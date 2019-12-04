B Communications : Report of Bezeq – DBS Labor Dispute

Log in
12/04/2019 | 01:43am EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibit is attached:

99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("DBS Labor Dispute")

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Registrant)

By

/s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 4, 2019

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

99.1 A report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ("DBS Labor Dispute")

3

EXHIBIT 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

December 3, 2019

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Re: DBS Labor Dispute

Further to previous reports of Bezeq, including in Bezeq's quarterly report for the third quarter of 2019, Bezeq reports that it was notified by its subsidiary, DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. ("DBS") that DBS received a notice from the National Histadrut Labor Organization regarding the launch of a labor dispute in accordance with the Settlement of Labor Disputes Law, 1957, starting December 16, 2019.

According to the notice, the matters in dispute are: (a) the intention of DBS to make organizational and structural changes to DBS, including changing of ownership in Bezeq which, to the extent that they are carried out, have implications for employees' working conditions, their rights and their job security, damage their status and their organizational power, and constitute a material breach of the collective agreement applicable to parties; (b) bad faith manifested in the failure to fulfill the duties of consultations and negotiations mandated in such collective agreement matters by law.

Sincerely,

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

The above information constitutes a summary and translation of the Report published by Bezeq . The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 06:42:04 UTC
