Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  B Communications Ltd    BCOM   IL0011076630

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Immediate Supplementary Report – Announcement of Organizational Sanctions and Decision of the Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 10:09am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of February 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Update re: Labor Dispute and Court Decision

On February 22, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd. (the "Company"), reported to the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Bezeq's employees' representatives have announced the initiation of organizational measures by virtue of a previously reported labor dispute due to the lack of progress in negotiations towards a collective bargaining agreement. Bezeq further reported that upon its application to a labor court on February 20, 2020, the court granted judicial force to the agreement between Bezeq and the employees' representatives whereby the parties will carry on negotiating, while the employee representatives will not exercise any sanctions until March 1, 2020.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: February 23, 2020

By:/s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

ExhibitDescription

99.1 English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on February 22, 2020.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

(the "Company")

February 22, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Immediate Supplementary Report - Announcement of Organizational Sanctions and Decision of the Court

Tel Aviv, Israel - February 22, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) (the "Company") provided an update today regarding the announcement of a strike or downtime in the Company, inter alia, regarding the requirement for the Company's employees' representatives to negotiate for the signing of a collective bargaining agreement regarding the transfer of control of the Company. This matter was described in the Company's immediate report dated January 23, 2019, in section 2.9.6 of the chapter describing the Company's business in the Company's annual report for 2018, and in an update to that section in the Company's quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Further to those previous reports, the Company reported on February 20, 2020 that the employees' representatives have announced the initiation of organizational measures by virtue of that labor dispute, due to the lack of progress in negotiations towards a collective bargaining agreement.

According to the announcement, the following actions will be taken: cancellation of Friday shifts (by customer service technicians in the private division), freezing of optical fiber activities, halting the preparation of financial statements and prospectuses, and freezing private customer accounting. The announcement also requested that the Company's management expedite negotiations in order to reach an agreement in an immediate timeframe, in order to prevent further sanctions.

The Company immediately contacted the labor court, requesting an injunction against the initiation of organizational measures, and after a hearing held during the night on February 20, 2020, the court granted judicial force to the agreement between the parties whereby the parties will continue negotiating, while the employees' representatives will not exercise sanctions until March 1, 2020.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 15:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
10:09aB COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Immediate Supplementary Report &ndash..
PU
02/17B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Potential Acquisition by Pelephone of..
PU
02/13B COMMUNICATIONS : Results of Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
PU
02/07REPORT OF BEZEQ &NDASH; LETTER FROM : 850 MHz Band Frequencies
PU
02/04B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Decision in Petition to High Court of..
PU
01/23B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Beeq – Demand to Exercise Rights Prior to Fil..
PU
01/17B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Class Action Against Pelephone Commun..
PU
01/10B COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be..
PU
01/09B COMMUNICATIONS : Tomer Raved Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director of..
PU
2019B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Private Placement of Debentures (Seri..
PU
More news
Chart B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
B Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Tomer Raved Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Glatt Chairman
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Rosenthal External Director
Debbie Saperia Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD-21.05%169
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.39%240 715
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.95%91 502
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.25%85 008
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%47 344
BCE INC.8.16%44 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group