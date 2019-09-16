Log in
B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Bezeq Group Reports

09/16/2019 | 02:18am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The attached exhibits pertain to the Registrant's controlled subsidiary, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (translated versions, unverified):

  1. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) of the Group as at June 30, 2019.
  2. Directors' Report on the State of the Group's Affairs for the period ended June 30, 2019.
  3. Update of Chapter A (Description of Group Operations) of the Periodic Report for 2018.
  4. Company Separate Condensed Interim Financial Information as at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited).
  5. Quarterly report on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure for the period ended June 30, 2019.
  6. Goodwill Impairment Test of the Cellular Segment - June 30th, 2019

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Registrant)

Date: September 15, 2019

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

The attached exhibits pertain to the Registrant's controlled subsidiary, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (translated versions, unverified):

  1. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) of the Group as at June 30, 2019.
  2. Directors' Report on the State of the Group's Affairs for the period ended June 30, 2019.
  3. Update of Chapter A (Description of Group Operations) of the Periodic Report for 2018.
  4. Company Separate Condensed Interim Financial Information as at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited).
  5. Quarterly report on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure for the period ended June 30, 2019.
  6. Goodwill Impairment Test of the Cellular Segment - June 30th, 2019

3

Exhibit 99.1

Part C:

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

The information contained in these financial statements constitutes a translation of the financial statements published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:16:05 UTC
