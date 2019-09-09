B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Class Action

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of September 2019 B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Name of Registrant) 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. EXPLANATORY NOTE The following exhibits are attached: 99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. 1

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. B Communications Ltd. (Registrant) By: /s/ Ami Barlev Ami Barlev Chief Executive Officer Date: September 9, 2019 2

EXHIBIT INDEX EXHIBIT NO. DESCRIPTION 99.1 A report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("Class Action Motion"). 3

EXHIBIT 99.1 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq") September 9, 2019 To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Re: Class Action On September 8, 2019, Bezeq received a motion for approval of a class action lawsuit filed on the same day at the Tel Aviv District Court. The motion follows a decision dated September 4, 2019 of the Director-General of the Competition Authority regarding abuse of Bezeq's position (a decision about which Bezeq issued a report the following day). The motion alleges that the acts and failures to act of Bezeq as described in the Competition Authority's decision (blocking the competitors of Bezeq to access Bezeq's infrastructure through the building access section, as well as the refusal to lay down cables in a certain way and instead choosing to install cables in inferior, expensive and problematic ways without actual justification) caused consumer harm. The definition of the group on whose behalf the class action will be filed is anyone who purchased wired communications services in Israel, between July 2015 and March 2018, regardless of whether they purchased these communication services specifically from Bezeq. The total damage to the group is estimated by the applicant at NIS 400 million (based on personal damage of NIS 400 per group member multiplied by the amount of one million Israeli residents who were allegedly harmed by the alleged activity), which is the loss of the lower rates in the communication packages that members of the group could have enjoyed if not for Bezeq's alleged actions or failures. Bezeq is studying the application and cannot assess its chances at this time. Sincerely, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. The above information constitutes a translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.