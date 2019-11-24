Log in
B Communications Ltd    BCOM

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BCOM)
News 
News

B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Supplementary Immediate Report – The Attorney General's Notice

11/24/2019 | 08:13am EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2019

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibits are attached:

99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice.

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

B Communications Ltd.

(Registrant)

Date: November 24, 2019

By: /s/ Ami Barlev

Ami Barlev

Chief Executive Officer

2

EXHIBIT INDEX

EXHIBIT NO.

DESCRIPTION

99.1Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice.

3

EXHIBIT 99.1

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

("Bezeq")

November 24, 2019

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Re: Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice

Further to the Company's immediate report of 2.9.2019 regarding the prosecution's notice of indictment subject to the hearing - on November 21, 2019, the Attorney General announced, according to the recommendation of the prosecutor's office, to file an indictment against the former controlling shareholder of Bezeq, Mr. Shaul Elovitch, in the "4000" case, for various offenses, including offenses for bribing and causing misleading details in immediate reporting.

Sincerely,

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Disclaimer

B Communications Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 13:12:05 UTC
