Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against AZZ Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ). This investigation concerns whether AZZ has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell $1.09, approximately 2.3%, to close at $45.56 on May 17, 2019.

On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell $1.21, approximately 2.7%, to close at $44.35 on May 20, 2019.

