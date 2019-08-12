Azure Healthcare : CEO Contract Renewal

ASX Release - CEO Contract Renewal

The Board of Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX: AZV) announces that it has renewed its employment agreement with its Chief Executive Officer, Clayton Astles.

Azure Healthcare's Chairman, Graeme Billings said, 'We're pleased Mr Astles will remain in his current role and continue to steer the company through the Board's transformation strategy.

'Since 2015, during his time as CEO, Mr Astles has driven the turnaround and overseen the business's expansion from an Australian-based company to a global player with an extensive footprint and industry leading products,' he said.

There have been no changes to Mr. Astles' remuneration or STI opportunity which have been in place since his 2015 employment agreement. The new agreement replaces a fixed four year term contract with a standard agreement with notice provisions as summarized in Appendix 1.

'The Board thanks Mr Astles for his efforts to date and looks forward to continuing its work with him in capturing the growth opportunities open to a business with strong fundamentals in a rapidly expanding global market.

Further Information:

Clayton Astles

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone AUS: +61 411 531 170

Telephone US: +1 416 565 7457

Email: clayton.astles@austco.com

Brendan Maher

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone AUS: +61 3 9209 9608

Mobile: +61 439 369 551

Email: brendan.maher@austco.com

Please view the full announcement HERE