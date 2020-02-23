B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Immediate Supplementary Report – Announcement of Organizational Sanctions and Decision of the Court

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of February 2020 Commission File Number: 001-33773 B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40- Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule

CONTENTS Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Update re: Labor Dispute and Court Decision On February 22, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Bezeq's employees' representatives have announced the initiation of organizational measures by virtue of a previously reported labor dispute due to the lack of progress in negotiations towards a collective bargaining agreement. Bezeq further reported that upon its application to a labor court on February 20, 2020, the court granted judicial force to the agreement between Bezeq and the employees' representatives whereby the parties will carry on negotiating, while the employee representatives will not exercise any sanctions until March 1, 2020. A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. Date: February 23, 2020 By:/s/ Tomer Raved Name: Tomer Raved Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K: ExhibitDescription 99.1 English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on February 22, 2020.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") February 22, 2020 To To The Israel Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Dear Sirs, Immediate Supplementary Report - Announcement of Organizational Sanctions and Decision of the Court Tel Aviv, Israel - February 22, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) (the "Company") provided an update today regarding the announcement of a strike or downtime in the Company, inter alia, regarding the requirement for the Company's employees' representatives to negotiate for the signing of a collective bargaining agreement regarding the transfer of control of the Company. This matter was described in the Company's immediate report dated January 23, 2019, in section 2.9.6 of the chapter describing the Company's business in the Company's annual report for 2018, and in an update to that section in the Company's quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Further to those previous reports, the Company reported on February 20, 2020 that the employees' representatives have announced the initiation of organizational measures by virtue of that labor dispute, due to the lack of progress in negotiations towards a collective bargaining agreement. According to the announcement, the following actions will be taken: cancellation of Friday shifts (by customer service technicians in the private division), freezing of optical fiber activities, halting the preparation of financial statements and prospectuses, and freezing private customer accounting. The announcement also requested that the Company's management expedite negotiations in order to reach an agreement in an immediate timeframe, in order to prevent further sanctions. The Company immediately contacted the labor court, requesting an injunction against the initiation of organizational measures, and after a hearing held during the night on February 20, 2020, the court granted judicial force to the agreement between the parties whereby the parties will continue negotiating, while the employees' representatives will not exercise sanctions until March 1, 2020. The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.