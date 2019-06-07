Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC

(AZZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against AZZ Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ). This investigation concerns whether AZZ has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell $1.09, approximately 2.3%, to close at $45.56 on May 17, 2019.

On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell $1.21, approximately 2.7%, to close at $44.35 on May 20, 2019.

If you acquired AZZ securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZZ INC
08:06pKirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against AZZ..
BU
05/27INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05/24AZZ Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $..
PR
05/24INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/23AZZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. ..
BU
05/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. ..
BU
05/23AZZ INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/20AZZ : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/20AZZ : Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019
PU
05/20AZZ : Announces Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's Accounting and Audit Firm
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 985 M
EBIT 2020 99,4 M
Net income 2020 65,8 M
Debt 2020 169 M
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 17,59
P/E ratio 2021 14,39
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Vice President, Chief Information & Human Resource
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC7.66%1 139
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.06%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.46%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.92%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION15.87%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.92%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About