AZZ : Completes the Purchase of Tennessee Galvanizing Inc. to Expand Metal Coating Services

AZZ Inc. Completes the Purchase of Tennessee

Galvanizing Inc. to Expand Metal Coating

Services

April 16, 2019- FORT WORTH, TX - AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced it has completed the purchase of Tennessee Galvanizing Inc., a privately held company, based in Jasper, Tennessee. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the facility, which will operate as AZZ Galvanizing - Chattanooga to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.

About Tennessee Galvanizing Inc.

Founded in 1991 Tennessee Galvanizing Inc., located in Southeast Tennessee, is a leading regional provider of galvanizing services. The Company operates four distinct galvanizing lines in its Jasper, Tennessee location, including centrifuge, rod, conveyor, and traditional hot-dip galvanizing.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward- looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements

