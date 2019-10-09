Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors

10/09/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 20, 2019, the Company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 8, 2019, the Company delayed its second quarter 2020 financial results “to allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $6.14, or nearly 15%, during intraday trading on October 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased AZZ securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
