Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its
internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and
review of revenue reconciliations.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring
investors.
Then, on May 20, 2019, the Company announced that it had replaced its
independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring
investors further.
