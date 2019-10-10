AZZ : Announces Recognition from Bechtel as Leading Supply Chain Partner

AZZ Inc. Announces Recognition from Bechtel as

Leading Supply Chain Partner

AZZ Nuclear recognized among more than 60 subcontractors and suppliers for

excellence in their support to Bechtel projects across the globe

October 10, 2019 - FORT WORTH, TX - AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, announced today that it was recognized as a top supplier by Bechtel at the company's Annual Supply Chain Awards Event for exceptional work on projects for Bechtel's global business unit ("GBU").

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including: overall performance, ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time, ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Nominations were reviewed and approved by Bechtel procurement and project managers with final approval from senior leadership.

Al Hankins, Corporate Manager Procurement and Contracts of Bechtel, said "The partnerships we have with each of our subcontractors and suppliers are critical to the success of our projects. Our suppliers and subcontractors are vital and valued partners in everything from quality to innovation, safety, and sustainability. Without their close collaboration and teamwork, we would not be able to deliver such exceptional results to each of our customers every day."

Gary Hill, President of AZZ Industrial and Nuclear commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by Bechtel as a top supplier. AZZ's nuclear division is dedicated to developing innovative solutions and services to address the continuing challenge of aging infrastructure in the energy markets. AZZ looks forward to continuing to provide Betchel support on future projects."

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure, Nuclear, Security & Environmental, Oil, Gas & Chemicals, and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial