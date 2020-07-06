Log in
B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Israeli Government's 2020 Economic Plan—Including Communications Matters

07/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of July 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

144 Menachem Begin Street, Tel Aviv 649210, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Israeli Government's 2020 Economic Plan-Including Communications Matters

On July 6, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that on July 5, 2020, Bezeq received a publication for public comments (dated July 2, 2020) of the Israeli government's draft 2020 Economic Plan. That plan covers, among other things, the nationwide deployment of advanced telecommunications infrastructures in Israel, as well as a re-examination of the retail Internet market in Israel.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: July 6, 2020

By:

/s/ Tomer Raved Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1

English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on July 6, 2020

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

July 6, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Re: Supplemental Immediate Report - Publication for Public Comments of the 2020 Draft Economic Plan Promoting nationwide deployment of advanced communications infrastructures in Israel

Bezeq hereby supplements the following reports that it has filed in the past:

  • Immediate Report dated November 6, 2019 (Ref. No. 2019-01-108475) regarding the publication for public comments of the Israeli government inter-ministerial team's recommendations for the review of ultra-broadband infrastructure deployment policy in Israel;

  • Immediate Report dated June 15, 2020 (Ref. No. 2020- 01-053446) regarding the Israeli government inter-ministerial team's recommendations on the matter of the Hot Group; and

  • Section 2.7.2 of the chapter describing Bezeq's business in Bezeq's 2019 annual report.

On July 5, 2020, Bezeq received a publication for public comments (dated July 2, 2020) of the Israeli government's draft 2020 Economic Plan which includes, inter alia:

1. A proposed government resolution to amend the Communications Law (Telecom and Broadcasting), 5742-1982 with respect to a series of issues related to the promotion of nationwide deployment of advanced telecommunications infrastructures in Israel, following the recommendations in the above-referenced reports.

2. A statement that the Israeli Minister of Communications will provide notice that the Ministry of Communications will complete, within 90 days, a re-examination of the retail Internet market in Israel, including the cancellation of the current division for providing Internet services between Internet infrastructure service and Internet access service (Internet Service Providers). The plan notes the need to balance between competition in the market and consumer benefit, on the one hand, and the simplification of Internet service purchase in Israel to end users, on the other hand. The plan includes recommendations for a proper transition in order to maintain market competition, insofar as it is required.

Below is the link to the notice that includes the draft Economic Plan (Communication Chapter on pages 81-88):

https://www.gov.il/he/departments/publications/reports/public-opinion-economic-plan-2020

Sincerely yours,

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

The above information constitutes a summary and translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 16:58:01 UTC
