Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  B Communications Ltd    BCOM   IL0011076630

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Appointment of Interim Chairman of Board of Bezeq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

144 Menachem Begin Street, Tel Aviv 649210, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Appointment of Interim Chairman of Board of Bezeq

On June 23, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Bezeq has appointed David Granot as its Interim Chairman of the Board. Mr. Granot will serve in that position until Bezeq appoints a permanent replacement for Mr. Shlomo Rodav, who resigned from his roles as Chairman and as a director on June 22, 2020.

Mr. Granot has served as a director of Bezeq since May 2017 and served as Interim Chairman from June 2017 through March 2018. He qualifies as a non-affiliated director under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999. Over the last five years, Mr. Granot has served as a director in various companies in Israel. Mr. Granot has a BA in Economics and an MBA, each from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: June 23, 2020 By: /s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 17:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
01:57pB COMMUNICATIONS : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Appointment of Interim Chairman o..
PU
03:28aREPORT BY BEZEQ SUBSIDIARY- NOTIFICA : Reverse Bundle
PU
06/22B COMMUNICATIONS : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Resignation of Bezeq's Chairman o..
PU
06/15B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Ultra-Broadband Infrastructure in Isr..
PU
06/15B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Fiber Optics – Very High Capaci..
PU
05/21B Communications Reports Financial Results For the First Quarter of 2020
GL
05/13B communications ltd. regains compliance with nasdaq minimum bid price requir..
GL
05/04B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Company Signs Accord for Agreed Rulin..
PU
04/30B COMMUNICATIONS : Results of 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
04/27B communications ltd. receives nasdaq letter regarding non-compliance with mi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8 929 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net income 2019 -853 M -249 M -249 M
Net Debt 2019 10 749 M 3 136 M 3 136 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 989 M 288 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 212
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
B Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tomer Raved Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Glatt Chairman
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Rosenthal External Director
Debbie Saperia Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD36.20%288
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.53%230 321
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.47%86 793
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.89%78 488
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.05%52 608
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.06%39 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group