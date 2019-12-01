Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  B Communications Ltd    BCOM   IL0011076630

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of BezeqGroup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 02:23pm EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibits are attached:

99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of Bezeq Group.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B Communications Ltd. (Registrant)

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 1, 2019

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION

99.1Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of Bezeq Group.

3

Exhibit 99.1

BezeqThe Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of BezeqGroup

Further to the description in sections 1.12, 3.9.5 and 4.8 of the Description of the Company's Business in the Company's 2018 Periodic Report and the updates in the Company's Periodic Report for Q3 2019, the Company reports that today at the offices of subsidiaries of the Company, Pelephone Communications Ltd ("Pelephone") and Bezeq International Ltd ("Bezeq International") ('the Subsidiaries") notice was received from the Chairman of the Union of Cellular, Internet and Hi-tech Workers and the trades union committees of the Subsidiaries that included a demand to hold collective negotiations with the employees'representatives against the background of the expected completion of the transaction for acquisition of control of the Company.

The Company is unable to assess at this stage the consequences that might be derived from this notice.

Sincerely,

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

Theaboveinformation constitutesatranslation oftheReportpublished byBezeq.TheHebrew version wassubmitted byBezeqtotherelevant authoritiespursuanttoIsraelilaw,and representsthebindingversion and theonlyonehavinglegaleffect.Thistranslation wasprepared for conveniencepurposesonly.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 19:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
02:23pB COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Notice Including Demand for Collectiv..
PU
11/25B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Assessment of Private Placement of De..
PU
11/24B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Supplementary Immediate Report &ndash..
PU
11/24B COMMUNICATIONS : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Nov..
PU
11/22B COMMUNICATIONS : Results of Previously Announced Transactions
PU
11/20B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Class Action – Pelephone Commun..
PU
11/20B COMMUNICATIONS : Report of Bezeq – Clarification Report.
PU
11/18B Communications Reports Financial Results For the Third Quarter of 2019
GL
11/10B COMMUNICATIONS : Transactions Updates
PU
11/07B COMMUNICATIONS : Update regarding the November 2019 Annual General Meeting of ..
PU
More news
Chart B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
B Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ami Barlev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shlomo Zohar Chairman
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Rosenthal External Director
Debbie Saperia Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD-72.86%64
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.15%249 140
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.32%91 735
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.81%79 612
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 708
ORANGE5.97%43 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group