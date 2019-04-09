Azul : is once again selected as the best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor

SAO PAULO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen by millions of travelers, Azul received a record of six awards in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - Best Airline in Brazil, Best Airline in Latin America, Best Low Cost in Latin America, Best Economy class in Latin America and finally the Best Business Class in Latin America. Finally and most importantly, Azul was the only airline in Latin America included among the top ten best airlines in the world and this is the third consecutive year the airline has ranked among the top ten.

On board our modern A330 aircraft used for flights to the United States and Europe, customers traveling in Azul Business, as well as Azul Economy will experience the relaxed sophistication of the onboard product and experience. Product elements from the dining menu, wine selection, enternatinment options and, most importantly, the award winning inflight customer service are all designed to deliver an industry leading experience. Customers can also enjoy the enhanced legroom of the Azul Economy Xtra product, or the innovative Azul SkySofa during their flights to the United States or Europe.

For our domestic flights within Brazil, Azul customers enjoy a truly exclusive and unique experience. Azul is the only airline in Brazil offering 40 channels of free seatback live TV, a large selection of free drinks and snacks tailored for the season as well as the time of day and free morning coffee and fruit. All of this combined with the impeccable customer service of our world class ground and inflight service crewmembers.

For John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, these awards are the most relevant to us because they were voted by the customers themselves. "We dedicate these awards to our customers and crewmembers. These 2019 Travelers' Choice awards clearly demonstrate that customers see the additional value and benefits of flying Azul. This is a true testament to my more than 12,000 colleagues that show incredible dedication and passion in taking care of our customers every single day and every single flight. These awards are a direct result of their efforts", concludes Rodgerson.

In addition to winning these important distinctions from TripAdvisor once again, in 2018 Azul was awarded as the most on-time airline in Brazil and Latin America by FlightStats as well as the best airline in Brazil by SkyTrax.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 821 daily flights to 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of 125 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 220 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2018. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2018, the Company was elected best airline by Kayak's Flight Hacker Guide, and also best regional carrier in South America for the eighth consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil in 2018 according to FlightStats. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

