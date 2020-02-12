Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Azure Healthcare Limited    AZV   AU000000AZV6

AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(AZV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azure Healthcare : Re-Signs with US Healthcare and Hospitals Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Azure re-signs three-year agreement with leading US healthcare and hospitals company, to supply market leading nurse call systems

Highlights:

  • Azure re-signs 3-year supply agreement with major US healthcare and hospital operator
  • Agreement to supply Tacera IP nurse call systems and support to over 100 hospitals in 30+ states
  • Previous agreement contributed A$35 million revenue for Azure
  • Consolidates Azure's digital nurse call and patient management systems as global leading digital healthcare solutions

Please read the full Press Release HERE.

Disclaimer

Azure Healthcare Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED
05:46pAZURE HEALTHCARE : Re-Signs with US Healthcare and Hospitals Company
PU
01/22AZURE HEALTHCARE : Senior Management Appointments
PU
2019AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.068 AUD for 11.88 exist..
FA
2019AZURE HEALTHCARE : Rights Issue Offer Document Lodgement and Cleansing Notice
PU
2019AZURE HEALTHCARE : Strong Second Half Drives Profitable Year
PU
2019AZURE HEALTHCARE : CEO Contract Renewal
PU
2019AZURE HEALTHCARE : awarded A$1.3m Tacera Pulse Order
PU
2018AZURE HEALTHCARE : Industry Leading Software Integrations Give Azure Healthcare ..
PU
2018AZURE HEALTHCARE : New Partnership Agreement with Ideacom Mid-America Cements US..
PU
2018AZURE HEALTHCARE : subsidiary, Austco USA, receives $0.535m AUD order for Tacera..
PU
More news
Chart AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Azure Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Clayton Astles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Ambrey Billings Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Maher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brett Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Glenning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED-4.35%15
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.66%157 693
MASIMO CORPORATION14.44%9 697
NOVOCURE LIMITED7.57%8 971
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-2.06%7 431
PENUMBRA, INC.12.69%6 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group