B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Bezeq Group Reports

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The attached exhibits pertain to the Registrant's controlled subsidiary, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (translated versions, unverified):
-
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) of the Group as at June 30, 2019.
-
Directors' Report on the State of the Group's Affairs for the period ended June 30, 2019.
-
Update of Chapter A (Description of Group Operations) of the Periodic Report for 2018.
-
Company Separate Condensed Interim Financial Information as at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited).
-
Quarterly report on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure for the period ended June 30, 2019.
-
Goodwill Impairment Test of the Cellular Segment - June 30th, 2019
Exhibit 99.1
Part C:
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
The information contained in these financial statements constitutes a translation of the financial statements published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
