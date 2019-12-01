B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of BezeqGroup

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
F O R M 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of December 2019
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
(Name of Registrant)
2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐ No ☒
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The following exhibits are attached:
99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of Bezeq Group.
1
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
B Communications Ltd. (Registrant)
By: /s/ Ami Barlev
Ami Barlev
Chief Executive Officer
Date: December 1, 2019
2
EXHIBIT INDEX
EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION
99.1Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of Bezeq Group.
3
Exhibit 99.1
BezeqThe Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.
("Bezeq")
To:
Israel Securities Authority
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
Immediate Report - Notice Including Demand for Collective Negotiations Against Background of Acquisition of Control of BezeqGroup
Further to the description in sections 1.12, 3.9.5 and 4.8 of the Description of the Company's Business in the Company's 2018 Periodic Report and the updates in the Company's Periodic Report for Q3 2019, the Company reports that today at the offices of subsidiaries of the Company, Pelephone Communications Ltd ("Pelephone") and Bezeq International Ltd ("Bezeq International") ('the Subsidiaries") notice was received from the Chairman of the Union of Cellular, Internet and Hi-tech Workers and the trades union committees of the Subsidiaries that included a demand to hold collective negotiations with the employees'representatives against the background of the expected completion of the transaction for acquisition of control of the Company.
The Company is unable to assess at this stage the consequences that might be derived from this notice.
Sincerely,
Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.
Theaboveinformation constitutesatranslation oftheReportpublished byBezeq.TheHebrew version wassubmitted byBezeqtotherelevant authoritiespursuanttoIsraelilaw,and representsthebindingversion and theonlyonehavinglegaleffect.Thistranslation wasprepared for conveniencepurposesonly.
Disclaimer
B Communications Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 19:22:02 UTC