B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Demand to Exercise Rights

03/08/2020 | 07:23am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of March 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Bezeq Response re: Preliminary Matters Related to Class Action Lawsuit

On March 4, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that Bezeq has responded to its shareholders' demand for exercising the shareholders' rights prior to the filing of a derivative claim, and their request for discovery of documents.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: March 6, 2020

By: /s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1 English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on March 4, 2020.

3

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

(the "Company")

March 4, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Immediate Report: Demand to Exercise Rights

Tel Aviv, Israel - March 4, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) (the "Company") announced today that further to the Company's Reports dated January 23, 2020 and January 27, 2020 concerning applications received by the Company from shareholders of the Company (the "Applicants") regarding demands for the exercise of rights prior to the filing of derivative claims and an application for the disclosure of documents in connection with the ruling of the Anti Trust Commissioner dated September 4, 2019 concerning abuse of the Company's position in the matter of passive infrastructure, a Supplementary Report is hereby provided that on March 1, 2020 the Company responded to the Applicants that the applications were premature and that the time had not yet arrived to discuss them, inter alia, since at this time the Company is working to exercise its rights in appeal proceedings against the Commissioner's ruling.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 11:22:00 UTC
