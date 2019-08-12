Azure Healthcare : CEO Contract Renewal

ASX Release - CEO Contract Renewal
The Board of Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX: AZV) announces that it has renewed its employment agreement with its Chief Executive Officer, Clayton Astles.
Azure Healthcare's Chairman, Graeme Billings said, 'We're pleased Mr Astles will remain in his current role and continue to steer the company through the Board's transformation strategy.
'Since 2015, during his time as CEO, Mr Astles has driven the turnaround and overseen the business's expansion from an Australian-based company to a global player with an extensive footprint and industry leading products,' he said.
There have been no changes to Mr. Astles' remuneration or STI opportunity which have been in place since his 2015 employment agreement. The new agreement replaces a fixed four year term contract with a standard agreement with notice provisions as summarized in Appendix 1.
'The Board thanks Mr Astles for his efforts to date and looks forward to continuing its work with him in capturing the growth opportunities open to a business with strong fundamentals in a rapidly expanding global market.
Further Information:
Clayton Astles
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone AUS: +61 411 531 170
Telephone US: +1 416 565 7457
Email: clayton.astles@austco.com
Brendan Maher
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone AUS: +61 3 9209 9608
Mobile: +61 439 369 551
Email: brendan.maher@austco.com
