B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Erasure of Class Action Lawsuit Against Bezeq

06/30/2020 | 10:29am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Erasure of Class Action Lawsuit Against Bezeq

On June 28, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that on June 25, 2020 a request for a class action against Bezeq was erased in light of unpaid fees by the claimants.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: June 30, 2020

By:

/s/ Tomer Raved Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1

English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on June 28, 2020.

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

June 28, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - Erasure of Class Action Against Bezeq

Bezeq hereby supplements its Immediate Report dated September 22, 2019 (Reference No. 2019-01-081564) regarding the motion for the approval of a class action against Bezeq and against another service provider, claiming the entitlement of certain populations to discounts on payments for essential services provided by the defendants.

On June 25, 2020, Bezeq received notice from the Israeli court that the claim has been erased due to the non-payment of required fees by the potential claimants.

Sincerely yours,

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

The above information constitutes a summary and translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 14:28:03 UTC
