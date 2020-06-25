Log in
B Communications : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Withdrawal of Class Action Lawsuit Against Yes

06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Withdrawal of Class Action Lawsuit Against Yes

On June 25, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that on June 24, 2020, it received a notification from its subsidiary DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. ("Yes") that a request for a class action against Yes had been withdrawn for agreed compensation of NIS 100,000 for the petitioners, plus legal fees for their legal representatives.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: June 25, 2020 By: /s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1 English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on June 25, 2020.

3

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

June 25, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - Withdrawal of Class Action Against Yes

Bezeq hereby supplements its Immediate Reports dated September 3, 2014 and June 26, 2019, along with the description in Section 5.17.1(A) of Chapter A (Description of the Company's Business) in Bezeq's 2019 Annual Report, concerning a potential class action against Bezeq's subsidiary, DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd ("Yes"). The potential class action relates to marketing messages sent to Yes customers. Yes had previously filed a petition with the Israeli Supreme Court for a right of appeal on an Israeli District Court's ruling to approve the claim as a class action (a "Petition for the Right of Appeal").

On June 24, 2020, Bezeq received notice from Yes that at the hearing held that day at the Israeli Supreme Court on the Petition for the Right of Appeal, at the court's recommendation, the parties reached agreement that was given the validity of a court ruling. In place of the ruling previously given by the Israeli District Court to approve a class action, the Supreme Court approved the withdrawal by the petitioners of the petition to approve a class action. The parties agreed to that withdrawal, subject to the payment by Yes of NIS 100,000 to the petitioners, along with legal fees for the petitioners' legal representatives (on account of a change in the content of what Yes sends in emails following the filing of the petition for approval).

.

Sincerely yours,

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

The above information constitutes a summary and translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:01 UTC
