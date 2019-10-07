B Communications : NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS – November 14, 2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
Exhibit 99.1
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
2 Dov Friedman Street
Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
______________________
NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We cordially invite you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Israel time) at our offices at 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to adopt the following resolutions, as further detailed in the attached proxy statement:
-
To elect one director to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders.
-
To elect two new external directors to hold office for three years, and to approve their terms of service.
-
To approve an amendment to our indemnification agreements with our office holders in respect of acts performed by them in their capacity as our directors and officers.
-
To ratify and approve the reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, registered public accounting firm, a member of KPMG International, as our independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2019, and to authorize our Board of Directors and our audit committee (under their authority in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law) to fix the compensation of such independent registered public accountants in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.
In addition, our auditor's report and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31,
2018 will be reviewed and discussed at the Meeting.
Shareholders of record at the close of the business day on October 10, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. You can vote either by mailing in your proxy or in person by attending the meeting. If voting by mail, the proxy must be received by our transfer agent or at our registered office in Israel at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the appointed time of the meeting to be validly included in the tally of ordinary shares voted at the meeting. If you attend the meeting, you may vote in person and your proxy will not be used. Alternatively, shares held via a TASE member may be voted electronically via the ISA's electronic voting system, up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Shareholders should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which they hold their shares. Detailed proxy voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and on the enclosed proxy card.
Sincerely,
Ami Barlev
Chief Executive Officer
October 7, 2019
