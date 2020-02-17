B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Potential Acquisition by Pelephone of Golan Telecom

Log in
02/17/2020 | 09:00am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of February 2020

Commission File Number: 001-33773

B COMMUNICATIONSLTD.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F 

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): 

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): 

CONTENTS

Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Potential Acquisition by Pelephone of Golan Telecom

On February 16, 2020, Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. ("Bezeq"), a 26.34% subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., reported to the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA") and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") concerning the submission by its subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. of a conditional offer for the purchase of the entire ownership and control in Golan Telecom Ltd.

A translated copy of the foregoing report of Bezeq is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Date: February 17, 2020

By:/s/ Tomer Raved

Name: Tomer Raved

Title: Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Form 6-K:

ExhibitDescription

99.1 English translation of Report by Bezeq to the ISA and TASE on February 16, 2020.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.

(the "Company")

February 16, 2020

To

To

The Israel Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Dear Sirs,

Immediate Report: Submission of Offer for Purchase of Golan Telecom Ltd.

Tel Aviv, Israel - February 16, 2020 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) ("Bezeq") reported today that on February 16, 2020, its subsidiary Pelephone Communications Ltd. ("Pelephone") submitted a conditional offer for the purchase of the entire ownership and control in Golan Telecom Ltd. ("Golan") totaling NIS 710 million. This offer is valid until April 15, 2020 and is subject to the fulfillment of various conditions, including the signing of a binding agreement regarding the terms to be agreed upon (insofar as such are agreed upon), provided they are approved by Pelephone's Board of Directors and by Bezeq's Board of Directors.

Golan is Pelephone's competitor.

It should be clarified that, insofar as such a binding agreement is signed at the end of the process, its implementation would be subject to various regulatory approvals, including by the Israel Ministry of Communications and by the Israel Commissioner of Economic Competition.

.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:56:05 UTC
