B Communications : Report of Bezeq – Supplementary Immediate Report – The Attorney General's Notice

For the month of November 2019
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
(Name of Registrant)
2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
B COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The following exhibits are attached:
99.1 Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice.
|
EXHIBIT INDEX
99.1Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a controlled subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice.
EXHIBIT 99.1
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.
("Bezeq")
November 24, 2019
To:
Israel Securities Authority
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
Re: Supplementary Immediate Report - The Attorney General's Notice
Further to the Company's immediate report of 2.9.2019 regarding the prosecution's notice of indictment subject to the hearing - on November 21, 2019, the Attorney General announced, according to the recommendation of the prosecutor's office, to file an indictment against the former controlling shareholder of Bezeq, Mr. Shaul Elovitch, in the "4000" case, for various offenses, including offenses for bribing and causing misleading details in immediate reporting.
Sincerely,
Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.
The above information constitutes a translation of the Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.
Disclaimer
B Communications Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 13:12:05 UTC