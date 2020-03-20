B&C Speakers S p A : 2020-03-20 The Board of Directors approves the Draft Financial Statements for the year 2019
03/20/2020 | 09:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
B&C Speakers S.p.A.:
The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements for the year
2019
Consolidated revenues equal to € 56.29 million (an increase of 3.27% compared to
54.50 million in 2018);
Consolidated EBITDA equal to € 12.58 million (an increase of 15.40% compared to
10.90 million in 2018);
Overall Group result of Euro 8.67 million (down by 7.67% compared with Euro 9.39 million in 2018);
Group net financial position negative and equal to € 5.00 million (negative and equal to € 5.59 million at year-end 2018);
Proposal to distribute an ordinary dividend of € 0.20 per share held with coupon detachment date on 4 May 2020;
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting called for 29 April 2020.
Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), 20 March 2020 - TheBoard of DirectorsofB&C Speakers S.p.A., one of the foremost international players in the design, manufacture, distribution and marketing of professionalelectro-acoustictransducers, approved the 2019 draft financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards.
Consolidated revenues in 2019 amounted to € 56.29 million, resulting in growth of 3.27% over 2018 when turnover stood at € 54.50 million.
During 2019, the Group increased its turnover in Europe (+5% with sales of € 25.59 million) and in North America (+14% with sales of € 11.3 million). Conversely, a drop was recorded in the Latin American market (-13%) due to widespread political instability on the continent, with a slight slowdown in sales in the Asian market, especially in China.
Below is a breakdown of revenues by geographical area for 2019 (amounts in Euro):
Geographical Area
2019
%
2018
%
Change
% Change
Latin America
4.670.023
8%
5.368.199
10%
(698.175)
-13%
Europe
25.596.396
45%
24.297.571
45%
1.298.825
5%
Italy
3.745.025
7%
3.578.470
7%
166.556
5%
North America
11.284.178
20%
9.883.090
18%
1.401.088
14%
Middle East & Africa
404.264
1%
441.914
1%
(37.650)
-9%
Asia & Pacific
10.587.354
19%
10.933.054
20%
(345.700)
-3%
Total revenues
56.287.240
100%
54.502.298
100%
1.784.942
3%
During 2019, the proportion of the cost of sales to revenues decreased compared to the same period of 2018, going from 62.29% to 61.42%. The improved incidence in the cost of sales can be attributed primarily to the positive effects resulting from the synergies introduced in procurements and production with the subsidiary Eighteen Sound S.r.l., which contributed significantly during 2019.
Indirect Personnel
The cost for indirect personnel, though increasing slightly compared to 2018, maintained a consistent impact on turnover, going from 6.75% to 6.92%.
Commercial expenses
Commercial expenses, though showing a slight increase in absolute value compared to the previous year, decreased their impact on turnover, going from 2.12% to 2.30%.
Administrative and General
General and administrative costs decreased by € 1,285 thousand, reducing their impact on sales by 2.6%. The effect of this decrease was mainly due to the adoption of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 "Leases", applied as of 1 January 2019 and better described in the section on "Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations applied from 1 January 2019". Applying the previous accounting methods, these costs would nonetheless have decreased by € 36 thousand, leaving the impact on revenues substantially unchanged from the previous year.
EBITDA
Due to the trends described above, EBITDA in 2019 increased to € 12.58 million, an increase of 15.40% (equalling € 1.68 million) compared to 2018 when it amounted to € 10.90 million. The € 1,249 thousand increase in EBITDA was the result of having adopted IFRS 16. Based on the previous accounting treatment, EBITDA would have amounted to € 11.33 million, showing an increase of 3.94% compared to 2018.
EBITDA margin
The EBITDA margin for 2019 was equal to 22.35% Adopting the previous accounting treatment, the (essentially in line with the previous year).
of revenues (20.00% in the previous year). EBITDA margin would have been 20.13%
Group Net Result and Net Financial Position
The Group's net profit at the end of 2019 amounted to € 8.61 million and represents 15.30% of
consolidated revenues with a total increase of 7.63% with respect to the previous period. The effect of adopting IFRS 16 on net profits was not significant. Note that the Group's average tax rate is at 19.1%, mainly due to the effects of the tax benefit (for € 0.8 million) obtained through the "Patent Box", recognised again in 2019 for the parent company B&C Speakers S.p.A.
The Group's overall Net Financial Position (including portfolio securities held for liquidity purposes), is negative and equal to € 5.01 million, compared to the figure of € 4.59 at the end of 2018, mainly due to the payment of the dividend in May 2019 and adoption of the new IFRS 16 standard.
31 december
31 december
Values in Euro thousands
2019 (a)
2018 (a)
Variazione
A. Cash
5.277
3.190
65%
C. Securities held for trading
7.916
6.527
21%
D. Cash and cash equivalent (A+C)
13.194
9.717
36%
F. Bank overdrafts
(314)
(643)
-51%
G. Current portion of non current borrowings
(6.686)
(6.451)
4%
H. Current lease liabilities
(1.138)
-
I. Current borrowingse (F+G)
(8.138)
(7.095)
15%
J. Current net financial position (D+I)
5.056
2.622
93%
K. Non current borrowings
(6.958)
(7.210)
-4%
M. Non current lease liabilities
(3.104)
-
N. Non current borrowings
(10.062)
(7.210)
40%
O. Total net financial position (J+N)
(5.006)
(4.588)
9%
Informations extracted and / or calculated from the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union.
The net financial position at 31 December 2019 was negatively affected by the recognition of usage rights according to IFRS 16. In particular, the current net financial position includes financial liabilities related to usage rights for € 1.1 million, and the current net financial position includes financial liabilities related to usage rights for € 3.1 million. The total effect on 2019 is negative for a total of € 4.2 million.
The Group's reclassified Income Statement for 2019 compared to the previous period is shown in the table below:
Economic trends - Group B&C Speakers
(€ thousands)
2019
Incidence
2018
Incidence
Revenues
56.287
100,00%
54.502
100,0%
Cost of sales
(34.574)
-61,42%
(33.948)
-62,3%
Gross margin
21.714
38,58%
20.554
37,7%
Other revenues
232
0,41%
642
1,2%
Cost of indirect labour
(3.895)
-6,92%
(3.681)
-6,8%
Commercial expenses
(1.297)
-2,30%
(1.156)
-2,1%
General and administrative expenses
(4.174)
-7,42%
(5.459)
-10,0%
Ebitda
12.580
22,35%
10.901
20,0%
Depreciation of tangible assets
(1.990)
-3,54%
(1.096)
-2,0%
Amortization of intangible assets
(302)
-0,54%
(318)
-0,6%
Writedowns
(1)
0,00%
(20)
0,0%
Earning before interest and taxes (Ebit)
10.286
18,27%
9.467
17,4%
Financial costs
(568)
-1,01%
(636)
-1,2%
Financial income
932
1,66%
360
0,7%
Earning before taxes (Ebt)
10.650
18,92%
9.192
16,9%
Income taxes
(2.039)
-3,62%
132
0,2%
Profit for the year
8.612
15,30%
9.323
17,1%
Minority interest
0
0,00%
0
0,0%
Group Net Result
8.612
15,30%
9.323
17,1%
Other comprehensive result
55
0,10%
63
0,1%
Total Comprehensive result
8.667
15,40%
9.387
17,2%
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO 31 DECEMBER 2019
Considering the current situation related to the socio-economic effects of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), and the uncertainty regarding the duration and geographic extent of this epidemic, it is still premature to forecast the extent of the impact that this could have in coming months. The Company is nonetheless closely monitoring the situation, and is ready to implement the necessary measures and initiatives.
Medium and long-term fundamentals for the market in which the Group operates remain good, even though the effects of the crisis will require some time (which currently cannot be determined, but will certainly not be short-term), before people can once again partake in the entertainment segment.
The management is confident that the Group's positioning and commercial strength will allow it to manage the negative effects of the crisis as well as allow it to better capture future signs of recovery.
Other resolutions passed by the same Board of Directors
The Board has called the Shareholders' Meeting, with a single call for 29 April 2020, with the following Agenda:
- in the ordinary session
Separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. Related and consequent resolutions;
Remuneration Report in accordance with Art. 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/98. Related and consequent resolutions;
Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions.
Based on current uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, which concurrently give rise to greater risks and investment opportunities, on a prudential basis, the Board of Directors proposes that the Issuer's shareholders' meeting approve the issue of an ordinary dividend of € 0.20 per share in circulation; it is noted that the dividend issue derives entirely from profit for the 2019 period.
The envisaged dividend issue date is 4 May 2020 - in accordance with the directives issued by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - with a record date of 5 May 2020 and consequent payment ("payment date") on 6
May 2020.
The Financial Reporting Manager of B&C Speakers S.p.A., Francesco Spapperi, hereby certifies, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, that the accounting disclosures relating to the figures for the year ended 31 December 2019, as presented in this press release, are consistent with the company's accounting documents, books and records.
The table below shows the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the year 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 Deecember
31 December
(Values in Euro)
2019
2018
ASSETS
Fixed assets
Tangible assets
3.252.228
3.030.360
Right of use
4.179.283
-
Goodwill
2.318.181
2.318.181
Other intangible assets
351.582
453.866
Investments in non controlled associates
50.000
50.000
Deferred tax assets
612.160
571.322
Other non current assets
665.646
628.836
related parties
68.392
88.950
Total non current assets
11.429.080
7.052.565
Currents assets
Inventory
13.492.428
14.001.498
Trade receivables
12.842.205
12.465.753
Tax assets
843.794
1.766.925
Other current assets
8.396.516
6.929.438
Cash and cash equivalents
5.277.278
3.190.266
Total current assets
40.852.221
38.353.880
Total assets
52.281.301
45.406.445
LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
1.097.829
1.099.681
Other reserves
5.043.360
5.366.854
Foreign exchange reserve
560.962
500.222
Retained earnings
18.910.616
15.733.541
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
25.612.766
22.700.298
Minority interest
-
0
Total equity
25.612.766
22.700.298
Non current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
6.957.599
7.210.266
Long-term lease liabilities
3.104.267
-
related parties
2.290.500
-
Severance Indemnities
891.965
874.460
Provisions for risk and charges
38.238
40.831
Total non current liabilities
10.992.069
8.125.557
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
6.999.955
7.094.917
Short-term lease liabilities
1.138.075
-
related parties
867.957
-
Trade liabilities
4.959.909
5.543.421
related parties
4.377
1.715
Tax liabilities
720.077
273.534
Other current liabilities
1.858.450
1.668.718
Total current liabilities
15.676.466
14.580.590
Total Liabilities
52.281.302
45.406.445
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2019
2018
(Values in Euro)
Revenues
56.287.240
54.502.297
Cost of sales
(34.573.611)
(33.948.141)
Other revenues
231.830
641.719
Cost of indirect labour
(3.894.779)
(3.680.865)
Commercial expenses
(1.297.027)
(1.155.549)
General and administrative expenses
(4.174.074)
(5.458.820)
related parties
0
(930.390)
Depreciation and amortization
(2.292.241)
(1.413.702)
Writedowns
(996)
(19.930)
Earning before interest and taxes
10.286.343
9.467.010
Financial costs
(568.298)
(635.696)
related parties
(88.766)
-
Financial income
932.439
360.426
Earning before taxes
10.650.484
9.191.740
Income taxes
(2.038.929)
131.580
Profit for the year (A)
8.611.555
9.323.321
Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year that will not be reclassified in
icome statement:
Actuarial gain/(losses) on DBO (net of tax)
(5.720)
(1.270)
Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year that will be reclassified in
icome statement:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
60.739
64.622
Total other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year (B)
55.019
63.352
Total comprehensive income (A) + (B)
8.666.575
9.386.673
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8.611.555
9.323.321
Minority interest
-
-
Total comprehensive income atributable to:
Owners of the parent
8.666.575
9.386.673
Minority interest
-
-
Basic earning per share
0,78
0,85
Diluted earning per share
0,78
0,85
The B&C Speakers S.p.A. Financial Reporting Manager Francesco Spapperi confirms - in accordance with art. 154-bis, paragraph 2 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, that the accounting disclosures contained in this press release are consistent with company's accounting documents, books and records.
B&C Speakers S.p.A.
Simone Pratesi (Investor Relations),
Tel: +39 055/6572 303
Email: spratesi@bcspeakers.com
B&C Speakers S.p.A. is an international leader in the design, production, distribution and marketing of professional electro-acoustic transducers (the main components in acoustic speakers for music, commonly referred to as loudspeakers), supplied mainly to professional audio-system manufacturers (OEM). With around 160 employees, approximately 10% of whom are assigned to its Research and Development Department, B&C Speakers carries out all design, production, marketing and control activities at its offices in Florence and Reggio Emilia for the brands of the Group: B&C, 18SOUND and CIARE. Most of its products are developed according to its key customers' specifications. B&C Speakers also operates in the US and Brazil through two subsidiaries carrying out commercial activities.
