Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 20, 2019, the Company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors further.

