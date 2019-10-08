Log in
AZZ INC.

(AZZ)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ)

0
10/08/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to preparation and review of revenue reconciliations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 20, 2019, the Company announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 8, 2019, the Company delayed its second quarter 2020 financial results “to allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $6.14, or nearly 15%, during intraday trading on October 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased AZZ securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 004 M
EBIT 2020 103 M
Net income 2020 70,1 M
Debt 2020 243 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart AZZ INC.
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,50  $
Last Close Price 43,01  $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Vice President, Chief Information & Human Resource
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC.6.05%1 125
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.82%73 216
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.50%46 469
EMERSON ELECTRIC7.87%39 643
NIDEC CORPORATION19.66%39 092
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.04%32 886
