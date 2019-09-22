Log in
B Communications : Petition to Approve Class Action

09/22/2019 | 07:12am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibit is attached:

  1. Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Petition to Approve Class Action.
  2. Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response to the Company's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Registrant)

Date: September 22, 2019

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

  1. Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Petition to Approve Class Action.
  2. Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response to the Company's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation.

3

Exhibit 99.1

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

("The Company")

September 22, 2019

Attn.

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

Dear Sir or Madam,

Re: Immediate Report - Petition to Approve Class Action

On September 19, 2019 the Company received a petition to approve a claim as a class action filed against the Company and against another service provider company ("the Defendants") in the Jerusalem District Court.

The petition concerns the entitlement of certain groups (the elderly, the disabled and other weak sectors) to discounts on payments for vital services that the Defendants provide them. In this connection it is argued that the Defendants are doing nothing for the rights of these people to be honored, create difficulties for them and do not credit them for over-payments.

The definition of the groups in whose name the class action is being made is anyone entitled to a reduced payment to one of the Defendants but has paid in full over the 7 years preceding submission of the petition without exercising their entitlement, and those who presently pay a reduced amount but have not received a retroactive refund of differences for the entire period of their entitlement.

According to the estimate of the claimant, the amount of the class action claim against the Company is NIS 90 million.

The Company is studying the petition and at this point is unable to assess its chances.

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 11:11:03 UTC
