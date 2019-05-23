Log in
AZZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ)

05/23/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 20, 2019, the Company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased AZZ securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
