INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AZZ Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/27/2019 | 10:42am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or “the Company”) (NYSE:AZZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AZZ admitted on May 17, 2019, to finding a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue reconciliations. Following that admission, the Company announced on May 20, 2019, that it replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. Both announcements caused AZZ’s share price to fall sharply.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Rina Restaino, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
