B&C Speakers S p A : 2020-05-14 The Board of Directors approves the Interim Report on Operations as at 31 March 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMUNICATO STAMPA B&C Speakers S.p.A.: The Board of Directors approves the Interim Report on Operations as at 31 March 2020 Consolidated revenues equal to € 11.79 million (a decrease of 15.89% compared to the € 14.02 million for the same period in 2019);

Consolidated EBITDA equal to € 2.37 million (a decrease of 24.84% compared to the €3.1 5 million for the same period in 2019);

Group profit equal to € 0.46 million (a decrease of 79.45% compared to the € 2.23 million for the same period in 2019);

Group net financial position equal to 5.15 million di Euro ( equal to € 5.00 million at year-end 2019);

year-end 2019); Decisive and significant actions were initiated to mitigate the financial and economic effects associated with Covid19 - further strengthening of the already solid financial structure with additional credit lines and time extension of the existing lines. Bagno a Ripoli (prov. Florence), Italy, May 14, 2020 - The Board of Directors of B&C Speakers S.p.A., one of the foremost international players in the design, manufacture, distribution and marketing of professional electro-acoustic transducers, approved the Group's Interim Report for the first three months of 2019 in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards. "From the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency in early March and even more so, with the resumption of production that took place from May 4, 2020, our top priority has been protecting the health of our people while continuing to serve and support our customers in total safety. Although the current circumstances are unparalleled, we keep on managing our Company thanks to the qualities that have always distinguished us: flexibility in operational decisions and high attention to customer management. We have also taken actions aimed at mitigating the financial and economic impact of this unprecedented crisis, such as taking out new financial loans aimed at increasing liquidity in the short term, also starting a process of revisiting costs which does not concern only resorting to the redundancy fund"commented Lorenzo Coppini, CEO of B&C Speakers. "Looking beyond the immediate future, we are confident that our unique competitive positioning and the history of our brands are the preconditions for a rapid restart when there are right market conditions." Consolidated revenues Pagina 1 di 9 After a good performance at the beginning of 2020, which would have guaranteed a turnover in line with the IQ 2019, the containment measures adopted by the Italian Government, which led to the closure of the Group companies starting from March 20 in Florence and already from March 13 in Reggio Emilia, they caused the loss of approximately 2 million orders in our portfolio. As a consequence, the revenues realized during the first three months of 2020 amount to Euro 11.79 million, down 15.89% compared to the same period of 2019 when the turnover stood at 14.02 million Euros. The decrease in Group turnover compared to the first quarter of 2019 was particularly focused on the European market (-16.9% with an absolute value decrease of Euro 1.15 million) and on the Asian market (-34, 6% with a decrease in absolute value of Euro 0.89 million). This decrease is attributable to the geographical spread of the Covid19 pandemic, which hit the Asian market first and then the European market, only at the end of the quarter. A full breakdown for the first three months of 2020 by geographic areas is provided here below, compared with the same period of 2019 (amounts in thousands of Euros): Revenues per geographic area I Q 2020 % I Q 2019 % Difference Difference % (values in Euro/thausand) YTD YTD Latin America 778 7% 958 7% (180) -19% Europe 5,705 48% 6,862 49% (1,157) -17% Italy 1,063 9% 1,105 8% (42) -4% North America 2,417 20% 2,431 17% (14) -1% Middle East & Africa 136 1% 76 1% 60 80% Asia & Pacific 1,694 14% 2,590 18% (896) -35% Total 11,792 100% 14,021 100% (2,229) -16% Pagina 2 di 9 Cost of sales This category includes the consumption of materials (purchases, third party processing and changes in inventories), the cost of personnel directly involved in the production process, transport costs and costs for passive commissions, customs duties and other minor direct costs. The cost of sales showed a worsening of its incidence on revenues during the first three months of 2020 compared to the first three months of 2019, going from 61.88% to 63.39%. This worsening is attributable to the contraction in turnover that has occurred since the second half of March (as a result of the closure of economic activities starting from 23 March 2020), not yet balanced by the cost containment policies that the company has started. Indirect Personnel The cost for indirect personnel, although slightly decreasing compared to the first three months of 2019, increased its incidence on turnover from 6.94% to 7.65%, again due to the contraction in revenues not yet balanced by resorting to social safety nets. Commercial expenses This category refers to costs for commercial consultancy, advertising and marketing, travel and subsistence and other minor charges relating to the commercial sector. Commercial expenses show a sharp decrease in absolute value compared to the first three months of the previous year as well as a slight reduction in the incidence on turnover which went from 1.97% to 1.72%. The effect of this reduction is due to the immediate reduction in costs for commercial activities in general, also caused by the cancellation of two important trade shows that should have taken place during the first half of the year. Administrative and General General and administrative costs remained almost unchanged compared to the first three months of the previous year, increasing their incidence on turnover, which went from 6.92% to 7.63%. EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Mainly as a result of the dynamics described above, EBITDA for the first three months of 2020 is equal to Euro 2.37 million, with a decrease of 0.78 million Euros (-24.84%) compared to the same period of 2019 L'EBITDA margin for the first three months of 2020 is equal to 20.06% of revenues (22.44% in the first three months of the previous year). Depreciation Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets and rights of use amounted to Euro 0.55 million (Euro 0.60 million in the first three months of 2019). Pagina 3 di 9 Provisions Provisions made in this quarter amount to Euro 0.11 million (no provision in the first three months of 2019) and refer to what was prudently set aside to take into account the increased risk of bad debt of trade receivables, following the ongoing crisis generated by the Covid-19 epidemic. EBIT ed EBIT margin EBIT for the first three months of 2020 amounts to Euro 1.70 million, a decrease of 33.18% compared to the same period of 2019 (when it was Euro 2.54 million). The EBIT margin is equal to 14.42% of revenues (18.15% in corresponding period of 2019). Group Net Result and Net Financial Position The Group's net profit at the end of the first three months of 2020 amounts to Euro 0.46 million and represents a percentage of 3.88% of consolidated revenues with an overall decrease of 79.45% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. This decrease, in addition to the effect of the trends outlined above, is affected by the important increase in financial charges mainly related to the losses estimated from the valuation of the securities held in the portfolio, which amount to Euro 0.96 million and which are affected by the serious crisis of the financial markets caused by the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. The securities portfolio has in fact already recovered a significant part of the loss (at the moment it has already been reduced to 0.7 million compared to the end of March) and given the quality of the securities that comprises it, it is reasonable that it may continue towards a complete recovery. The Net Financial Position at the end of the first three months of 2020 was equal to Euro 5.15 million against a value of 5.00 at the end of the 2019 financial year; without the temporary loss of value of the securities portfolio, the Net Financial Position would have improved significantly compared to the end of 2019. Pagina 4 di 9 31 march 31 December Values in Euro Thousands 2020 2019 Change % A. Cash 4,228 5,277 -20% C. Securities held for trading 6,945 7,916 -12% D. Cash and cash equivalent (A+C) 11,173 13,194 -15% F. Bank overdrafts (19) (314) -94% G. Current portion of non current borrowings (6,735) (6,686) 1% H. Other current financial debts (1,136) (1,138) I. Current borrowings (F+G) (7,889) (8,138) -3% J. Current net financial position (D+I) 3,283 5,056 -35% K. Non current borrowings (5,609) (6,958) -19% M. Other non current financial debts (2,821) (3,104) N. Non current borrowings (8,431) (10,062) -16% O. Total net financial position (J+N) (5,148) (5,006) 3% The Group's reclassified Income Statement for the first three months of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 is provided below. Economic trends - Group B&C Speakers (€ thousands) 1Q 2020 Incidence 1Q 2019 Incidence Revenues 11,792 100.00% 14,021 100.0% Cost of sales (7,475) -63.39% (8,677) -61.9% Gross margin 4,318 36.61% 5,344 38.1% Other revenues 52 0.44% 22 0.2% Cost of indirect labour (902) -7.65% (974) -6.9% Commercial expenses (203) -1.72% (276) -2.0% General and administrative expenses (900) -7.63% (970) -6.9% Ebitda 2,365 20.06% 3,147 22.4% Depreciation of tangible assets (509) -4.32% (539) -3.8% Amortization of intangible assets (44) -0.38% (63) -0.4% Writedowns (111) -0.94% 0 0.0% Earning before interest and taxes (Ebit) 1,701 14.42% 2,545 18.1% Financial costs (1,117) -9.47% (137) -1.0% Financial income 44 0.37% 375 2.7% Earning before taxes (Ebt) 628 5.32% 2,783 19.8% Income taxes (170) -1.44% (555) -4.0% Profit for the year 458 3.88% 2,228 15.9% Minority interest 0 0.00% 0 0.0% Group Net Result 458 3.88% 2,228 15.9% Other comprehensive result (74) -0.63% 6 0.0% Total Comprehensive result 384 3.26% 2,234 15.9% Pagina 5 di 9 Significant events after March 31, 2020 Due to the persistence of the Covid-19 emergency and to the tightening of the related restrictive measures, all the Group's production plants remained compulsorily closed until May 4, 2020 when the Group was allowed to resume its activities although at reduced capacity, in order to comply with the outstanding health provisions. At the time of reopening, the Group's order backlog amounts to Euro 6 million. Measures aimed at mitigating the economic and financial impact of the Covid-19 emergency In light of the strongly negative effect on market demand (especially in live events, at present totally suspended) of the restrictive measures adopted by the government authorities in the various countries in order to face the Covid-19 emergency, the Company reacted decisively by implementing a series of actions aimed at mitigating its economic impact. In particular, the Company has identified and adopted the following cost- containment measures: Activation of social safety nets and other forms of public support to protect workers, nets provided or extraordinarily issued in the countries where the Group operates, proportional reduction of the variable component, voluntary reduction of salary by top management (labor cost);

Significant cost reduction on Marketing Costs;

Suspension of all non-strategic activities and related costs and, when possible, a renegotiation of outstanding contracts. With regard to financial decisions, in order to manage the company financial resources with the utmost prudence, the Company has carried out the following interventions: The Shareholders' Meeting resolved, on the basis of the updated proposal of the Board of Directors, not to proceed with the distribution of the dividend initially proposed so as to prudently keep the balance sheet unchanged;

in addition to this, the Company intends to increase financial resources by taking out new loans up to a maximum of Euro 7.5 million. Part of these loans are also guaranteed by the Italian State and offer profitable economic conditions, along with an important pre-amortization period;

pre-amortization period; finally, there was a voluntary moratorium, promoted by the reference financial institutions of B&C Speakers, of the mortgage expirations until September 2020. The above listed interventions should guarantee liquidity (to complete the above transactions, the Company may have additional liquidity of almost nine million) and financial strength to meet all the needs that may arise during the current crisis. Pagina 6 di 9 Business Outlook Given the current uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the health and socioeconomic emergency relating to Covid-19, as well as the timing of possible recovery of the emergency and the consequent return to normal, the Company believes that it is still not possible today to estimate the impact that such epidemic will have throughout the year. The Company reserves the right to provide updates as soon as the visibility conditions allow for more accurate estimates to be drawn up on the impacts associated with the Covid-19 emergency. The B&C Speakers S.p.A. Financial Reporting Manager, Francesco Spapperi, confirms-in accordance with Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998-that the accounting disclosures contained in this press release are consistent with the company's accounting documents, books and records. B&C Speakers S.p.A. Simone Pratesi (Investor Relator), Tel: 055/6572 303 Email: spratesi@bcspeakers.com B&C Speakers S.p.A. is an international leader in the design, production, distribution and marketing of professional electro-acoustic transducers (the main components in acoustic speakers for music, commonly referred to as loudspeakers), supplied mainly to professional audio-system manufacturers (OEM). With around 160 employees, approximately 10% of whom are assigned to its Research and Development Department, B&C Speakers carries out all design, production, marketing and control activities at its offices in Florence and Reggio Emilia for the brands of the Group: B&C, 18SOUND and CIARE. Most of its products are developed according to its key customers' specifications. B&C Speakers also operates in the US and Brazil through two subsidiaries carrying out commercial activities. Pagina 7 di 9 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at March 31, 2020. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 March 31 December (Values in Euro) 2020 2019 ASSETS Fixed assets Tangible assets 3,199,112 3,252,228 Right of use 3,883,213 4,179,283.42 Goodwill 2,318,181 2,318,181 Other intangible assets 315,888 351,582 Investments in non controlled associates 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax assets 571,154 612,160 Other non current assets 674,178 665,646 related parties 68,392 68,392 Total non current assets 11,011,726 11,429,080 Currents assets Inventory 14,149,967 13,492,428 Trade receivables 12,596,373 12,842,205 Tax assets 725,694 843,794 Other current assets 7,492,533 8,396,516 Cash and cash equivalents 4,227,577 5,277,278 Total current assets 39,192,144 40,852,221 Total assets 50,203,870 52,281,301 LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 1,094,067 1,097,829 Other reserves 4,503,382 5,043,360 Foreign exchange reserve 488,448 560,962 Retained earnings 19,434,746 18,910,616 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 25,520,644 25,612,766 Minority interest - 0 Total equity 25,520,644 25,612,766 Non current liabilities Long-term borrowings 5,609,184 6,957,599 Long-term lease liabilities 2,821,423 3,104,267.26 related parties 2,068,077 2,290,500.19 Severance Indemnities 903,196 891,965 Provisions for risk and charges 38,238 38,238 Total non current liabilities 9,372,041 10,992,069 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 6,753,538 6,999,955 Short-term lease liabilities 1,135,936 1,138,074.94 related parties 874,997 867,957.01 Trade liabilities 5,032,207 4,959,909 related parties 1,791 4,377 Tax liabilities 626,461 720,077 Other current liabilities 1,763,043 1,858,449 Total current liabilities 15,311,185 15,676,465 Total Liabilities 50,203,870 52,281,301 Pagina 8 di 9 Consolidated Statement of comprehensive income for the first three months of 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 (Values in Euro) Revenues 11,792,481 14,021,101 Cost of sales (7,474,858) (8,676,639) Other revenues 52,061 21,679 Cost of indirect labour (901,781) (973,762) Commercial expenses (203,080) (275,588) General and administrative expenses (899,556) (969,769) related parties 0 0 Depreciation and amortization (553,405) (602,244) Writedowns (111,326) 0 Earning before interest and taxes 1,700,536 2,544,780 Financial costs (1,117,135) (136,985) related parties (19,566) - 23,754.47 Financial income 44,166 374,929 Earning before taxes 627,567 2,782,724 Income taxes (169,680) (554,866) Profit for the year (A) 457,887 2,227,858 Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year that will not be reclassified in icome statement: Actuarial gain/(losses) on DBO (net of tax) (1,430) 681 Other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year that will be reclassified in icome statement: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (72,513) 5,060 Total other comprehensive income/(losses) for the year (B) (73,943) 5,741 Total comprehensive income (A) + (B) 383,944 2,233,599 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 457,887 2,227,858 Minority interest - - Total comprehensive income atributable to: Owners of the parent 383,944 2,233,599 Minority interest - - Basic earning per share 0.05 0.21 Diluted earning per share 0.05 0.21 Pagina 9 di 9 Attachments Original document

