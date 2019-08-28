Azure Healthcare Strong Second Half Drives Profitable Year
• Sales revenue up 9.5% on FY18 to $31.7 million in FY19
• Normalised 2H19 NPAT of $0.5 million double 1H19 result of $0.26 million
• Normalised 2H19 EBITDA of $0.77 million a 52% increase on normalized 1H19 result of $0.51 million
• R&D cash expenditure increased from $3.44 million in FY18 to $3.58 million in FY19
Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX:AZV) announces a 9.5% sales revenue increase over FY18 to $31.7 million. The second half sales performance was $16.7 million, an 11.7% increase on first half sales revenue of $15.0 million and a 13.8% increase on the previous corresponding period of $14.7 million. This result reflects strong sales growth across all geographic segments over the year and an increase in software revenue of 11.1% to $3.5 million.
Read the full announcement here: Azure Healthcare Strong Second Half Drives Profitable Year
Further Information:
Clayton Astles
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone AUS: +61 411 531 170
Telephone US: +1 416 565 7457
Email: clayton.astles@austco.com
Brendan Maher
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Telephone AUS: +61 439 369 551
Email: brendan.maher@austco.com
About Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX - AZV)
Azure Healthcare Limited is an international provider of healthcare communication and clinical workflow
management solutions. Headquartered in Australia, the company has subsidiaries in six countries and supports
healthcare facilities through its global reseller network which includes growing markets in health, aged care
and acute care. Azure Healthcare services markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK, USA, Asia
and the Middle East. For further information please refer to the Company's website www.azurehealthcare.com.au
Disclaimer
Azure Healthcare Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:45:05 UTC