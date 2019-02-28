Azure Minerals : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2018

Azure Minerals Limited

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Azure Minerals Limited during the half-year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Information in this report that relates to previously reported Exploration Results has been crossed-referenced in this report to the date that it was reported to ASX. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcements.

Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Oposura Project is extracted from the report "Azure Delivers Robust Initial Mineral Resource at Oposura" created and released to the ASX on 4 July 2018 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Information in this report that relates to the Scoping Study for the Oposura Project is extracted from the report "Oposura Scoping Study Delivers Outstanding Economics" created and released to the ASX on 15 October 2018 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au. Azure Minerals Limited confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects information included in the relevant market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Azure Minerals Limited and the entities it controlled ("AZS", "Azure" or "the Group") at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

1. General information

Directors

The following persons were directors of Azure Minerals Limited during all or part of the half-year as indicated below, and up to the date of this report:

Peter Ingram

Anthony Rovira Wolf Martinick

2. Project Review

OPOSURA PROJECT - (AZS 100% ownership)

SCOPING STUDY

Azure has defined a body of high grade, massive sulphide-hosted, zinc, lead and silver mineralisation at Oposura, which delivered an initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.9Mt @ 5.0% Zn, 2.8% Pb & 17.0g/t Ag (refer ASX announcement dated 4 July 2018).

The Scoping Study (Study) demonstrated that Oposura is an economically and technically robust, high-margin project (refer ASX announcement dated 15 October 2018) and, based upon metals prices of the date of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), the project is expected to generate a total positive EBITDA of A$237 million and an NPV8 of A$112 million, with an Internal Rate of Return of 76% and a payback period of 16 months.

The Study demonstrated that the optimal mining rate will be approximately 500,000tpa from a combination of open pit and underground mining operations, at Life of Mine (LOM) average grades of 4.6% Zn, 2.6% Pb and 15.9g/t Ag, delivering an initial mine life of 5.3 years, and also identified that approximately 95% (by contained metal) of the zinc and lead mineralisation to be mined in the first year is classified in the JORC Indicated Mineral Resource category.

The processing flowsheet comprises two-stage crushing followed by ore sorting utilising Dense Media Separation (DMS) to reject waste material and to feed an upgraded product to the milling and flotation circuit at approximately 295,000tpa at LOM average grades of 7.5% Zn, 4.1% Pb and 24.5g/t Ag.

The Study demonstrated both high metal recoveries and clean, commercial-grade concentrates with:

 average zinc concentrate grade of 53% Zn with an average zinc recovery of 87.5%; and

 average lead concentrate grades of 60% Pb and 320 g/t Ag with an average lead recovery of 85% and an average silver recovery of 67%.

The plant will produce approximately 35,000t of zinc concentrate and 16,000t of lead concentrate annually, containing approximately 19,000t of zinc and 10,000t of lead respectively. The annual production of lead concentrate will contain approximately 145,000 ounces of silver.

FEASIBILITY STUDY

Work to support the Feasibility Study (FS) has commenced and currently includes:

 Updating East Zone mineral resource estimate following completion of infill drilling in December;

 Drilling into potential aquifers located on the Oposura concessions that were identified in the preliminary hydrological study conducted in 2018;

 Condemnation / sterilisation drilling on the proposed sites for the plant and the (dry-stacked) tailings storage facility;

 Commencement of the geotechnical study to enable calculation of Ore Reserves;

 Selection of metallurgical samples for Feasibility Study (FS) level physical and flotation testwork;

 Assessment of engineering proposals for major elements (e.g. mining, processing) of the FS; and

 Site visits by potential concentrate offtake parties to establish commercial offtake terms.

EXPLORATION

The Phase 2 drilling program was completed in January 2019 with the primary objectives being:

1. Infill drilling within the East Zone mineral resource area to increase the confidence level of resources scheduled to be exploited early in the mine plan; and

2. Close-spaced resource extension drilling within the western part of the East Zone Mineral Resource and extending further to the west into the Central Zone to follow-up very high-grade mineralisation intersected around Tunnel D.

Results have been, and will continue to be announced as they become available.

ALACRÁN PROJECT - (AZS 100% ownership, Teck Resources Limited earning back an initial 51%)

Teck is currently earning back into the project and is the project operator. Work conducted during 2017 and 2018 represent the first two years of activity in a total four-year program comprising the first Option period which will entitle Teck to earn back a 51% share of the project by sole-funding US$10 million of exploration expenditure, and making cash payments to Azure totaling US$500,000.

Upon reaching an initial 51% interest in the project, Teck may exercise the second Option to further increase its interest to 65% by sole funding an additional US$5 million in expenditures over a further two years, and making cash payments to Azure totaling an additional US$1.5 million. In this case, Azure will retain a contributing 35% interest in the Alacrán project. Grupo Mexico retains a 2% NSR royalty.

Teck's Year 2 work program comprised geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys, followed by the Phase 2 diamond drilling campaign. The major focus for Teck was the porphyry copper potential at the Cerro Alacrán prospect, with other targets including Cerro San Simon and Cerro Colorado.

The Phase 2 drilling program consisted of 21 holes totaling 10,537m with two drill rigs operating continuously from August to December 2018.

Sixteen of Teck's holes targeted the Cerro Alacrán prospect where porphyry-style copper mineralisation lies beneath a blanket of copper oxides and chalcocite (an acid-soluble copper sulphide mineral) which was previously drilled by the Mexican Geological Survey in the 1970s and by Grupo Mexico in the 1990s.

The remainder of the holes targeted epithermal-style precious metals mineralisation at Cerro San Simon and Cerro Colorado.

Logging and sampling of the drill core is nearing completion and Teck will release final assay results to Azure when its QA/QC process of the geochemical data has been completed.