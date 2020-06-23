B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Appointment of Interim Chairman of Board of Bezeq

UNITED STATES

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Appointment of Interim Chairman of Board of Bezeq

On June 23, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Bezeq has appointed David Granot as its Interim Chairman of the Board. Mr. Granot will serve in that position until Bezeq appoints a permanent replacement for Mr. Shlomo Rodav, who resigned from his roles as Chairman and as a director on June 22, 2020.

Mr. Granot has served as a director of Bezeq since May 2017 and served as Interim Chairman from June 2017 through March 2018. He qualifies as a non-affiliated director under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999. Over the last five years, Mr. Granot has served as a director in various companies in Israel. Mr. Granot has a BA in Economics and an MBA, each from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

