Free Technical Research on American Airlines Group and Three More Services Eq..
AC
06/28AZUL : Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering
BU
06/27AZUL : Announces Launch of Secondary Equity Offering
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:28aAzul reports Q2 results 
05:17aAzul reports 22.6% rise in July traffic 
08/07Comparing Azul To Brazilian Domestic Airlines 
08/05GOL's Results Underscore Strength In Brazilian Airline Sector 
07/23Azul Is Set For Takeoff 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 485 M
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 3 140 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,37
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 2 123 M
Chart AZUL SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Azul SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL SA (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,2 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL SA (ADR)-22.45%2 123
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 816
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC22.83%22 441
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.24%17 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.41%17 691
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.83%14 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.