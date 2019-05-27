INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AZZ Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AZZ
Inc. (“AZZ” or “the Company”) (NYSE:AZZ)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. AZZ admitted on May 17, 2019, to finding a material weakness
in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue
reconciliations. Following that admission, the Company announced on May
20, 2019, that it replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with
Grant Thornton LLP. Both announcements caused AZZ’s share price to fall
sharply.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Rina Restaino, of the
Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite
404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your
rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website
at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
