AZURE HEALTHCARE LTD

(AZV)
Azure Healthcare : CEO Contract Renewal

08/12/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

ASX Release - CEO Contract Renewal

The Board of Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX: AZV) announces that it has renewed its employment agreement with its Chief Executive Officer, Clayton Astles.

Azure Healthcare's Chairman, Graeme Billings said, 'We're pleased Mr Astles will remain in his current role and continue to steer the company through the Board's transformation strategy.

'Since 2015, during his time as CEO, Mr Astles has driven the turnaround and overseen the business's expansion from an Australian-based company to a global player with an extensive footprint and industry leading products,' he said.

There have been no changes to Mr. Astles' remuneration or STI opportunity which have been in place since his 2015 employment agreement. The new agreement replaces a fixed four year term contract with a standard agreement with notice provisions as summarized in Appendix 1.

'The Board thanks Mr Astles for his efforts to date and looks forward to continuing its work with him in capturing the growth opportunities open to a business with strong fundamentals in a rapidly expanding global market.

Further Information:

Clayton Astles
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone AUS: +61 411 531 170
Telephone US: +1 416 565 7457
Email: clayton.astles@austco.com

Brendan Maher
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone AUS: +61 3 9209 9608
Mobile: +61 439 369 551
Email: brendan.maher@austco.com

Please view the full announcement HERE

Disclaimer

Azure Healthcare Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:11:09 UTC
