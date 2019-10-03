B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Extension of tax decision

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
For the month of October 2019
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The following exhibit is attached:
99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate reporting - tax decision.
Date: October 3, 2019
|
"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited
October 3, 2019
Re: Immediate Report - Extension of tax decision
Further to the company's previous immediate report regarding a tax decision that includes a preliminary approval from the Tax Authority for tax purposes for the merger of DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. ("DBS") with and into The Company in accordance with the provisions of section 103B of the Income Tax Ordinance, approval which is valid until December 31, 2019 ("the tax decision"), the company hereby report that on October 2, 2019, the company received a letter from the tax authority which extends, at the request of the company, the validity of the tax decision in one year , until 31.12.2020.
Yours sincerely,
"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited
The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
