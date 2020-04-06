B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Dismissal of Request for Court Certification of Derivative Claim Against Pelephone Communications Ltd

Log in
04/06/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of April 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

144 Menachem Begin Street, Tel Aviv 649210, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Dismissal of Request for Certification of Derivative Claim Against Pelephone

On April 6, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") that a request for certification of a derivative claim against Bezeq's subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. has been dismissed by the Israeli Central-Lod District Court.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: April 6, 2020

By: /s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit Description

99.1English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on April 6, 2020.

3

Exhibit 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

(the "Company")

March 26, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Immediate Supplementary Report - Dismissal of Request for Court Certification of Derivative Claim Against Pelephone

Communications Ltd.

Tel Aviv, Israel - April 6, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) (the "Company") hereby provides an update concerning the Company's Immediate Report dated October 10, 2016 and the description in Section 3.16.1(h) of the Chapter on the Description of the Company's Business in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

The update concerns the request for certification of a derivative claim against the Company's subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. and another cellular company based on the claim that those companies do not allow their subscribers to fully utilize their packages for service for calls outside of Israel that the subscribers purchased in advance.

The Company hereby reports that the foregoing request for certification was dismissed by the Central-Lod District Court.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 17:02:09 UTC
