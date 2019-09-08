Log in
Azure Power : Operational and Financial Update

09/08/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

EBENE, Mauritius, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (the "Company"), a leading independent solar power producer in India, today announced certain operational and financial updates. Please refer to the investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.azurepower.com/press-releases/ for more information.

Azure Power Logo

This is not an offer to sell or purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; our ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Portfolio represents the aggregate megawatts capacity of solar power plants pursuant to PPAs, signed or allotted or where the Company has been cleared as one of the winning bidders or won a reverse auction but has yet to receive a letter of allotment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relation Contacts:

For investor enquiries, please contact Nathan Judge, CFA at ir@azurepower.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-operational-and-financial-update-300913773.html

SOURCE Azure Power


© PRNewswire 2019
