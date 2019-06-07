Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against AZZ Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc.
(“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ).
This investigation concerns whether AZZ has violated federal securities
laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its
internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and
review of revenue reconciliations. On this news, AZZ’s share price fell
$1.09, approximately 2.3%, to close at $45.56 on May 17, 2019.
On May 20, 2019, the company announced that it had replaced its
independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. On this news,
AZZ’s share price fell $1.21, approximately 2.7%, to close at $44.35 on
May 20, 2019.
If you acquired AZZ securities, have information, or would like to learn
more about these claims, please contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
