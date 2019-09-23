Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC

(AZZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AZZ : to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

AZZ Inc. to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

Financial Results on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

September 23, 2019 - FORT WORTH, TX - AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Company plans to issue a press release reporting second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and file its corresponding Form 10-Q with the SEC before the market opens on October 8, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at http://www.azz.com/investor-relations. A replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), confirmation #10134947, or for 30 days at http://www.azz.com/investor- relations.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial markets. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand and response to products and services offered by AZZ, including demand by the power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets; prices and raw material cost, including zinc and natural gas which are used in the hot dip galvanizing process; changes in the political stability and economic conditions of the various markets that AZZ serves, foreign and domestic, customer requested delays of shipments, acquisition opportunities, currency exchange rates, adequacy of financing, and availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth

strategy. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Paul Fehlman, Senior Vice President - Finance and CFO

AZZ Inc.

  1. 810-0095
    www.azz.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Dorame, Managing Partner

Lytham Partners

  1. 889-9700www.lythampartners.com

####

Disclaimer

AZZ Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZZ INC
05:17pAZZ : to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, Oc..
PU
09/16AZZ INC. : Announces 100-Year Lifespan of Galvabar Highlighted by Texas A&M Univ..
AQ
08/27AZZ INC. : Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services
AQ
07/19AZZ INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/10AZZ INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08AZZ : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
PU
07/08AZZ : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/08AZZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/08AZZ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
07/03AZZ INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 995 M
EBIT 2020 102 M
Net income 2020 68,9 M
Debt 2020 263 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 1 124 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,00  $
Last Close Price 42,97  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Vice President, Chief Information & Human Resource
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC6.47%1 124
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.04%74 497
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.83%48 417
NIDEC CORPORATION27.83%41 389
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.70%39 951
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.72%35 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group