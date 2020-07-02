Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc.    AZZ

AZZ INC.

(AZZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AZZ : Announces Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

AZZ Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter

Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

July 02, 2020 - FORT WORTH, TX - AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2020.

While AZZ currently intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, any future dividends, in the amount of $0.17 per share of common stock or otherwise, will be reviewed on an individual basis and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value based upon its consideration of various factors, including AZZ's operating results, financial condition and business outlook at the applicable time.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets.

AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes incustomer demand for our products and services, including demand by the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially be adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We could also experience fluctuations in prices and raw material cost, including zinc and natural gas which are used in the hot dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays ; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; currency exchange rates; adequacy of financing; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David Nark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Investor Relations AZZ Inc.

(817) 810-0095 www.azz.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Dorame, Managing Partner Lytham Partners

(602) 889-9700 www.lythampartners.com

####

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 21:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AZZ INC.
05:29pAZZ : Announces Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share
PU
04:32pAZZ INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30AZZ INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24AZZ : to Review First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, Ju..
PU
05/28AZZ : to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Confer..
PU
05/06AZZ INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04AZZ INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/04AZZ : Announces Departure of Paul W. Fehlman and Appoints Philip Schlom as Inter..
PU
04/30AZZ INC. : Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020
AQ
04/29AZZ : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 993 M - -
Net income 2021 58,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 870 M 870 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 343
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AZZ INC.
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,50 $
Last Close Price 33,27 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Daniel R. Feehan Chairman
Philip A. Schlom VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information & Human Resource Officer
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC.-27.60%870
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.80%100 078
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.14%60 201
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.28%38 703
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-19.74%36 571
EATON CORPORATION PLC-8.04%34 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group