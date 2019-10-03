Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  B Communications Ltd    BCOM   IL0011076630

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Extension of tax decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of October 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibit is attached:

99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate reporting - tax decision.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Registrant)

Date: October 3, 2019

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate reporting - tax decision.

3

Exhibit 99.1

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

("The Company")

October 3, 2019

Attn.

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

Dear Sir or Madam,

Re: Immediate Report - Extension of tax decision

Further to the company's previous immediate report regarding a tax decision that includes a preliminary approval from the Tax Authority for tax purposes for the merger of DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. ("DBS") with and into The Company in accordance with the provisions of section 103B of the Income Tax Ordinance, approval which is valid until December 31, 2019 ("the tax decision"), the company hereby report that on October 2, 2019, the company received a letter from the tax authority which extends, at the request of the company, the validity of the tax decision in one year , until 31.12.2020.

Yours sincerely,

"Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 19:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
03:02pB COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Extension of tax decision
PU
02:22pB COMMUNICATIONS : NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS –..
PU
10/02B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq- Early Repayment of Loans
PU
09/25B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Cessation of Sanctions at Pelephone
PU
09/22B COMMUNICATIONS : Work Stoppage at Pelephone
PU
09/22B COMMUNICATIONS : Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
09/16B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Bezeq Group Reports
PU
09/11B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Tender Offer Results – Series 7..
PU
09/09B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Class Action
PU
09/06B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Ruling on Abuse of Position and Notic..
PU
More news
Chart B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
B Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ami Barlev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shlomo Zohar Chairman
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Rosenthal External Director
Debbie Saperia Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD-79.80%48
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.78%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.51%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.18.95%43 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group