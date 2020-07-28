Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Azure Power Global Limited    AZRE   MU0527S00004

AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED

(AZRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azure Power : Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 08:18am EDT

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effective environmental, social and governance pillars, and operating their business while meeting sustainable needs. Azure Power has cut emissions, reduced water consumption and ensured their physical waste is disposed properly and with as little carbon footprint as possible. Over the years, Azure Power has avoided over 5.2 million tons of CO2 equivalents since inception, realized 50% savings last year in water consumption per unit of electricity generated and created over 4,300 local jobs since inception in the remote communities we operate in.

Azure Power Logo

Through Azure Power's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, they have made a positive impact on the communities they operate in and improve livelihood among rural households through various activities around the thematic areas of skill development, water and education. Their core values of honesty, excellence, entrepreneurship and social responsibility reinforce the approach to providing energy in a sustainable way.

Commenting on this award, Mr. Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said "For us, sustainability is the essence of our business and lies at the heart of our value proposition. At Azure, we continue to work towards sustainable economic development across our communities to contribute to a better society."

World Finance provides coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy. The magazine is now introducing sustainability awards to businesses that have shown admirable commitment to sustainability and are making the business world a much greener place. All of World Finance's sustainability awards winners are announced at https://www.worldfinance.com/awards/sustainability-awards-2020.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio over 7 gigawatts. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of solar projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India. For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Investor Contact

Nathan Judge, CFA
ir@azurepower.com

Media Contact  

Samitla Subba 
pr@azurepower.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-awarded-most-sustainable-company-in-the-solar-energy-industry-as-part-of-world-finance-magazines-sustainability-awards-2020-301101115.html

SOURCE Azure Power


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED
08:18aAZURE POWER : Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as P..
PR
07/23AZURE POWER : Secures Letter of Award for 2 GW Greenshoe Option
PR
06/22AZURE POWER GLOBAL : Files Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
06/19AZURE POWER : Files Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
06/15AZURE POWER GLOBAL : Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020
AQ
06/12AZURE POWER : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/08AZURE POWER : to Announce Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Ended March 31,..
PR
06/05AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
04/13AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED : - Operational Update on Impact of COVID-19
AQ
04/10AZURE POWER GLOBAL : Operational Update on Impact of COVID-19
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group