Azure Healthcare : Re-Signs with US Healthcare and Hospitals Company

Azure re-signs three-year agreement with leading US healthcare and hospitals company, to supply market leading nurse call systems
Highlights:
-
Azure re-signs 3-year supply agreement with major US healthcare and hospital operator
-
Agreement to supply Tacera IP nurse call systems and support to over 100 hospitals in 30+ states
-
Previous agreement contributed A$35 million revenue for Azure
-
Consolidates Azure's digital nurse call and patient management systems as global leading digital healthcare solutions
Please read the full Press Release HERE.
Disclaimer
Azure Healthcare Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:45:02 UTC