Azure Healthcare Strong Second Half Drives Profitable Year

• Sales revenue up 9.5% on FY18 to $31.7 million in FY19

• Normalised 2H19 NPAT of $0.5 million double 1H19 result of $0.26 million

• Normalised 2H19 EBITDA of $0.77 million a 52% increase on normalized 1H19 result of $0.51 million

• R&D cash expenditure increased from $3.44 million in FY18 to $3.58 million in FY19

Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX:AZV) announces a 9.5% sales revenue increase over FY18 to $31.7 million. The second half sales performance was $16.7 million, an 11.7% increase on first half sales revenue of $15.0 million and a 13.8% increase on the previous corresponding period of $14.7 million. This result reflects strong sales growth across all geographic segments over the year and an increase in software revenue of 11.1% to $3.5 million.

Read the full announcement here: Azure Healthcare Strong Second Half Drives Profitable Year

Further Information:

Clayton Astles

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone AUS: +61 411 531 170

Telephone US: +1 416 565 7457

Email: clayton.astles@austco.com

Brendan Maher

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Telephone AUS: +61 439 369 551

Email: brendan.maher@austco.com

About Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX - AZV)

Azure Healthcare Limited is an international provider of healthcare communication and clinical workflow

management solutions. Headquartered in Australia, the company has subsidiaries in six countries and supports

healthcare facilities through its global reseller network which includes growing markets in health, aged care

and acute care. Azure Healthcare services markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK, USA, Asia

and the Middle East. For further information please refer to the Company's website www.azurehealthcare.com.au