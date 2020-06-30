B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Erasure of Class Action Lawsuit Against Bezeq

UNITED STATES

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Erasure of Class Action Lawsuit Against Bezeq

On June 28, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that on June 25, 2020 a request for a class action against Bezeq was erased in light of unpaid fees by the claimants.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

June 28, 2020

Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - Erasure of Class Action Against Bezeq

Bezeq hereby supplements its Immediate Report dated September 22, 2019 (Reference No. 2019-01-081564) regarding the motion for the approval of a class action against Bezeq and against another service provider, claiming the entitlement of certain populations to discounts on payments for essential services provided by the defendants.

On June 25, 2020, Bezeq received notice from the Israeli court that the claim has been erased due to the non-payment of required fees by the potential claimants.

The above information constitutes a summary and translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.